Lane Kiffin's Comment About Texas A&M Going Viral
One thing about Lane Kiffin... he's gonna be a savage. Speaking to the media Wednesday, the Ole Miss coach told reporters the team tried to retain former defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin when he was being courted by Texas A&M. But in Kiffin's words, "We got out bid. Kind of common...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Hogs QB KJ Jefferson: ‘It’s Personal’ Against Auburn
Razorbacks well aware of the "Auburn Problem" they want to end this year.
SOURCE: Bryan Harsin is telling players that want to redshirt that they must enter the transfer portal or quit the team
Coach Harsin is reportedly refusing to allow players to take a redshirt without a medical reason
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU
Lane Kiffin is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Taylor Swift's new album.
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
Bo Jackson Says Whether Deion Sanders Would Be Good Fit at Auburn
Jackson State is 7–0 under Sanders to start the year while Auburn is 3–4.
See Made Surprise Visit on SEC Roll Call This Week
Hogs join Bye Week Support Group led by none other than infamous Ed Orgeron.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Texas AM
The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies. Here is how to watch and listen.
"Heck Yeah" LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He's Looking Forward to Playing Alabama
The LSU head coach also gave injury updates on several key players
Former Bulldogs Head Coach Dan Mullen Set to Make Broadcast Debut
Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9 action.
Derrick Rose speaks on John Calipari/Memphis Time: AUDIO from Jason & John with perspective
Derrick Rose speaks on John Calipari/Memphis Time: AUDIO from Jason & John with perspective Derrick Rose speaks on John Calipari/Memphis Time: AUDIO from Jason & John with perspective Derrick Rose speaks on John Calipari/Memphis Time: AUDIO
SEC Round-Up: Harsin Tells Players to Leave Auburn if They Want Redshirt, Some Do
Might be last call at the Cocktail Party, down payment on house required for Tennessee-Georgia tickets, Mike Leach talks dinosaurs, is Lane Kiffin a Swifty and much more
Aggies Punter Alan Guerrieri Enters Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies lost a player to the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Kickoff Time, TV Information Announced For Bulldogs' Next Matchup
Information on kickoff time and TV for Mississippi State's next matchup against Auburn was released this week.
2023 Linebacker Christian Brathwaite Flips Commitment from Baylor to LSU
Brathwaite had been committed to Dave Aranda and Baylor since January, adds position of need.
Growing Hype for Alabama at LSU Evident In Rising Ticket Prices
Ticket prices haven't skyrocketed yet for next week's SEC West showdown, but LSU fans are starting to become cautiously optimistic.
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 6:30 p.m. Central TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Paul Finebaum rips Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork amid Jimbo Fisher fallout: 'I haven’t heard a word out of that guy'
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has come under fire in a big way, but Paul Finebaum turned his attention to Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork on his Wednesday radio program. Finebaum was quick to highlight Fisher’s large contract and how that reflects poorly on Bjork, who arrived in 2019 from Ole Miss.
