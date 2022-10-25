ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
The Spun

Buccaneers Rule Out 6 Players For Game vs. Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already ruled out a handful of key contributors for this Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Moments ago, the Buccaneers announced that wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Antoine Winfield, tight end Cameron Brate, offensive guard Luke Goedeke, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting will be inactive for Week 8.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick

The legacies of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked. Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. Belichick is widely regarded as the greatest coach of all-time. But not everyone is a believer of that sentiment. Former Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Asante Samuel shared his thoughts on the matter on social media […] The post Tom Brady’s ex-teammate drops truth bomb that will piss off Bill Belichick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Chicago Bears' Trade Rumor News

Despite the Chicago Bears' 3-4 start to the 2022 season, it appears the NFC North franchise might be a seller ahead of the deadline.  The Chicago Bears are reportedly receiving interest in veteran defensive leader Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline.  Quinn is a high-impact player at a ...
CHICAGO, IL
Augusta Free Press

Baltimore Ravens look to build momentum in trip to Tampa Bay to face Bucs

Baltimore’s prime time visit Thursday to Raymond James Stadium to face Tampa Bay features two teams currently tied for the lead in their respective divisions. The Ravens are trying to build some momentum in a short week, after Sunday’s win against Cleveland. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are trying to reverse some offensive missteps, after losing four of their last five games.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are turning to Sam Ehlinger for starting quarterback duties going forward, which means that veteran and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will have to be the backup to the young stud out of the Texas Longhorns football program. While other veterans probably would not be taking such a change in an entirely […] The post Matt Ryan shows true self with comments on Colts benching for Sam Ehlinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Packers, Chiefs, Rams among Texans’ Brandin Cooks trade suitors

The Houston Texans figure to be seeing a plethora of calls from opposing GMs hoping to poach some of their top talent ahead of the trade deadline. Perhaps the most likely Texans trade candidate is veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, for whom the team has reportedly already been receiving interest. According to Aaron Wilson of […] The post RUMOR: Packers, Chiefs, Rams among Texans’ Brandin Cooks trade suitors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
