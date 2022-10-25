Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot
Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff
On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
Shreveport Woman Guilty of Vehicular Manslaughter
A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted in Caddo District Court Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. That was in...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman guilty of fatal crash, drunk driving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was convicted Tuesday for causing a three-vehicle crash and killing a south Louisiana man while drunk driving. A jury unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty of vehicular homicide. While drunk driving in Oct. 2020, Marshall caused a three-vehicle collision at W. College St. and Jewella Ave.
KSLA
Shreveport woman arrested in connection with death of child found in stuffed in suitcase
(KSLA/WAVE) — A Shreveport woman is under arrest in connection with the death of a child found in Indiana stuffed in a suitcase. The young victim is identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta. The boy’s mother, Dejaune Anderson, still is on the run. There is a warrant...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic ends in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
27-Yera-Old Bobby Sims Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Caddo Parish (Caddo Parish, LA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday night in south Caddo Parish. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims of Coushatta.
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
Louisiana students in custody after racially motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
WWL-TV
Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
lincolnparishjournal.com
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
Deputies shut down Highway 79 in Panola County due to wildfire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Caddo Parish deputies closed down US Highway 79 South towards Texas due to a wildfire in Panola County, according to Sheriff Steve Prator. Only those who live on Highway 79 will be permitted to drive through. Currently, traffic is backed up for several miles, causing the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office […]
KSLA
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
KSLA
Man arrested after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
KSLA
CPSO swears in 17 new deputies
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator swore in 17 new deputies Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ceremony was held in the CPSO Media Room in Government Plaza. The sheriff’s office says they’ve struggled to find new recruits just like other employers across the country. “We...
Comments / 3