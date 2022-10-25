ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in shooting death of teenage girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital last week and died hours later. Columbus police say Kyrique Camper, 19, was arrested Wednesday night. His arraignment on a murder charge is scheduled for Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. On Oct. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – October 26, 2022

A deputy met with a Grove City Police Officer to take custody of Christopher S. Hodges, age 38 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 10:00am Recovered Property. A deputy met with a Franklin Township Police Officer to take possession of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead in East Side homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted in connection with fatally shooting a man outside a bar Saturday is in custody. According to online records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is currently in Franklin County Jail facing a murder charge. Williams is accused of shooting Jeffery Chandler, 40, outside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 17-year-old near Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested and charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl near the Short North Arts District last week. Kyrique Camper, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the Franklin Park neighborhood and charged with one count each of murder and criminal mischief. The charges stem from the Oct. 16 shooting that left 17-year-old Aniyah Elie dead.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people injured in crash on I-270 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on I-270. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-270 between East Livingston Avenue and East Main Street. One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East in...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment

Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
10TV

Former Pike County deputies indicted over excessive force incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force in 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney and 46-year-old William Stansberry Jr. were indicted by a federal grand jury last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools to add metal detectors following shooting threats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple incidents of students bringing loaded guns to Columbus City Schools have prompted the district to buy metal detectors. After a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to South High School Monday, district officials told NBC4 that at least 60 metal detectors will be installed in high schools throughout the city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Overnight fire ruins Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
