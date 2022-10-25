Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Police identify 26-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died last week after a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no victims were located.
Man charged after human remains, evidence of explosion found in Kelso
A 52-year-old man is facing multiple charges including murder after human remains were found scattered around a Kelso property in July.
Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say
Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
Man dies after reported shooting in North Portland; no arrests made
A man has died following a shooting in North Portland Tuesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Mother, son assaulted; Portland man, 77, arraigned
A 77-year-old man who allegedly told police he considered "suicide by cop" was arraigned Tuesday on 5 charges, including attempted murder, for an incident that happened in the early hours of Monday.
kptv.com
Centennial shooting ruled homicide as victim dies in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a man injured in gunfire last week in the Centennial Neighborhood has died. East Precinct officers first responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18 to reports of a person shot in a department store parking lot. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, 30, was critically injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Deadly Vancouver shooting ruled a homicide, victim identified
Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced it was ruling the death of a 23-year-old man a homicide.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Man found guilty of gun charges, drug trafficking in Portland metro
A man was indicted by a federal jury in Portland on Wednesday for drug, gun and money laundering charges, the Oregon Department of Justice announced.
kptv.com
Salem man arrested in connection to two shootings
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday, in connection with two separate gun violence incidents. The man, Aljoze Reyes, is being charged with attempted murder and other charges. On September 28, patrol officers responded to a call about a crash on...
Vancouver shooting leaves 1 hospitalized; vehicle, apartment complex struck by bullets
A man has been hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Vancouver on Wednesday, authorities announced.
PPB: Man faces murder charges after shooting man, stabbing woman
A man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing a woman and shooting a man in a domestic violence incident, according to PPB.
Portland man suspected of tire-slashing spree, leaving 65 victims in his wake: 'fringes of anarchy'
Portland police are asking the public to come forward with any tips on a man accused of slashing the tires of dozens of vehicles this month, causing thousands in damages.
Driver caught after car slams into Northeast Portland salon
A car slammed into a salon in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening before the driver left the scene, authorities said.
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
kptv.com
2020 deadly shooting of 23-year-old woman in NE Portland remains unsolved
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in northeast Portland in June 2020. Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead on June 18, 2020 after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. A man was also struck by gunfire and survived.
Man badly injured in North Portland stabbing, no arrests made
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Portland late Monday night.
kptv.com
Vancouver police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at around 3:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Brandt Road. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
‘Everybody is scared’: Portland food cart targeted again by burglars
Just a month after a fire destroyed the Pepe Chile Food Cart, the owner finally reopened the food cart, only for another one of his locations to be struck by thieves.
