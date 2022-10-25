Joni Mitchell, 78, Says She’s Excited To ‘Be Alive’ Following Stroke, Confirms First Tour In 23 Years

mega

Legendary folk singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell was seen looking happy and healthy while out with friends. The musician confirmed her first tour dates in more than 23 years after experiencing recent health scares, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 78-year-old musician was seen grabbing lunch with pals in Beverly Hills on Friday. When asked by a photographer what she was most excited about, Mitchell replied, “Being alive.”

Mitchell battled health issues in recent years; however, she'll be back on the road soon after confirming her first tour in more than 23 years.

Wearing her long blonde hair in braided pigtails, a sheer floral top, and retro oversized sunglasses, the folk icon was all smiles as she left lunch in Los Angeles. Mitchell looked to be in great health, donning red lipstick and funky jewelry to complete her bohemian aesthetic.

The singer held onto an attentive friend with one hand and steadied herself with a cane in the other as she strolled down the sidewalk.

A photographer approached and asked her a question, “I hear you’ll be taking the stage for the first time in 23 years, is this true?”

Mitchell gleefully responded, "Yes," confirming an announcement folk singer Brandi Carlile made during her appearance on The Daily Show .

“I can't believe it's happening, but it's happening,” Carlile said Mitchell headlining the upcoming 2023 concert at Washington state’s The Gorge pristine outdoor venue. “ And she is going to crush it.”

“No one's been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years. So this is enormous,” Carlile added. Carlile is set to headline the show on June 9 and open for Mitchell the following night.

After suffering a stroke in 2015, Mitchell has remained out of the spotlight while focusing on her health. Carlile recently brought Mitchell on stage during her set at the Newport Folk Festival in July.

Outside of the brief duet Mitchell shared with Carlile over the summer, the legendary songwriter has not played a full concert since her 2000 show at the Both Sides Now tour. However, Mitchell did not step away from music during her hiatus.

The Washington native has hosted jam sessions with her talented friends at her home in California — something Newport Folk Festival attendees were able to witness a glimpse of when the two folk singers played a rendition of their usual home sessions.

While practices with friends have not been out of the norm for Mitchell — who was also joined on stage back in July with Wynonna Judd and Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons — Carlile admitted that at the time, the fellow musicians were unsure of how much Mitchell would want to sing during the brief on-stage moment.

“She completely took over the show and became the performer that we all know that she is,” Carlile said of Mitchell’s return to the stage at the Newport music festival, “We didn't go to sleep that night. We stayed up until the sun came up. Joni, flat out, loves to perform and she's awesome at it.”