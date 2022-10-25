ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Frank Clark suspended for two games: reports

By PJ Green
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a star pass rusher for two games when the team returns from its bye week.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the NFL suspended defensive end Frank Clark for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He’ll miss home games against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The suspension is directly related to Clark’s recent legal history.

In September, Clark plead no contest to two misdemeanor charges. The case stems from an arrest for gun possession in Los Angeles in June 2021.

Los Angeles police arrested Clark on suspicion of having a concealed weapon when officers stopped him for a vehicle code violation. Officers then said they noticed a gun in his bag inside the car.

At the time of the arrest, Clark’s attorney said the gun belonged to a bodyguard, not to Clark.

He was also arrested in Los Angeles on similar charges in March of 2021 . Police stopped Clark and another man because officers said they didn’t have a front license plate displayed on their car. During the stop, officers said they noticed a firearm in a bag in the backseat. Police said they found two loaded guns inside the bag.

A judge sentenced the 29-year-old to a year of probation and ordered him to complete 40 hours of community service. The judge also requested he host four free youth football camps. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Clark has fulfilled the camp requirement.

Clark is scheduled to be back in court on March 29, 2023, to make sure he completes those terms.

Clark has eight tackles and three sacks so far this season. Rookie George Karlaftis and Carlos Dunlap will fill in for Clark along with second-year player Malik Herring.

The Bakersfield, California native’s suspension comes just after the Chiefs received linebacker Willie Gay back from his four-game suspension.

Clark returns for a divisional road game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 20.

