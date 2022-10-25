ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Weigman’s debut versus South Carolina was a positive one for Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the fourth quarter last week against South Carolina, true freshman Conner Weigman was inserted into the game when Haynes King suffered a shoulder injury. A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday that King will play against the Rebels, but Weigman played well in the 30-24 loss.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Cross Country set to compete at SEC Championships

OXFORD, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams will toe the line against the rest of the Southeastern Conference at the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at the Ole Miss Golf Course. “We’re heading into the championship time of year with some...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Golf falls in Championship match at East Lake Cup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s golf team fell to No. 24 Auburn, 5-0, in the championship match of the East Lake Cup on Wednesday at the East Lake Golf Club. The No. 3 Aggies wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule with two second-place performances and one tournament victory at the “Mo” Morial Invitational.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie soccer to close out regular season against Florida

GAINESVILLE, Florida -- The Texas A&M Aggies play a road match against the Florida Gators needing a positive result along with some help to earn a spot at the SEC Tournament. Match time at Dizney Stadium is 5 p.m. With a victory against Florida, Texas A&M would still need either...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M loses special teams performer to the transfer portal

Texas A&M is struggling on the field and also dealing with issues off of it. The Aggies are 3-4 after Saturday’s loss at South Carolina and have had recent issues with injuries and suspensions. On Wednesday, a Texas A&M reserve announced via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Still Creek denied TCAL state volleyball title

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) -The Still Creek Christian Academy Colts lost their first round TCAL State Tournament match to Sunnybrook Christian Academy Thursday afternoon 25-18, 23-25, 14-25, 18-25. The loss drops the Colts (17-11) into the TCAL State Tournament’s Consolation Bracket. Sunnybrook Christian (19-10-1) advances to the championship match.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Exhibition game vs. Sam Houston rescheduled for Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the forecast of inclement weather in the area for Friday evening, the Texas A&M baseball team rescheduled its home exhibition game against Sam Houston to Sunday at 1 p.m. The exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is free for the fans...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Speculation surrounds Aggie Football entrance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, made headlines for anti-semitic comments he made during an interview, brands like Adidas and Gap have cut ties with the artist. Texas A&M fan sites and social media accounts are now questioning whether Texas A&M University...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball holds Media Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball held a Media Day on Tuesday in preparation for Buzz Williams’ fourth season with the Aggies. Over seven months later, fans will finally be able to get to Reed Arena again and watch the Aggie basketball team a week from Friday when they play their first exhibition match. The Aggies are coming off an NIT Final run last year, so they’re excited to get back on the court.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Athlon Sports

Lane Kiffin Takes Clear Shot At Jimbo Fisher, Texas AM

Ole Miss may have suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, but that didn't stop Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin from taking a shot at his next opponent. Of course, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is an easy target right now. In advance of this week's matchup between the Aggies and the Rebels, ...
OXFORD, MS
KLTV

Longview at Tyler game moved to Thursday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Due to possible inclement weather, the Longview vs. Tyler varsity game has been moved to Thursday. Tyler Lions Football made the announcement Wednesday on its Twitter page. Freshman games have been moved to Wednesday. The JV game will be Thurdsday at 5:30 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

6 Red Zone Top 10 teams remain undefeated

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - For the second straight week no one drops from the Red Zone Top 10. With just two weeks left in the season the list seems set entering the playoffs, but crazy things can happen the final week. 1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 |...
LONGVIEW, TX
KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

