Kimberly Pallis
1d ago

it's funny but if only there was a way to control the influx of people coming in to the US we would be able to vaccinate and screen for all these issues and limit the exposure before they come to US *cough cough border control/ screening before entering* in the same fashion that public schools do it for all children. there is a reason why it works. FYI this has nothing to do with political parties.All these issues are becoming more common due to people who haven't been vaccinated for common childhood viruses and illnesses they also have virusesand illnesses unique to their own environment that they are immune to l, that they are bringing with them. I am not talking about the damn COVID shot.If people paid attention to the real history lessons of America, they would know that we were the reason that so many Native Americans died of diseases and virus. which is what is going on now.

joelfarm
1d ago

Even the article admits that forcing them to wear face diapers and social isolation is the main culprit. BUT STILL many demoncrat controlled school districts force children to breath their own CO2 for HOURS each day.

Billie Herrod
1d ago

People entering America need to be screened for communicable diseases! No one is screened for anything! That’s a dangerous, negligent practice for America!

NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer. 
WESTMONT, IL
CBS Chicago

Health officials issue urgent warning as Chicago hospitals see spike in RSV infections in kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pediatric ICU beds are at critical levels across Illinois because of increasing RSV infections in children. CBS 2's Tara Molina reported gathered the latest data from health departments at the city, state, and county levels – and talked to families experiencing the spike in the respiratory illness firsthand. Kaelyn Bogucki's infant son, Benny, was hospitalized with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. She knew something was wrong when the typically-smiley 2-month-old was not acting like himself. "It started getting really scary when we started noticing labored breathing, the wheezing, abdominal retractions," Bogucki said. ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Are The Side Effects of The Flu Vaccine?

With the weather getting colder and flu season approaching, many are arranging appointments to get both a flu vaccine and a bivalent COVID-19 booster. As health experts expect the upcoming flu season to be the most active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering what side effects could be expected after getting inoculated against influenza.
Loyola Phoenix

BREAKING: Lake Shore Campus Buildings Experience Temporary Power Outage

Loyola University Chicago’s Lake Shore Campus experienced a power outage in multiple buildings around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to an email from Loyola Facilities sent to students, faculty and staff. Affected buildings included Cuneo Hall, Mundelein Center, Madonna della Strada Chapel, Cudahy Science Hall, Dumbach Hall, Fordham Hall...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER

Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Reports detail DCFS investigations into family of 12-year-old boy who died of drug overdose

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was called nine times to investigate at the South Side home of a family with 10 kids.The agency investigated allegations of violence, sexual abuse – and finally, the death of a child this past August. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered new details of what happened that summer morning when Joel Watts never woke up – as questions linger over how the family kept the kids for so long.Joel died on drugs, and he had a sister born on drugs. He is the 10th child on DCFS radar to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lawsuit against L’Oreal and 4 other cosmetic companies, alleges chemical hair straighteners can cause uterine cancer

CHICAGO — A St. Louis woman filed a federal lawsuit in Chicago against five cosmetic manufacturers Monday alleging their hair straightening products can cause uterine cancer. The lawsuit, filed by Jenny Mitchell in the United States District Court for Northern Illinois, alleges that Mitchell was exposed to phthalates and endocrine disrupting chemicals in hair care […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago

An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Is There a ‘Nightmare' COVID Variant Spreading Right Now? Here's What to Know for Chicago Area

While the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 COVID subvariants have gained traction across the U.S. in recent days, another new strain is responsible for a surge in cases in Singapore. Referred to as the "nightmare" variant in some reports, XBB is the combination of two omicron subvariants - BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.10.75 - and is said to have a "significant growth advantage," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease specialist and the technical lead for COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Antioch student charged following cell phone threat, lockdown

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student was charged Monday following a cell phone threat which caused a lockdown. On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., the high school, located in the 1100 block of Main Street, was placed into lockdown after the school “received a voicemail of a threatening nature.” After a […]
ANTIOCH, IL
