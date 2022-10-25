CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The latest test scores for the Nation's Report Card showed record low results throughout the country and had West Virginia ranked 47th. The reading and math test is part of the National Assessment of Educational Process program within the United States Department of Education. It's typically given every two years, but this is the first time since it started in 1969 that there was a three-year gap due to the pandemic. These are the first NAEP test results since the pandemic started.

