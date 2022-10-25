NC A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth back in action after 2 years of pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since Sunday, people have been flocking to Greensboro to celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus.

GHOE is back in full swing with more parties, football and tailgating for the 96th year. Concert venues and hotels have already seen the results.

“NC A&T is on another level. No offense to anyone else. We just have so much pride and spirit around. It’s just going to be fun,” sophomore Mckinney Durham said.

Durham will experience NC A&T’s homecoming for the first time and is excited to see the parade after it took a hiatus for two years because of COVID.

“We did not have the parade nor did we have Aggie Fan Fest, which is our community event this year. It’s back, and everyone’s excited about it,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Alumni relations Teresa Davis said.

Davis said the parade will have over 4,000 participants and is expected to see 20,000 to 30,000 people lining the streets from all over the city.

One of the business participants that are a part of the parade this year is Rich Girls Museum.

“I get to see thousands and thousands of people. We haven’t had a parade in two years, so it’s good to see the customers out there and give back to my school and show support for A&T,” said Marteekia Sweat, owner of Rich Gurls Musem.

This year will be the company’s first time participating in the parade as a local business. Sweat said it’s one of the many ways they try to give back to the community.

“We’re going to be handing out goodies, t-shirts, things of that nature, to get everybody…hyped and excited,” Sweat said.

NC A&T’s homecoming doesn’t just impact the campus, students and alum. It also brings thousands of people to the city, which means an economic boom for the local businesses in the downtown and surrounding area.

Davis said what makes GHOE known around the world is that the homecoming is not catered just to students and alum but to the entire community to enjoy.

This year, the university has added Class Reunion at Homecoming where people who graduated in classes ending in 2s and 7s will be able to celebrate their class reunion at the GHOE.

GHOE 2022 goes from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30.

