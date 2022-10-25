Read full article on original website
COSCO Orders 12 Ultra-Large, Green Methanol Containerships for $2.9B
China’s COSCO Shipping Holdings has confirmed earlier reports that it is planning a major ship expansion program announcing on October 28 that they have signed orders for 12 new 24,000 TEU containerships. The vessels will be methanol dual-fuel powered, designed to support its long-term growth strategy and transition to green shipping. The new orders are valued at $239.85 million per ship for a total of just under $2.9 billion.
Crowley Wins Deal to Develop California's First Offshore Wind Terminal
After an extensive RFP process, the Port of Humboldt Bay has signed an agreement with Crowley to negotiate terms for the development of a new wind terminal, which will support Northern California's budding floating offshore wind industry. With the recent announcement of the first-ever West Coast wind lease auctions, scheduled for December 6, the region's maritime sector will have new opportunities for power generation, employment and development.
UNEP Sees "No Pathway to 1.5C" of Warming, But 2-3C is Quite Possible
In advance of the COP27 climate conference, the United Nations Environment Programme has a clear and uncomfortable message: there is “no credible pathway to 1.5 degrees C" by 2050, and warming is on track to overshoot the targets of the Paris Climate Accord. There is also positive news: thanks in part to an accelerated uptake of renewables, atmospheric warming will likely be limited to 2-3 degrees C by 2100, well below the catastrophic "business as usual" projections of 4 degrees C or more.
World's First Hydrogen-Powered Tug Arrives in Belgium for Final Tests
The world’s first hydrogen-powered tugboat arrived in Belgium on October 27 after completing construction in Spain. The installation of the vessel’s hydrogen system will be completed at the Port of Ostend as well as trials for the tug before its expected delivery by the end of this year. The goal is to have Hydrotug 1 fully operational at the Port of Antwerp during the first quarter of 2023.
MARAD Awards $703 Million in Port Development Grants for 2022
The U.S. Maritime Administration detailed an additional $703 million in grants to improve port infrastructure and strengthen the national supply chains as part of the bipartisan infrastructure investments approved by the U.S. Congress in 2021 and additional appropriation legislation. The grants will fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).
OMSA: Foreign-Flagged Tug Spotted at a U.S. Offshore Wind Farm
The Offshore Marine Services Association (OMSA) has made a remarkable discovery: a Dutch-flagged, Dutch-owned tug has crossed the Atlantic and performed at least one job on a U.S. offshore wind farm. The vessel's presence appears to counter expectations that the Jones Act workboat sector would have exclusive access to tug-and-tow contracts for offshore wind projects on the U.S. continental shelf - if not necessarily for the full scope of turbine installation, then at least for all towage and support.
