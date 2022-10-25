Read full article on original website
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mini thought she was invited to the First Coast News TV station to be honored with flowers. After all, this Jacksonville mom is a champ, struggling through Covid and now breast cancer. She did receive flowers. But that wasn't all. Mini is a nickname her husband...
FWC investigating large number of dead ducks in The Reef at Beachwalk community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What makes The Reef at Beachwalk so special isn't the new homes and fresh grass, It's the connection between humans and nature. "They came, and they would sit in our lap and eat from our hands and let us pick them up and pet them and we just kind of bonded with them that way." said Ellen Fair, a resident.
PHOTOS: Explore the free haunted trail in Murray Hill area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you're looking for something to do in the Murray Hill area this Halloween look no further than the Saunders' haunted trail!. The free attraction is put on by Diana Saunders and her family each year and is located at 4836 Kingsbury Street. Notable features include...
Jacksonville native in Guatemala needs help getting her husband cancer treatment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville native needs help finding a doctor to help her husband who is battling cancer. The young couple lives in Guatemala. It's been three weeks since Sebastian Toledo was diagnosed with leukemia. While he's reserving his strength to fight cancer, Ashlynn Toledo has to stay strong for her family.
Change Makers: Dr. Johnnetta Cole and Dr. Nathaniel Glover
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icons, Dr. Johnetta Cole and Dr. Nathaniel Glover sat down together, for the first time, to reflect on the past and demand a better future. The setting for their conversation was carefully selected; Cole's home in historic American Beach. "A.L. Lewis and six other Black...
Thousands in Home Depot merchandise bought with fraudulent card, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it's currently investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases amounting to almost $10,000. Police say the pictured suspect somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot...
Virtual Racial Healing & Reconciliation Conference to begin in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second annual Racial Healing and Reconciliation Conference will be held virtually Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The theme for the event this year is The Blueprint for a Beloved Community. Organizer, Dr. Tammy Hodo, President of All things Diverse says within the beloved community there's no hate or hunger. During Thursday’s conference speakers will lead conversations about the law, infrastructure, education and healthcare access. They'll share actual steps to create a "Beloved Community."
Jacksonville daycare shares benefits of baby sign language
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Children at The Learning Experience in Mandarin are communicating through sign language as early as 6 months old. “They start with about 12 words in that infant and toddler program and then we roll out more words as they get older and each month, we do work on monthly themes," Center Director, Jordan Lavender said.
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
No, cases will not be reopened automatically even if a JSO officer is under internal investigation
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Community leaders are calling for action after tweets and retweets from Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Douglas Howell revealed potentially racist and biased views about Black people and the LGBTQ community. THE QUESTION. Will cases that Sgt. Howell are involved in be reopened?. THE SOURCES. Former Jacksonville...
Texts 'stereotyping Black people' from JSO gang unit prompts outcry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An internal group chat among members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gang unit was “offensive” and “completely out of line,” according to a Black officer on the thread. The text exchange was obtained by First Coast News as part of a...
Southwest flight heading to Indianapolis makes emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from an unrelated story. A Southwest aircraft headed from Tampa to Indianapolis had to make an emergency landing Tuesday, Dan Landson, a representative for Southwest Airlines confirmed. The aircraft diverted to Jacksonville because of a "potential mechanical issue," Landson said. The flight...
Nothing found during search for human remains on Jacksonville's Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office searched for human remains on the Westside, Wednesday afternoon. Police have since confirmed that "nothing of interest" was found. Investigators searched near Chaffee and Crystal Springs Road. The search was connected to a previous investigation, JSO confirmed. The search gas since concluded...
Photos: Babies in NICU unit getting in the Halloween spirit in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) You're never old - or too young - to celebrate Halloween!. To get in the spirit, Orange Park Hospital dressed up several NICU babies in adorable Halloween costumes. Baby Adalynn channeled her inner mermaid in a two-piece...
Test scores are out - There's good news and bad news for Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Test scores are down since before the pandemic for Duval County public school students, according to a new report, but school leaders are hopeful about one part of the data. Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows Duval...
Jacksonville rapper Ksoo pretrial conference in Duval County Circuit Court | Oct. 26, 2022
Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo, appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The rapper is accused of killing two people in separate gang-related shootings.
Employee dead after workplace related shooting in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee of Mobile Communications America is dead after shooting in the parking lot of the business on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. Police say upon arrival they...
Duval Supervisor of Elections expects big early voting turn-out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Elections offices around Northeast Florida will have some long days ahead of them. The Duval Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan says they will be working 14 to 17 hour days the next two weeks during early voting, which opened Monday. "Early voting is, for me and...
Voters react to map proposals as Jacksonville city council redraws district map
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lines on a map could change the balance of power in Jacksonville for a decade. The Jacksonville City Council is redrawing district maps after a federal judge shot down their first attempt, calling it racially segregated. Now an advocacy group has submitted its own map for consideration.
Arrest warrant issued for teacher at Chappell Schools, the second instructor accused of molesting students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chappell Schools has been caught in a firestorm sorrounding two lawsuits filed by parents alleging their children were molested there. While one of the instructors is in custody and facing charges, there is now a warrant for a second instructors arrest. The first case at the...
