Second man arrested, another identified in Jeffrey Chandler fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler. 33-year-old Dominic Elmore was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the killing of Chandler, who was shot and killed during an argument outside of the Platform Lounge on Country Club Road in […]
WSYX ABC6
Woman found dead in southeast Columbus home, police investigating mysterious homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death on the southeast side, but details about what happened to her remain a mystery. A family member called police at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday after visiting a home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive for...
19-year-old arrested in shooting death of teenage girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old girl who walked into a hospital last week and died hours later. Columbus police say Kyrique Camper, 19, was arrested Wednesday night. His arraignment on a murder charge is scheduled for Friday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. On Oct. […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 26, 2022
A deputy met with a Grove City Police Officer to take custody of Christopher S. Hodges, age 38 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 10:00am Recovered Property. A deputy met with a Franklin Township Police Officer to take possession of...
Woman found dead in East Side homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was found dead in her East Side home Wednesday night, and Columbus police are ruling it a homicide. Lisa Rocker, 58, was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m. after a person who called police had stopped by the victim’s home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Road for a well-being […]
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect wanted in connection with fatally shooting a man outside a bar Saturday is in custody. According to online records with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is currently in Franklin County Jail facing a murder charge. Williams is accused of shooting Jeffery Chandler, 40, outside […]
Linden activist says work to end violence must continue following latest shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Linden is a community that has been known as an area with a lot of crime. That’s why Ralph Carter and other community members work extensively to change that narrative. "The main goal is that we suppress as much violence as we can in the...
Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 17-year-old near Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested and charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl near the Short North Arts District last week. Kyrique Camper, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the Franklin Park neighborhood and charged with one count each of murder and criminal mischief. The charges stem from the Oct. 16 shooting that left 17-year-old Aniyah Elie dead.
myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured in crash on I-270 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on I-270. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-270 between East Livingston Avenue and East Main Street. One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East in...
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is wanted after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun to a south Columbus high school Monday. According to police, the suspect left South High School on the 1100 block of Ann Street and then returned at approximately 1:55 p.m., when he was stopped and searched by […]
Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
Man arrested after stabbing at assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility. Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be […]
Former Pike County deputies indicted over excessive force incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force in 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney and 46-year-old William Stansberry Jr. were indicted by a federal grand jury last week.
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
‘Shocking’: Neighbor witnesses police take nursing home stabbing suspect into custody
POWELL, Ohio — Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living Facility Wednesday morning for a report of a stabbing. Deputies said a resident stabbed two other residents, a married couple, before he was taken into custody and brought to...
Columbus schools to add metal detectors following shooting threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple incidents of students bringing loaded guns to Columbus City Schools have prompted the district to buy metal detectors. After a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to South High School Monday, district officials told NBC4 that at least 60 metal detectors will be installed in high schools throughout the city […]
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
