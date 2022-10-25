ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

RSV cases increase in Colorado Springs: Local pediatricians see rise in children patients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Beds in Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs are filling up after a significant increase in Respiratory Syntactical Virus cases. "In older kids, it causes something that's more like a cold. You get a runny nose and cough and sometimes a fever, but in little kids, it can cause much more severe illness," said Dr. Elizabeth Vanse with Peak Vista Community Health Centers.
3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for “brutal” assault in 2021

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three Colorado Springs men have been sentenced for what authorities described as a "brutal" assault in 2021. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), 20-year-old Nicolas Prater, 19-year-old Noah Hamilton, and 21-year-old Dee Dallas Vaughn were arrested in El Paso County on Dec. 31, 2021 in connection with an August 2021 incident where a victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a baseball bat and left on the side of I-25 in rural, northern Pueblo County. An individual who lived in the area found the victim unconscious on the side of the road.
CPW takes possession of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park on Nov. 1 after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state this week. The marina had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28 due to...
30 animals seized from property in Penrose

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) assisted by the Colorado Humane Society, the Denver Dumb Animals league, The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Code 3 Associates, and the state brand inspector executed a search warrant at a property in the 500 block of 1st street in Penrose.
U.S. Marshals arrest Crowley County man wanted for attempted homicide

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has announced the arrest of "one of Crowley County's most wanted." According to the USMS, 34-year-old Salvador Bailon has been arrested in connection with the September 14 attempted homicide of his common-law wife. He was taken into custody Monday night as part of a multi-jurisdiction operation in La Junta, Colorado.
Pickup truck fished out of Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews and tow trucks were called to Lake Pueblo State Park Tuesday morning for a recovery mission. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), a pickup truck that was launching a boat backed up too far into the water and eventually sank. A dive team...
Woodland Park Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspects

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three shoplifting suspects. Police said the three people seen in the image above stole around $1,700 worth of dog food, generators, welders, and hand tools from Tractor Supply on 10/25/22. If you have...
WEATHER ALERT: Snow Possible Thursday

TODAY: Partly sunny in the morning followed by an increase in clouds by the afternoon as our next cold front sweeps across the state. Temps will still make it into the 50's for highs but expect some gusty winds by the afternoon-evening. Snow across the high country will be moderate to heavy through the evening.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

