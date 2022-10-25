ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KEEL Radio

Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot

Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff

On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Woman Guilty of Vehicular Manslaughter

A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. That was in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman guilty of fatal crash, drunk driving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving. A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic ends in arrest

Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
RUSTON, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
WWL-TV

Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
CASPIANA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

University staffer arrested

Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

CPSO swears in 17 new deputies

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator swore in 17 new deputies Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ceremony was held in the CPSO Media Room in Government Plaza. The sheriff’s office says they’ve struggled to find new recruits just like other employers across the country. “We...
CADDO PARISH, LA

