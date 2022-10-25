In advance of the COP27 climate conference, the United Nations Environment Programme has a clear and uncomfortable message: there is “no credible pathway to 1.5 degrees C" by 2050, and warming is on track to overshoot the targets of the Paris Climate Accord. There is also positive news: thanks in part to an accelerated uptake of renewables, atmospheric warming will likely be limited to 2-3 degrees C by 2100, well below the catastrophic "business as usual" projections of 4 degrees C or more.

3 DAYS AGO