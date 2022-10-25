Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night. The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between Lebanon...
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV holds public hearing for possible West Lafayette branch closure
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says online transactions have increased while in person transactions have gone down at its West Lafayette location. This is one of the reasons it's considering closing the branch. During a public hearing members of the West Lafayette community express...
WL Board of Works announces two road closures, changes traffic direction ton Vine Street
Members of the West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety approved two road closures and a permanent traffic change during their meeting Tuesday morning. Ben Anderson, Public Works Director, said Vine Street’s traffic direction, between North Street and Wiggins, is now exclusively northbound. “We still have some people...
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana metro for renters
Data released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition names the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area as one of the most expensive places to be a renter in the state. Greater Lafayette is tied with South Bend-Mishawaka for Most Expensive Area. Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana...
WLFI.com
Deputy sheriff, former candidate files lawsuit against Carroll County Sheriff
WLFI.com
Portion of Otterbein under water boil order
OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WFLI) — Certain areas of Otterbein are under a water boil advisory. This comes after town workers repaired a water main break earlier Monday evening. These areas include all of Darby Street, Laird Street from Darby Street, as well as all of Ventura street. So far, this...
Company closing Logansport location starting right before Christmas
People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.
townepost.com
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
lhsmagpie.com
A Look Towards Logansport’s Past Through the Dead
Mount Hope Cemetery was established in 1928 and is the third-largest cemetery in Indiana. Stretching more than 225 acres, over 82,000 people are buried in this cemetery. Mount Hope is separated into different sections, including two different spots for veterans to be buried in. One of these spots is veterans circle, and every veteran buried here gets a free tombstone. The other spot is around the Soldier Monument, which honors all branches of the military. Mount Hope is also the resting place for some important people in Logansport history.
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
readthereporter.com
Parent asks: no CRT in Noblesville Schools?
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WLFI.com
Fairfield Township donates to LFD for the first time in three years
WLFI.com
Purdue University Blood Initiative and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana host blood drive
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Blood Initiative joined forces with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for their blood drive Wednesday afternoon. Several people lined up at Purdue Armory to provide their life-saving blood donation. Anyone who gave blood also got the chance to meet players from the Purdue Men's Basketball Team and get an autographed photo as a gift.
Following the general election in Carroll County
WLFI.com
Haunted Lafayette: A haunting history of Greenbush Cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery serves not only as a final resting place , but also as a glimpse into history. President of the Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, told News 18 it's a unique feature of Lafayette. "A lot of cities don't have centralized urban cemetery...
WLFI.com
Purdue University hosts early voting at Mackey Arena
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nearly 300 people voted at Mackey Arena on Wednesday. Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush says they're among the more than 4,000 early votes already cast for this year's mid-term elections. 266 people cast ballots at Mackey Arena Wednesday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., a...
casscountyonline.com
2022 Halloween events in Cass, Carroll, Fulton, Miami and Pulaski Counties
Last Updated on October 25, 2022 by Cass County Communication Network. Halloween is just a few days away and there are all kinds of events happening!. Check our calendars to find spooky and haunted happenings taking place in 2022:. CASS COUNTY. See the events on CassCountyCalendar.com. CARROLL COUNTY. See events...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles
KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were stolen from Kokomo on March 11 […]
$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Noblesville Kroger
