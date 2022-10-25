ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
Millions in federal funding coming to Central Florida to address youth homelessness

ORLANDO, Fla. — The fight against homelessness in Central Florida is getting a boost from the federal government. The Department of Housing and Development is expected to send more than $8 million to help end youth homelessness. What You Need To Know. The Department of Housing and Development is...
Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. What You Need To Know. A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent...
WASHINGTON STATE
As Biden visits to tout Micron, Lee Zeldin hits New York's business climate

As President Joe Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other political leaders gathered in Syracuse Thursday to mark Micron’s first steps to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab, Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin criticized the state’s business climate. Zeldin, a...
SYRACUSE, NY
In Syracuse, Biden will mark how CHIPS Act paved way for $100B chip plant

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Micron Technology in Central New York this afternoon for the approval of the company's first steps to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab. It's part of Micron's announcement to invest $100 billion over the next...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hawaii receives $1.37M to fight coffee leaf rust

Federal help is on the way for local farmers battling the effects of coffee leaf rust, a destructive fungus that could potentially jeopardize the state’s $500,000 coffee industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded $1.37 million to the Hawaii Agriculture Research Center to...
HAWAII STATE
Panel discussion highlights women in technology

A panel discussion Thursday afternoon highlighted women leaders in technology and explored methods to develop a more diverse workforce in North Carolina. The event was sponsored by Spectrum and was held at the company’s campus in Morrisville. Panelists included Rep. Deborah Ross, who represents North Carolina's 2nd District. “Women...
MORRISVILLE, NC
Pharr leading renewal projects in McAdenville

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — Every December, McAdenville transforms into Christmastown USA. People travel from all over to see it. And now, it’s transforming into a year-round destination. Pharr, a hometown company, has been spearheading a number of renewal projects. It recently opened the Dynamo 31 building, which is the...
MCADENVILLE, NC
New York unemployment rate dips, remains above national average

New York state's unemployment rate is one-third of what it was compared to this time last year at 4.3%, but remains higher than the national average, according to unemployment data for September released by the state Department of Labor on Tuesday. The state's local area unemployment rate averages 4.3% for...
NEW YORK STATE
Floods continue to swallow up residential streets a month after Ian

ASTOR, Fla. — Lake County residents are still dealing with high floodwaters nearly a month after Hurricane Ian. It's causing issues for many as they try to leave their homes. What You Need To Know. Residents in Lake County are still struggling with floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian. Many...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Micron community fund worth $500M to spearhead workforce and education projects

Semiconductor manufacturer Micron will invest $250 million into a community investment fund to support workforce development, education, local community groups and affordable housing in Central New York, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said Thursday at Onondaga Community College. The community fund investment from Micron, who is investing $100 billion over 20...
CLAY, NY
A look at the Right to Repair Act's possible impact on farmers

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Farmers in North Carolina are speaking up about their right to repair their own equipment. The Right to Repair Act would require manufacturers to provide owners and independent repair businesses with access to service information, diagnostic tools and affordable replacement parts. What You Need To...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
How businesses around Lake George survive in the off-season

When the summer sun sets and the crowds wash away, businesses in and around Lake George must push through the off-season. Danielle DeSantis and her husband opened up Loda in August. The cozy and chic restaurant sits next door to their bustling bagel café, Bear’s Cup, that opened in 2019.
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side

DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
DELAND, FL

