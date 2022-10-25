Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
marshall.edu
Step Show promises an entertaining end to Homecoming week
Marshall University will wrap up Homecoming week with its annual Homecoming Step Show on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Foundry Theater at City Hall in downtown Huntington. Corey Cunningham, coordinator of fraternity and sorority life, says the event is special because it introduces Marshall alumni and current students to a different side of the university.
marshall.edu
School of Art and Design to host senior capstone art exhibitions
The Marshall University School of Art and Design has two exhibitions in early November at the Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. Exhibits on view in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery include Composite, which will be displayed Nov. 7-10, and Witness Actuality, Nov. 14-17.
marshall.edu
National sportswriter and advocate of stuttering community to tell his story
Author and sportswriter Ryan Cowley will be joining Marshall’s local chapter of the National Stuttering Association to discuss his new book, All The Right Words: My Journey as a Sportswriter Who Stutters. Cowley will visit (virtually) with the Marshall community Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in Smith Hall 311.
marshall.edu
Brass Band of the TriState to give concert Nov. 1
Marshall University will host a concert by the Brass Band of the TriState at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in Smith Recital Hall on the Marshall Huntington campus. The concert, titled “Music Out of this World,” will feature music from “2001 Space Odyssey,” “Apollo 13,” and the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” films.
Comments / 0