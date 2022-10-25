Read full article on original website
WOWK
Vallerand’s winner gives WVU edge over K-State on Senior Night
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s soccer ended the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Kansas State on Thursday, solidifying the fourth seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Julianne Vallerand gave the Mountaineers the edge in the 74th minute when she finished a set piece from...
West Virginia Welcomes Iowa State to Coliseum
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
Quick Hits: Huggins says WVU is “getting better,” but isn’t “there yet”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and his West Virginia men’s basketball squad move even closer to its 2022-23 campaign when it tips off against Bowling Green on Friday in an exhibition match. Mountaineer fans got their first looks at the team in the Gold-Blue Debut earlier this...
Charlotte HS QB announces commitment to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s coaching staff learned of its latest commitment for the 2023 recruiting class Tuesday evening. Future Mountaineer quarterback Sean Boyle announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via Twitter, stating simply, “COMMITTED!!! #HailWV”. Boyle, listed as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, 180-pound pro-style quarterback, is...
From Melbourne to Morgantown: How Straw ended up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you booked a ticket for a flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Morgantown, you should block off more than 24 hours just for traveling. The journey will likely include at least two stops, and will take you across the largest ocean on planet Earth, four timezones in the continental United States alone as you go from the southern Aussie beaches to the Appalachian Mountains.
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era. At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals. Gold and Blue...
WVU hopes woes against man coverage end vs. No. 7 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — When an offense puts up just 10 points in a game in the Big 12, something is wrong. Neal Brown was understandably disappointed with his team’s performance in its loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, which was hindered by the Mountaineers’ worst offensive performance of the season. WVU put up its lowest yardage total of 2022 in that defeat, rushing for fewer than 100 yards for the second time while the air attack gained a year-low 209 yards.
Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
