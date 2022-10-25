Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Weigman’s debut versus South Carolina was a positive one for Aggies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the fourth quarter last week against South Carolina, true freshman Conner Weigman was inserted into the game when Haynes King suffered a shoulder injury. A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday that King will play against the Rebels, but Weigman played well in the 30-24 loss.
KBTX.com
Aggie Cross Country set to compete at SEC Championships
OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will toe the line against the rest of the Southeastern Conference at the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at the Ole Miss Golf Course. “We’re heading into the championship time of year with some...
KBTX.com
Women’s Golf falls in Championship match at East Lake Cup
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s golf team fell to No. 24 Auburn, 5-0, in the championship match of the East Lake Cup on Wednesday at the East Lake Golf Club. The No. 3 Aggies wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with two second-place performances and one tournament victory at the “Mo” Morial Invitational.
Texas A&M Football Gets First Place on a Not So Glamorous List
1. Texas A&M (3-4) The Aggies were ranked #6 in the preseason ranking and last week had their worst loss of the year 30-24 to the South Carolina Gamecocks which is their first loss to that team since they moved into the SEC in 2012. Another bad loss they had was the 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on September 10.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer walks through the main reason for Texas A&M's current state
Texas A&M is far from the No. 6 preseason ranking they received a month or 2 ago. Players are transferring, the Aggies are under .500 and the No. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class is in disarray with suspensions, etc. Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer weighed in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Jimbo Fisher is repeating history -- and that's terrible news for Texas A&M
We’re way past a quarterback problem at Texas A&M. We’ve reached a Churchillian level of discomfort in College Station. “Those that fail to learn from history,” the great Winston Churchill once said, “are doomed to repeat it.”. Welcome, everyone, to Jimbo Fisher’s history lesson. This...
KBTX.com
Aggie soccer to close out regular season against Florida
GAINESVILLE, Florida -- The Texas A&M Aggies play a road match against the Florida Gators needing a positive result along with some help to earn a spot at the SEC Tournament. Match time at Dizney Stadium is 5 p.m. With a victory against Florida, Texas A&M would still need either...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M loses special teams performer to the transfer portal
Texas A&M is struggling on the field and also dealing with issues off of it. The Aggies are 3-4 after Saturday’s loss at South Carolina and have had recent issues with injuries and suspensions. On Wednesday, a Texas A&M reserve announced via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s...
KBTX.com
Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25. The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.
KBTX.com
Exhibition game vs. Sam Houston rescheduled for Sunday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area for Friday evening, the Texas A&M baseball team rescheduled its home exhibition game against Sam Houston to Sunday at 1 p.m. The exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is free for the fans...
KBTX.com
Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines for anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, brands like Adidas and Gap have cut ties with the artist. Texas A&M fan sites and social media accounts are now questioning whether Texas A&M University...
Aggies Punter Alan Guerrieri Enters Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies lost a player to the transfer portal on Wednesday.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball holds Media Day
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball held a Media Day on Tuesday in preparation for Buzz Williams’ fourth season with the Aggies. Over seven months later, fans will finally be able to get to Reed Arena again and watch the Aggie basketball team a week from Friday when they play their first exhibition match. The Aggies are coming off an NIT Final run last year, so they’re excited to get back on the court.
KBTX.com
Still Creek Volleyball makes history after program disappears for three seasons
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch is a private Christian Academy that’s been in the Brazos Valley for 30 years. This year, history is being made on the Colt’s volleyball team. Inside a gym on the 200 acre Still Creek Ranch volleyball practice is underway. The gymnasium...
Lane Kiffin Takes Clear Shot At Jimbo Fisher, Texas AM
Ole Miss may have suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, but that didn't stop Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin from taking a shot at his next opponent. Of course, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is an easy target right now. In advance of this week's matchup between the Aggies and the Rebels, ...
KBTX.com
College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
KLTV
Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
KLTV
6 Red Zone Top 10 teams remain undefeated
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - For the second straight week no one drops from the Red Zone Top 10. With just two weeks left in the season the list seems set entering the playoffs, but crazy things can happen the final week. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 |...
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
Comments / 0