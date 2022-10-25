ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa police investigating audio recording from citizen's academy training

By Jeanette Quezada
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after statements made by officers during its Citizen's Police Academy last week.

An attendee from the training gave 2 News Oklahoma audio in which an officer can be heard calling the 2020 protests against police brutality "fun" for Tulsa officers.

"Because we're driving around going 'Here's some, come get them, SWAT boys,'" the officer says in the recording. "Like spanking a bunch of unruly kids."

AUDIO: Comments from Tulsa police officer under investigation

The Citizen's Police Academy is a free, 13-week program meant to show citizens to the operations, protocols and procedures of the Tulsa Police Department. The session recorded and provided to 2 News is from Oct. 18, 2022.

The police department released a statement Tuesday saying the situation is under investigation:

Tulsa Police Department

The supervisor involved has been placed on Administrative Restrictive duty, according to Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin. Franklin said other police personnel may have been present for those comments and will be held accountable if the investigation finds they failed in their duties.

Here is a full transcription of the audio:

"Left versus right, white versus black, that's all crap — all crap.

It is people who love this country and are willing to follow the law and make changes to the law against people who hate this country and want it to look more like the old Soviet Union or China. Some of those people — you know what, Andy and I, and I'm not going to lie to you — it was fun.

When the anti-police riots started and they hit Tulsa, this is not Oregon or Seattle. If you act [albeist slur] here, we will smoke your [expletive].

So I get to go undercover around a bunch of people at 71st and Memorial and when they start breaking windows, it was beautiful because we're driving around going 'Here's some, come get them, SWAT boys.' Like spanking a bunch of unruly kids. And here's what I want you to know — 90 percent of that crowd — white people.

The dumb white kid that thinks playing video games with purple hair is his life's goal, he's the biggest problem. I'm not just saying this to you. Nothing is more dangerous to America than a liberal white person."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 4

 

