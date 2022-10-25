Read full article on original website
Starting the School Year Right
As we’ve started the new school year, I have enjoyed walking the halls and stopping in classrooms to see the smiling faces of students wrapped up in the fun of learning. Embarking on a new school year is exciting and challenging for students and educators alike. Clover Park School District (CPSD) is passionate about supporting students, and each of our teachers, support staff members and administrators are committed to providing each student with a world-class education and the assistance they need to thrive in the classroom.
How parents and schools can get chronically absent kids back in the classroom
In the wake of the pandemic, more students are missing school than ever before. But there are steps parents and schools can take to get kids back into class. In 2019, before the pandemic began, nearly 6% of the nation’s students missed more than 15 days of school during the average year, for any reason or combination of reasons. Students who miss that amount of school are termed “chronically absent.” Since the beginning of the pandemic, when school buildings were closed for a period of time, the number of chronically absent students has nearly doubled because of a number of factors, such...
The Elite Traveling Tutors are focused on student growth in the Black community
The Elite Traveling Tutors develop individualized learning plans according to each student’s specific needs. They have been highly successful with students who are experiencing “test anxiety,” as well as emotional and behavioral issues. It is a part of their mission to ensure that each student feels connected to their academic experiences.
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
Top London university told student she cannot breastfeed on campus
A student at one of the world’s top art schools has been told she cannot bring her newborn baby to campus and breastfeed her during lectures. Jasmijn Toffano was due to return to her graphic communication design course at Central Saint Martins this new academic year, after giving birth over the summer.
A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots
When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
Teenagers will now be forced to study MATHS for their HSC exams after years of the often subject dreaded by many being optional for students - but will it make kids smarter?
It's an important subject dreaded by thousands of students, but mathematics is soon to be a compulsory in the Higher School Certificate across New South Wales. New senior syllabuses coming into effect in 2025 mean all Year 11 and Year 12 students must study maths from the following year. The...
Girl drops out of college, so parents spend college fund; she's furious.
Our daughter is 20F and she recently decided to go back to college after taking a year off. She dropped out of college a few months saying it wasn’t for her. We adamantly advised against it but she ended up moving in with her boyfriend and started working in his family’s restaurant business.
Co-option of resources by white students marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC college students, study finds
Nationally, only about 50% of students pass college algebra, with even fewer students who are Black, Latinx, and Native. Serving as a gatekeeper course for students seeking a degree in STEM, algebra can serve as a barrier for some BIPOC students. Beyond opportunity gaps, a new study from the University of Colorado Denver finds that "white hoarding," the co-option of resources by white students, marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC students in college algebra.
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
Music class in sync with higher math scores—but only at higher-income schools, study finds
Daniel Mackin Freeman, a doctoral candidate in sociology, and Dara Shifrer, an associate professor of sociology, used a large nationally representative dataset to see which types of arts classes impact math achievement and how it varies based on the socio-economic composition of the school. Schools with lower socio-economic status (SES) have a higher percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
Study: Art, music classes can help boost students' math scores
BOSTON -- A new study finds art and music classes could help boost students' math scores.When schools are facing budget cuts, music and art classes are often the first to go. But a new study suggests it's exactly those classes that can promote a love of learning and even improve math scores. Researchers at Portland State University looked at a large national database and found taking music classes at higher or mid-socioeconomic schools was correlated with higher math scores. They say reading music has many similarities to doing math. They also say schools in lower-income areas are less likely to have robust music and art classes but that putting resources in these areas and giving students a well-rounded curriculum, rather than just focusing on the math, could indirectly improve math achievement and give kids more to look forward to during the school day.
Raising Kindergarten Ready Kids author Holly DiBella-McCarthy is Making a Splash
DILLY DUCK PLAYS ALL DAY is a fun and captivating read that introduces skills in pre-reading, math, and emotional vocabulary to children through an interactive storyline. A new children’s rhyming picture book, “Dilly Duck Plays All Day”, is making big waves in the contemporary kid-literature scene. Written by kid-lit author and veteran educator Holly DiBella-McCarthy, the book has received the Mom’s Choice gold award, 3 Reader’s Favorite 5-Star awards and the coveted Pacific Book award.
Education System: Things That School Doesn't Teach But Should
Photo by RUT MIIT on Unsplash (Edited with Canva) Let’s be honest, is our education system fu*ked?. Some, if not most, will struggle with the answer. They may have a crisp diploma in hand, but the working world is an entirely different animal.
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
College enrollment falls for third straight year
Story at a glance New preliminary data from the National Student Clearinghouse shows that undergraduate enrollment has declined again. The data also show a change in the pandemic-era spike in graduate enrollment. College and universities across the U.S. enrolled 1.1 percent fewer students since the fall of 2021, the data show. Undergraduate…
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Approximately 1,000 students and some staff were absent with flu-like symptoms at a Virginia school. School and health officials are looking for the "root cause" of the outbreak. A similar instance occurred last week at a high school in San Diego, California. "There are approximately 1,000 students absent with flu-like/gastrointestinal...
