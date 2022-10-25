ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth back in action after 2 years of pandemic

By Daryl Matthews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9jpz_0imXGTv500

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since Sunday, people have been flocking to Greensboro to celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus.

GHOE is back in full swing with more parties, football and tailgating for the 96th year. Concert venues and hotels have already seen the results.

NC man wins ‘life-changing’ $2 million lottery prize while watching Halloween movie with son

“NC A&T is on another level. No offense to anyone else. We just have so much pride and spirit around. It’s just going to be fun,” sophomore Mckinney Durham said.

Durham will experience NC A&T’s homecoming for the first time and is excited to see the parade after it took a hiatus for two years because of COVID.

“We did not have the parade nor did we have Aggie Fan Fest, which is our community event this year. It’s back, and everyone’s excited about it,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Alumni relations Teresa Davis said.

Davis said the parade will have over 4,000 participants and is expected to see 20,000 to 30,000 people lining the streets from all over the city.

One of the business participants that are a part of the parade this year is Rich Girls Museum.

“I get to see thousands and thousands of people. We haven’t had a parade in two years, so it’s good to see the customers out there and give back to my school and show support for A&T,” said Marteekia Sweat, owner of Rich Gurls Musem.

Guilford County school board chair, vice chair call for investigation into Take Back Our Schools

This year will be the company’s first time participating in the parade as a local business. Sweat said it’s one of the many ways they try to give back to the community.

“We’re going to be handing out goodies, t-shirts, things of that nature, to get everybody…hyped and excited,” Sweat said.

NC A&T’s homecoming doesn’t just impact the campus, students and alum. It also brings thousands of people to the city, which means an economic boom for the local businesses in the downtown and surrounding area.

Davis said what makes GHOE known around the world is that the homecoming is not catered just to students and alum but to the entire community to enjoy.

This year, the university has added Class Reunion at Homecoming where people who graduated in classes ending in 2s and 7s will be able to celebrate their class reunion at the GHOE.

GHOE 2022 goes from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WAVY News 10

Neighbors, students react to fatal shooting of NC A&T University freshman

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community celebrations leading up to sanctioned homecoming events for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are ending in senseless acts. City and university leaders are upset about the violence surrounding such a great event. “It is always our goal to give people a safe environment,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Aggies show off their pride at annual GHOE 5K run/walk

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's homecoming is one of the biggest events for the city of Greensboro and the festivities and activities grow by the year. One of the newer events, not only gives Aggies something fun and fitness related to enjoying but allows them to give back to the A&T community as well.
GREENSBORO, NC
thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Aggie Pride. The Legend of the N.C. A&T Aggie Bulldog

North Carolina A&T State University has been known as the Aggies for quite some time but we know some of you have wondered, "well where did the dog come from?" Well you're in luck, the Bluford Library archives have answered this one for us. Well not actually. There are two theories. Read on...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

No. 21 UNC looks to close in on ACC Coastal title vs. Pitt

North Carolina coach Mack Brown spent an open date experiencing “one of the joys of my life” by watching college football games and not experiencing the sideline pressure himself. He will get plenty of that in the weeks ahead with his 21st-ranked Tar Heels leading their Atlantic Coast Conference division race. The first post-bye test […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Football PRO

Reidsville, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Western Alamance High School football team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy