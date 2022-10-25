Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
New website aims to help FGLI students chart academic journey
A new student-driven initiative called Pathfinder aims to change the way first-generation, low-income Yalies chart their academic and social journeys at the University. An online roadmap of important deadlines, Pathfinder helps students curate personalized schedules that reflect their unique timelines and interests. Along with Summer Bulldogs, an internship matching program, Pathfinder is a relatively recent branch of 1stGen Yale, a network of diverse Yale alumni that supports underserved student communities at Yale.
elearningindustry.com
How Learning Experience Helps Build Adaptive Organizations
How Learning Experience Helps Build Adaptive Organizations. In a few recent studies, resilience, emotional intelligence, and empathy emerged as the key features of the new workforce. Organizations that build a learning culture that is collaborative and dependent on employees to help each other become their best selves often outgrow their peers in retention and growth.
President of International Franchise Association Discusses New Initiative to Increase Black Ownership in Franchising
In early 2021, the International Franchise Association (IFA) launched the historic Black Franchise Leadership Council as part of the long-established Diversity Institute. The council aims to increase business ownership and generational wealth among Blacks. About 30% of franchises are minority-owned, according to IFA statistics, but only 8% of franchises are Black-owned.
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Mercedes Beras-Goico, Wharton School
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania / The Lauder Institute. “Optimistic and resilient Latina, passionate about empowering others through financial education.”. Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Fun Fact About Yourself: I am a fierce indoor cycler, having completed nearly 500 SoulCycle classes and counting!. Undergraduate School and Major:...
CNBC
3 ways college students can make the most of professional networking sites
When it comes to social media, many of us, especially Gen Zers, go the extra mile to make sure our profiles are aesthetic. However, most of us don't put that same dedication toward professional networking platforms, which could be hindering potential job opportunities. According to recent data from LinkedIn, job...
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
waste360.com
Changemakers Innovating in Sustainability Honored at The Tech for Global Good Celebration
The Tech Interactive honored entrepreneurs using technology to create a more sustainable future tonight at The Tech for Global Good celebration. Hundreds of Silicon Valley tech leaders, educators and community members gathered at the Signia by Hilton San Jose to meet the changemakers. "Our laureates are not only making the...
getnews.info
Vigil International College Offers Best-in-Class Education for International Students in Australia
Vigil International College, one of the leading colleges in Sydney for international students, offers best-in-class vocational education and English language courses through certified teachers. Sydney, NSW – October 26, 2022 – Vigil International College, one of the leading colleges in Sydney for international students, offers premier vocational courses and certified...
BBC
Barnsley College offers help to new business ventures
A South Yorkshire college has launched a scheme to help people who want to start their own business. Barnsley College has invited people to use facilities at its newly refurnished Business Centre free of charge. The small businesses would receive tailored support and guidance from the Chamber of Commerce, officials...
geteducated.com
Bachelor of Science in Business Management
Unlock your power to drive results with an Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree in Business Management at Rasmussen University in as few as 18 months.1 Our Flex Choice® competency-based education (CBE), self-directed assessments and seamless transfer policies can help maximize your cost savings. Plus, you can get your transfer credits reviewed in one business day (on average).
