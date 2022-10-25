ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

wdhn.com

Schools taking precautions with rising flu cases

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With flu season in full swing, some schools in the area are taking extra precautions to make sure students stay safe and healthy. Daleville City Schools will be having remote learning on Friday, October, 28. They hope this will allow both staff and students to recover and stay healthy.
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UAB Dentistry clinic could open summer of 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The University of Alabama–Birmingham Dentistry representatives were in town Monday to celebrate the first satellite clinic that will be in Dothan. UAB will have a dental clinic located on the third floor of the medical tower on the HealthCenter South campus. It will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark City Schools delay buses

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases. In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as...
OZARK, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva bake sale raises thousands for local teens in need

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— On Tuesday, a local community came together in a major way to help two teens after a life-changing medical diagnosis. Dylan Key, 16, and PJ Key, 11, both from Geneva were recently both diagnosed with different forms of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Both teens have played a...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

The faith-based mobile food pantry at Coffee Co. Farm Center

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Success in creating a community mobile food panty when more than a dozen churches banded together several years ago in Coffee County led to a similar food giveaway in Geneva County, and recently in Dale County as well. Today, the October food giveaway was...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for October 27, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful across the board once again with mainly sunny skies! High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday as most locations top out in the upper 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
WEAR

Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Alabama Historical Commission to restore life in Ashford landmark

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Historical Commission wants to save and preserve a century-old landmark in Ashford. The Dupree School has been around for over 120 years and has been a treasure to the Ashford community — the school educated generations of sharecroppers’ children. This week,...
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Kiwanis club presents check to McDonald’s House

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Kiwanis Club of Dothan presented a big check to Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Kiwanis Club partnered with the Murphy Family McDonald’s, which owns 30 McDonald’s restaurants in the Wiregrass area, seven of them being here in Dothan. The money was raised...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
ASHFORD, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan City Schools hire new full-time career coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their new full-time career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Theft charge facing former Gordon, Alabama mayor dismissed

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A theft charge facing former Gordon, Alabama mayor Elbert Melton has been dismissed. He had been accused of stealing $1,700 from the Gordon Senior Citizens Center to purchase a vehicle for his son, according to previous WTVY reports. The bank returned the check he wrote...
GORDON, AL
wdhn.com

Animal cruelty case in Coffee Co. moved to next year

COFFEE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — We are following developments in the trial of a Coffee Springs man accused of shooting and killing dogs and then tossing them off a Coffee County bridge last May. The trial has been delayed until early next year. Michael Kelley is alleged to have...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL

