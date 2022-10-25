Read full article on original website
Schools taking precautions with rising flu cases
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With flu season in full swing, some schools in the area are taking extra precautions to make sure students stay safe and healthy. Daleville City Schools will be having remote learning on Friday, October, 28. They hope this will allow both staff and students to recover and stay healthy.
Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
UAB Dentistry clinic could open summer of 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The University of Alabama–Birmingham Dentistry representatives were in town Monday to celebrate the first satellite clinic that will be in Dothan. UAB will have a dental clinic located on the third floor of the medical tower on the HealthCenter South campus. It will be...
Ozark City Schools delay buses
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases. In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as...
Geneva bake sale raises thousands for local teens in need
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— On Tuesday, a local community came together in a major way to help two teens after a life-changing medical diagnosis. Dylan Key, 16, and PJ Key, 11, both from Geneva were recently both diagnosed with different forms of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Both teens have played a...
The faith-based mobile food pantry at Coffee Co. Farm Center
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Success in creating a community mobile food panty when more than a dozen churches banded together several years ago in Coffee County led to a similar food giveaway in Geneva County, and recently in Dale County as well. Today, the October food giveaway was...
Family and friends reflect on the life of Ashford peanut company owner
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Glenn Pate, the owner of Dixie Peanut Company in Ashford unfortunately took his last breath at his family-owned peanut mill on Tuesday evening. Family and friends say it’s been hard to digest overnight. ‘This is a piece of our heart that is missing and...
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 27, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful across the board once again with mainly sunny skies! High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday as most locations top out in the upper 70s.
Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
Alabama Historical Commission to restore life in Ashford landmark
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Historical Commission wants to save and preserve a century-old landmark in Ashford. The Dupree School has been around for over 120 years and has been a treasure to the Ashford community — the school educated generations of sharecroppers’ children. This week,...
Dothan Kiwanis club presents check to McDonald’s House
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Kiwanis Club of Dothan presented a big check to Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Kiwanis Club partnered with the Murphy Family McDonald’s, which owns 30 McDonald’s restaurants in the Wiregrass area, seven of them being here in Dothan. The money was raised...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
Coffee Co. youth leadership group visits Lee Boyd’s cattle ranch in New Brockton
Fifteen high school students from Elba city; Enterprise city, and the Coffee County. school districts toured several agricultural businesses. The students make up this year’s Coffee County Youth Leadership council. One stop was Lee Boyd’s cattle ranch in New Brockton. In the early 20th century, Boyd’s grandfather started...
Dothan City Schools hire new full-time career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their new full-time career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
Theft charge facing former Gordon, Alabama mayor dismissed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A theft charge facing former Gordon, Alabama mayor Elbert Melton has been dismissed. He had been accused of stealing $1,700 from the Gordon Senior Citizens Center to purchase a vehicle for his son, according to previous WTVY reports. The bank returned the check he wrote...
Animal cruelty case in Coffee Co. moved to next year
COFFEE COUNTY, ALA. (WDHN) — We are following developments in the trial of a Coffee Springs man accused of shooting and killing dogs and then tossing them off a Coffee County bridge last May. The trial has been delayed until early next year. Michael Kelley is alleged to have...
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight.
Dothan Board of Education Members ask for further investigation into Coach Jed Kennedy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Dothan school board members and members of the community are asking for another investigation into Dothan Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy and they feel they weren’t able to voice their opinion about his controversial actions nor about his suspension. Kennedy is seen pushing...
