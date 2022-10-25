Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say

A stabbing Monday night in Belmont Shore left two men hospitalized, including the suspect, police said.

The attack occurred in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Bayshore Avenue. According to the Long Beach Police Department, the victim was approached in an alley by a man who, without provocation, stabbed him in the upper body.

Upon being stabbed, the victim punched the man, rendering him unconscious, the LBPD said.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene around 10:41 p.m. and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which police said are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, police took the suspect, 18-year-old Long Beach resident Ryan Nguyen Chau, into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was also taken to a local hospital for medical clearance prior to booking, police said. His bail was set to $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

