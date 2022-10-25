ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
cbs4indy.com

Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night. The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between Lebanon...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Portion of Otterbein under water boil order

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WFLI) — Certain areas of Otterbein are under a water boil advisory. This comes after town workers repaired a water main break earlier Monday evening. These areas include all of Darby Street, Laird Street from Darby Street, as well as all of Ventura street. So far, this...
OTTERBEIN, IN
townepost.com

The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield

Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
WESTFIELD, IN
lhsmagpie.com

A Look Towards Logansport’s Past Through the Dead

Mount Hope Cemetery was established in 1928 and is the third-largest cemetery in Indiana. Stretching more than 225 acres, over 82,000 people are buried in this cemetery. Mount Hope is separated into different sections, including two different spots for veterans to be buried in. One of these spots is veterans circle, and every veteran buried here gets a free tombstone. The other spot is around the Soldier Monument, which honors all branches of the military. Mount Hope is also the resting place for some important people in Logansport history.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant

For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
PETERSBURG, IN
readthereporter.com

Parent asks: no CRT in Noblesville Schools?

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue University Blood Initiative and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana host blood drive

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Blood Initiative joined forces with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for their blood drive Wednesday afternoon. Several people lined up at Purdue Armory to provide their life-saving blood donation. Anyone who gave blood also got the chance to meet players from the Purdue Men's Basketball Team and get an autographed photo as a gift.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Haunted Lafayette: A haunting history of Greenbush Cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery serves not only as a final resting place , but also as a glimpse into history. President of the Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, told News 18 it's a unique feature of Lafayette. "A lot of cities don't have centralized urban cemetery...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue University hosts early voting at Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nearly 300 people voted at Mackey Arena on Wednesday. Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush says they're among the more than 4,000 early votes already cast for this year's mid-term elections. 266 people cast ballots at Mackey Arena Wednesday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., a...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
casscountyonline.com

2022 Halloween events in Cass, Carroll, Fulton, Miami and Pulaski Counties

Last Updated on October 25, 2022 by Cass County Communication Network. Halloween is just a few days away and there are all kinds of events happening!. Check our calendars to find spooky and haunted happenings taking place in 2022:. CASS COUNTY. See the events on CassCountyCalendar.com. CARROLL COUNTY. See events...
CASS COUNTY, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million

Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy