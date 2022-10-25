Read full article on original website
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekendHeather WillardPueblo, CO
Despite new law, illegal activity continues to highlight Colorado Springs massage businesses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) – 13 Investigates has uncovered information revealing that illicit spas are still doing business in Colorado Springs despite new laws aimed at shutting them down. More than three years ago, 13 Investigates began looking into the more than 39 massage businesses police believed were selling...
RSV cases increase in Colorado Springs: Local pediatricians see rise in children patients
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Beds in Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs are filling up after a significant increase in Respiratory Syntactical Virus cases. "In older kids, it causes something that's more like a cold. You get a runny nose and cough and sometimes a fever, but in little kids, it can cause much more severe illness," said Dr. Elizabeth Vanse with Peak Vista Community Health Centers.
Huge uncertainty for Colorado Springs Homeless Outreach Program
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -The Homeless Outreach Program (HOP) team, which is run by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, will be discarded if they don’t figure out how to get funds by June. Their current grant will run out at that time and there has been no money allocated...
ENT surprised Colorado Springs teacher with a check as part of ‘gifts for teachers’ program
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- ENT Credit Union here in Colorado Springs has found a great way to reward teachers for all their hard work. Today at Madison Elementary School it was Wendy Latka being recognized for her excellence. ENT presented her with a $6,500 check from the ENT "gifts...
3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for “brutal” assault in 2021
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three Colorado Springs men have been sentenced for what authorities described as a "brutal" assault in 2021. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), 20-year-old Nicolas Prater, 19-year-old Noah Hamilton, and 21-year-old Dee Dallas Vaughn were arrested in El Paso County on Dec. 31, 2021 in connection with an August 2021 incident where a victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a baseball bat and left on the side of I-25 in rural, northern Pueblo County. An individual who lived in the area found the victim unconscious on the side of the road.
The Colorado Springs Jewish community ‘staying vigilant’ as antisemitism surges nationwide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A rise of antisemitism in the United States has been reported after the rapper “Ye,” formerly known as Kanye West, posted antisemitic comments on Twitter, prompting prominent brands like Adidas to end their partnership with him. Locally, the antisemitism is startling the Colorado...
CPW takes possession of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park on Nov. 1 after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state this week. The marina had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28 due to...
Colorado Springs Utilities responding to a power outage affecting over 1,800 customers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is responding to a power outage affecting over 1,800 customers. The affected area is east of Powers between N Carefree Circle and Barnes Rd. CSU says crews are estimating that the problem will be fixed around 6:41 p.m. The Colorado Springs...
Colorado Springs Trails, Open Space, and Parks program selling commemorative posters
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Wed. that a one-of-a-kind collector’s poster is now available for sale to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. All proceeds from the posters will go directly to TOPS, a City sales...
30 animals seized from property in Penrose
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) assisted by the Colorado Humane Society, the Denver Dumb Animals league, The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Code 3 Associates, and the state brand inspector executed a search warrant at a property in the 500 block of 1st street in Penrose.
Second man arrested in homicide that happened hours after a large homeless camp fire in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A second arrest was made in a homicide that happened after a large homeless camp fire in unincorporated El Paso County. On Oct. 10, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies, the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, and numerous other agencies responded to a large fire in a homeless camp near B Street just before 2 a.m.
U.S. Marshals arrest Crowley County man wanted for attempted homicide
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has announced the arrest of "one of Crowley County's most wanted." According to the USMS, 34-year-old Salvador Bailon has been arrested in connection with the September 14 attempted homicide of his common-law wife. He was taken into custody Monday night as part of a multi-jurisdiction operation in La Junta, Colorado.
District 70 partners with Boys and Girls Clubs to create first after school program in Pueblo West
PUEBLO COUNTY Colo. (KRDO) -- District 70 is celebrating the expansion of the Boys and Girls Club. Thanks to this, the district will offer after-school activities for students. The Boys and Girls Club is an after-school program that helps families that need a fun and safe place for their children...
Huerfano County public safety agencies will conduct active shooter drill October 28
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Huerfano County Sheriff's Office, Spanish Peaks Ambulance, Huerfano County Fire Department, Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center, Huerfano County Emergency Services Department, and the 3rd Judicial District will participate in a major active shooter drill on the morning of October 28, 2022. The drill will...
Pickup truck fished out of Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews and tow trucks were called to Lake Pueblo State Park Tuesday morning for a recovery mission. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), a pickup truck that was launching a boat backed up too far into the water and eventually sank. A dive team...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested two in connection to a homicide on Old Stage Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On May 24, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) deputies were dispatched to Old Stage Road for a dead person found by hikers in the area. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man on the scene. According to EPSO, the investigation determined that...
Woodland Park Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspects
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three shoplifting suspects. Police said the three people seen in the image above stole around $1,700 worth of dog food, generators, welders, and hand tools from Tractor Supply on 10/25/22. If you have...
WEATHER ALERT: Snow Possible Thursday
TODAY: Partly sunny in the morning followed by an increase in clouds by the afternoon as our next cold front sweeps across the state. Temps will still make it into the 50's for highs but expect some gusty winds by the afternoon-evening. Snow across the high country will be moderate to heavy through the evening.
