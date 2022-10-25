Read full article on original website
hometownnews.biz
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office October 24, 2022
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 10-24-2022 at approximately 10:04 am, their office received a report of a business burglary at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located approximately four miles west of Randall, MN in Parker Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, sometime overnight on 10-23-2022,...
willmarradio.com
Deadly ATV Accident in Kandiyohi County
(Burbank Township MN-) A rural Belgrade woman is dead after an ATV accident in Kandiyohi County Tuesday evening. The sheriff's department says at approximately 5:33 p.m. they were notified of an ATV crash with injuries in 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. When deputies arrived on scene they learned a neighbor had found 65 year-old Cynthia Guse Fester of rural Belgrade laying alongside the road with life threatening injuries. Several Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene. Lifesaving measures were performed, however, Guse Fester died at the scene of the crash. The accident remains under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.
knsiradio.com
Rural Belgrade Woman Killed in ATV Crash
(KNSI) – A rural Belgrade woman was killed in an ATV accident. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says they were called around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a crash near the 26000 block of 40th Street in Burbank Township. Deputies say a neighbor found Cynthia Guse Fester lying...
fox9.com
Lawn tractor leads to fire at church shed in Stearns County
(FOX 9) - Officials in Stearns County say a storage shed at the Holy Cross Church in the townsite of Marty, caught fire on Saturday. Witnesses called the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center saying there was smoke coming from the roof of a storage shed at the church at 10651 County Road 8. When officials got on the scene, they saw smoke and the garage doors charred.
rjbroadcasting.com
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports – District 9 (Brainerd area)
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled for waterfowl-, sport fishing, and deer-hunting activity this week. Guida encountered numerous anglers successfully catching smallmouth bass and catfish. Water temperatures are getting cold and anglers and boaters are reminded to check for life-saving personal floatation devices prior to launching. Waterfowl-hunting activity has slowed and youth deer harvest appears down due to above-normal temperatures.
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
kduz.com
Fire Destroys Contents in Church Outbuilding
Crews were called to a fire in an outbuilding on church property northwest of Kimball Saturday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at just after 2pm, they received a call regarding a possible structure fire at 10651 CR 8 in the townsite of Marty in Maine Prairie Township.
lptv.org
Brainerd Considers Adding, Removing Sidewalks in Residential Areas
The Brainerd City Council recently discussed some of the upcoming projects for the city’s improvement plan, and one of the smaller projects the city would like to tackle is possible changes to sidewalks in residential areas. The Council has received multiple requests to consider the removal of sidewalks in...
lptv.org
The Smokestack in Brainerd Holds Barbecuing Classes
For the month of October, The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store in Brainerd has done something special by bringing in a local barbecue pro to teach classes on how to barbecue like a boss. David Ellis of Machete Boys BBQ was brought in to demonstrate his work and to show different...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
knsiradio.com
Church Group says ‘Thank You’ To Avon Fire and Rescue Squad
(KNSI) – A youth group took time to thank those who put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. As a service project, Avon Community Church put together goodie bags for Avon Fire and Rescue and the Avon Police Department. They delivered them on Monday night during the fire department’s meeting. The kids prayed for our community, law enforcement and first responders and thanked them for all they do in the community.
WDIO-TV
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit
ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph. According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township. The citation noted that the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle, but did not give a specific model. "The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed.
voiceofalexandria.com
Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" school in central Minnesota
(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '. According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and...
lptv.org
Madden’s on Gull Lake Hosts Event for All Over MEA Weekend
Every October in Minnesota, schools take the third Thursday and Friday off for MEA Weekend. Madden’s on Gull Lake, located in Brainerd, opened up their doors to students, staff, and parents this week for a weekend of fun festivities. People attended the resort over the weekend from Fargo, Duluth,...
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
willmarradio.com
Richmond man seriously hurt in chainsaw accident
(Richmond MN-) A Richmond man is hospitalized after a chainsaw accident Thursday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says 71-year-old Larry Gorecki accidently cut his leg with the chainsaw near his home on Mapleview Road in Farming Township around 5:40 p.m. He was unable to stop the bleeding and briefly lost consciousness. His wife Patricia, who was with him, transported him out of the woods on a tractor and met up with first responders who provided medical attention until a helicopter arrived and flew Gorecki to St.Cloud Hospital.
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
lptv.org
Construction Begins on New Roof for Brainerd Water Tower
With enough funds raised, construction work on the historic Brainerd Water Tower has finally started. To prevent water damage, the water tower will receive a synthetic rubber material to replace old brick as its roof. Known as the symbol of the city, the Brainerd Water Tower is over 100 years...
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
