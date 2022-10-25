Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
2 jailed, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in Atlantic Beach incident
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman from North Carolina have been extradited to Horry County due to several attempted murder charges following an August 2022 incident in Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department. Titus Jaleek Dicker, 22, of Greensboro, and Alexandria Jacqueline Powell, 19, of Greensboro, were each […]
WBTV
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.
Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man responsible for breaking into cars across multiple states and they are looking for another person in connection to the break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 4, deputies received a call to a park on 5550 Church Road...
WBTV
Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.
Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — An investigation into a vehicle break-in led Alamance County detectives’ attention far away from North Carolina. On Aug. 4, Alamance County deputies came to a park on the 5500 block of Church Road near Saxaphaw after getting a report of a vehicle break-in At the scene, the victim told deputies […]
McKnight Mill Road closed in Greensboro after car crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — McKnight Mill Road is closed after a car crash Saturday. Greensboro police said the intersection of 16th Street and McKnight Mill Road is closed. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS...
Drug bust in High Point seizes 68 grams of cocaine, 2 people facing charges
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in High Point. High Point police arrived at Triangle Lake Road around 9:40 a.m. Thursday to execute a search warrant, where they seized 68 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of heroin, 29 Suboxone patches, a shotgun, $2,500 in cash and a loaded AR-15 rifle.
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
Man facing drug charges in High Point, after shooting leads to investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is facing drug charges in High Point. After a shooting on September 18, where several cars were hit with no one injured on Grayson Street, police began an investigation. The investigation led to two search warrants on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. for the...
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
Sheriff: Series of shooting incidents to be investigated in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents that took place early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Sunday shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, FCSO said. Additional shots were fired at and/or into vehicles on Second Neck Road […]
Two entrapped, rescued in NC crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
WLTX.com
North Carolina man killed after being hit by cars on I-40
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a car crash in Greensboro on I-40 E Friday. Greensboro police responded to the crash on I-40 E near Guilford College Road around 7:45 p.m. to find a pedestrian, Jason Kidd, 43, had been hit by a Honda Accord and Kia Forte.
Man arrested, accused of killing 28-year-old man in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Saturday in the killing of a 28-year-old in Davidson County. Curtis Lee Wall is facing a charge for murder and is accused of killing Tyler Burgwyn Brady of Gold Hill. The shooting happened on Sept. 18 around 12:36 p.m. at a...
2 NC children from Amber Alert are now safe, Asheboro police say
They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.
2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
Lexington teen charged with stealing a dog: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington teen is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a dog, according to Davidson County court records. Joe Lee Jeanis, 19, is accused in court records of taking a small brown dog away from someone’s property. Jeanis is being charged with one felony count of larceny of a dog. […]
WITN
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
A portion of Gate City Blvd in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to excessive traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now back open. Excessive traffic in Greensboro calls for Greensboro police to temporarily close parts of Gate City Boulevard Friday evening, according to police. Greensboro police said they are closing Gate City Boulevard West between Florida St and Grimsley St...
cbs17
2 injured after DWI suspect hits 3 cars, then flees in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were injured when a DWI suspect crashed into cars in three separate incidents in Chapel Hill Saturday night, police said. The incident was first reported just after 7 p.m. as a hit-and-run crash on Homestead Road near Seawell School Road, according to a news release from Chapel Hill police.
