wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
Metro News
Justice says Amendment 2 vote “biggest moment of my governorship”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has an ally in the Kanawha County Commission in his opposition to Amendment 2 and Justice took advantage of it during stop at the commission’s Thursday night meeting in Charleston. Justice, speaking before a commission room full of county first responders, said...
marshall.edu
National sportswriter and advocate of stuttering community to tell his story
Author and sportswriter Ryan Cowley will be joining Marshall’s local chapter of the National Stuttering Association to discuss his new book, All The Right Words: My Journey as a Sportswriter Who Stutters. Cowley will visit (virtually) with the Marshall community Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in Smith Hall 311.
‘Power grab’: West Virginia will vote on constitutional amendments to give state lawmakers new authority
MADISON – Jim Butcher greeted the Boone-Madison librarians as he checked out his fifth book in two days. The four he picked up the previous day were for pleasure, but the one today was research: a theological book he hoped would inform his sermons at Madison Baptist, where he’s a pastor.
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
thelevisalazer.com
Louisa Mayor candidates tell why you should choose them
This is the second in na series of candidate interviews for the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Lawrence County Clerk Chris Jobe said there have been “quite a few” applications for absentee ballots so far with Oct. 28 the last day to sign up to vote. This...
Metro News
Early voting gets underway in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first ballots are being cast in the General Election with early voting underway in West Virginia. Polls opened Wednesday morning in all 55 counties. The 10-day early voting period runs through Saturday, Nov. 5. Derek Blaney and his mother, both of Charleston, were among those...
Manufacturing company visits West Virginia school to discuss careers
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Belle Chemical Plant hosted more than 200 students from Riverside High School on Thursday to wrap up Manufacturing Month. High school students learned about manufacturing careers, like maintenance, engineering and chemistry. Employees at the plant talked about the skills needed for the job. “There are bigger opportunities than what they’ve […]
marshall.edu
Step Show promises an entertaining end to Homecoming week
Marshall University will wrap up Homecoming week with its annual Homecoming Step Show on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Foundry Theater at City Hall in downtown Huntington. Corey Cunningham, coordinator of fraternity and sorority life, says the event is special because it introduces Marshall alumni and current students to a different side of the university.
Festivities at Marshall University in West Virginia ahead of homecoming game
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Homecoming festivities are underway at Marshall University as the parade and the annual Car Bash happened on Thursday. The parade had different organizations and clubs set up, the Thundering Herd Marching Band, floats and more. The Car Bash also happened on Thursday. This year, sponsored by the student radio station at […]
Race for Charleston Mayor heats up in West Virginia’s capital city
One of the biggest races that people were voting on Wednesday in the city of Charleston is for the Capital City's mayor.
Metro News
Three West Virginia school districts awarded federal grants to clean school buses
MADISON, W.Va. — Three school districts in West Virginia are being awarded federal grants to help purchase five clean school buses. The Biden-Harris Administration announced Wednesday the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $2 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the Boone, Wirt and Wyoming school districts.
Tuskegee Airmen mobile exhibit comes to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An exhibit traveling the nation to tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen has made its way to Charleston, West Virginia. The “RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit” is currently on display at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. The exhibit opened today, Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will remain at the […]
wchstv.com
Education officials react to record low test scores, West Virginia ranking near the bottom
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The latest test scores for the Nation's Report Card showed record low results throughout the country and had West Virginia ranked 47th. The reading and math test is part of the National Assessment of Educational Process program within the United States Department of Education. It's typically given every two years, but this is the first time since it started in 1969 that there was a three-year gap due to the pandemic. These are the first NAEP test results since the pandemic started.
WSAZ
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
WSAZ
Cabell Huntington Hospital at capacity with RSV patients
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some health experts are calling it a ‘tidal wave’ of RSV cases taking the country by storm, and our area is no exception. “We are actually having a large surge right now, statewide and regionwide,” said Dr. Marie Frazier, medical director of the pediatric unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “We have had max capacity to where we’ve been full.”
West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves. They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches. People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or […]
WDTV
Chuck Yeager’s wife approves of paint scheme for bridge named after husband, WVDOT says
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Victoria Yeager went to look at the blue and gold paint scheme proposed for the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge, named for her late husband, Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager. Brig. Gen. Yeager is a Hamlin native who was the first man to officially...
wymt.com
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being the first Eastern Kentucky native to win ‘American Idol’, Noah Thompson is now up for another big honor. The Louisa native is in the running with 7 others for a People’s Choice Award. The category is Competition Contestant of 2022...
UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington
UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
