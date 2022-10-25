ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

Virtual Racial Healing & Reconciliation Conference to begin in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second annual Racial Healing and Reconciliation Conference will be held virtually Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The theme for the event this year is The Blueprint for a Beloved Community. Organizer, Dr. Tammy Hodo, President of All things Diverse says within the beloved community there's no hate or hunger. During Thursday’s conference speakers will lead conversations about the law, infrastructure, education and healthcare access. They'll share actual steps to create a "Beloved Community."
First Coast News

Jacksonville daycare shares benefits of baby sign language

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Children at The Learning Experience in Mandarin are communicating through sign language as early as 6 months old. “They start with about 12 words in that infant and toddler program and then we roll out more words as they get older and each month, we do work on monthly themes," Center Director, Jordan Lavender said.
First Coast News

Duval Supervisor of Elections expects big early voting turn-out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Elections offices around Northeast Florida will have some long days ahead of them. The Duval Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan says they will be working 14 to 17 hour days the next two weeks during early voting, which opened Monday. "Early voting is, for me and...
