ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA councilman

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff Villanueva provides update on Attorney General’s investigation

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference to provide a status on the investigation of the Attorney General on the search warrants that were served regarding the Peace over Violence investigation, and other relevant information. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Suspects caught in Silver Lake home invasion attempt

At least two people suspected in a home invasion attempt in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles were taken into custody Thursday morning. The owner of a home in the area of Silver Lake Boulevard and Rockford Road was watching a surveillance camera and called police after watching the suspects attempt to break in, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Two Arrested for Identity Theft and Firearm Possession

A man and woman have been arrested for identity theft and possession of an unregistered firearm. The incident occurred on September 12, 2022. At about 2:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the 200 block of South Sixth Street regarding a theft that had just occurred. The victim, an on-duty United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier, said she was placing mail inside a cluster box unit outside of an apartment complex when her attention was drawn to two men dressed in FedEx uniforms. One of the men approached the victim, removed her universal key from the cluster box lock, and fled to a nearby vehicle. The victim was able to take a picture of the suspect’s vehicle’s license plate.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Echo Park homeless woman died unseen and unknown in L.A.

Echo Park - Her name was Natalie Schaffer. She was Caucasian, 33 years old, from St. Louis. Her family had not seen her in years, and she had been wandering around most of her life, said LAPD Officer Juan Mendoza. Beyond that, we know little about Schaffer, who was accidentally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Gardena gang member faces sentencing in federal racketeering case

LOS ANGELES- One of three members of a Gardena street gang charged in the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home faces sentencing Tuesday for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of three...
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Acton resident arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property

An Acton resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property with an outstanding no-bail warrant, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, after deputies with the Crime Impact Team became aware of a man with an outstanding no bail warrant, they contacted him at his residence on the 5000 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Monday.
ACTON, CA
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy