WIFR
A Few Clouds and Less Wind Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few more clouds today with highs in the middle 50′s. 60 tomorrow with more sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low to middle 60′s. Slight chance for showers on Sunday. Low 60′s and dry Monday for Halloween.
WIFR
Turning milder in days leading to Halloween weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a bit on the breezy side this Wednesday afternoon thanks to an area of high pressure that is sliding in overhead. That area of high pressure is going to keep us quiet for the next several days and help turn our temperatures a bit warmer each day into the Halloween weekend.
Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ set for 33rd year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” is returning this holiday season. The stateline Christmas tradition will switch on at Sinnissippi Park for the 33rd year the day after Thanksgiving. It is free, but donations are accepted. There will be more than 100 displays. The lights have gotten bigger and brighter each season as […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : NWS Is Saying That There Is Going To Be A lot of Rain, The Next Few Hours. Possible Flooding, Due To Storm Drains Not Cleared…
NWS Is Saying That There Is Going To Be A lot of Rain, The Next Few Hours. Possible Flooding, Due To Storm Drains Not Cleared…
Belvidere kids get a head start on trick-or-treating
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween less than a week away, some local kids got the chance to get a head start on trick-or-treating. Belvidere held its annual “Trunk or Treat” event Wednesday night. Over 100 businesses took part in giving out candy. Kids and their parents dressed up in their costumes and lined the […]
WIFR
How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State. The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.
WIFR
Fire breaks out at Capri Restaurant and Pizza in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out Thursday evening at a well-known Italian restaurant in downtown Rockford. Crews arrived on scene just before 5 p.m. at Capri Restaurant and Pizza, 300 East State Street, less than an hour after the restaurant had opened for dinner. Rockford Fire Department tweeted...
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
nomadlawyer.org
Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
WIFR
Family goes one year without answers on Melissa Trumpy’s dissapearance
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Benny Affrunti says it’s a battle between giving false hope, and no hope to his three children, one year after their 37-year-old mother, Melissa Trumpy of Monticello, vanished with no trace. “I feel helpless trying to console them, and trying to help them, it’s hard,”...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert Near Cedar st, Avoid The Area Or Expect Possible Delays.
Traffic Alert Near Cedar st, Avoid The Area Or Expect Possible Delays.
WIFR
Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After learning two abortion clinics could open in Rockford, Lifeline Coalition created plans to build an anti-abortion clinic for women in the area. Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wis. doctor announceD plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the Forest City by next year.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Road Closure on The West Side
Road Closure on The West Side
WIFR
Stateline educators focus in on early childhood brain development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Educators across the stateline received new data Thursday on how lifestyle changes during the pandemic affected the developing brains of the youngest population. Last school year, Harlem and Rockford School Districts participated in the Early Development Instrument, a questionnaire that measures if kindergartners are on the...
WIFR
RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local non-profit organization celebrates a new opportunity and business partnership in the Forest City. RAMP commemorates a new location Tuesday for Project SEARCH, a business-focused, school-to-work transition program. The new location inside the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St. in Rockford, will give selected students on-the-job experience to help them build career and social skills after high school.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Totaled Thursday; Another Accident And Many Reckless Driving Complaints Again
Totaled Thursday; Another Accident And Many Reckless Driving Complaints Again
WIFR
Stadelman to hold worker’s rights presentation in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local workers will get an opportunity next week to learn how the state of Illinois protects their rights at the workplace. Senator Steve Stadelman (IL-34) along with the Illinois Attorney General’s office will host a presentation by the Worker’s Protection Bureau on workplace discrimination, protection from minimum wage and overtime violations and more.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Lane Closure in Downtown Rockford, Effective Immediately
Lane Closure in Downtown Rockford, Effective Immediately
ComEd community solar projects begin sending $1,000 in credits per year on electricity bills
Starting this week, income-eligible subscribers to three community solar projects run by ComEd in Illinois will begin receiving credits providing approximately $1,000 a year in savings on electricity bills for up to three years. Each ... Read More » The post ComEd community solar projects begin sending $1,000 in credits per year on electricity bills appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
