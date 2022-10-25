Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Hotel company faces trial for alleged bribery of ex-LA councilman
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff Villanueva provides update on Attorney General’s investigation
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference to provide a status on the investigation of the Attorney General on the search warrants that were served regarding the Peace over Violence investigation, and other relevant information. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)...
yovenice.com
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
Suspects caught in Silver Lake home invasion attempt
At least two people suspected in a home invasion attempt in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles were taken into custody Thursday morning. The owner of a home in the area of Silver Lake Boulevard and Rockford Road was watching a surveillance camera and called police after watching the suspects attempt to break in, […]
Police Officer Locates Man in Vehicle with Gunshot Wound to Neck
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot in the neck in his vehicle Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, around 1:34 a.m. at the intersection of E 41st Street and Naomi Avenue in the Central-Alameda neighborhood within South Los Angeles. The victim drove westbound on 41st Street to Central where he...
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
Two Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Mail Carrier in Burbank
A man and a woman who allegedly robbed a mail carrier in Burbank were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of identity theft and carrying an unregistered gun.
Deputies Catch Suspects in the Act of Second 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station deputies caught two suspects in the middle of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 8200 block of Norwalk Boulevard and Broadway Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the city of Whittier.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
myburbank.com
Two Arrested for Identity Theft and Firearm Possession
A man and woman have been arrested for identity theft and possession of an unregistered firearm. The incident occurred on September 12, 2022. At about 2:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the 200 block of South Sixth Street regarding a theft that had just occurred. The victim, an on-duty United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier, said she was placing mail inside a cluster box unit outside of an apartment complex when her attention was drawn to two men dressed in FedEx uniforms. One of the men approached the victim, removed her universal key from the cluster box lock, and fled to a nearby vehicle. The victim was able to take a picture of the suspect’s vehicle’s license plate.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
knock-la.com
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
theeastsiderla.com
Echo Park homeless woman died unseen and unknown in L.A.
Echo Park - Her name was Natalie Schaffer. She was Caucasian, 33 years old, from St. Louis. Her family had not seen her in years, and she had been wandering around most of her life, said LAPD Officer Juan Mendoza. Beyond that, we know little about Schaffer, who was accidentally...
2urbangirls.com
Gardena gang member faces sentencing in federal racketeering case
LOS ANGELES- One of three members of a Gardena street gang charged in the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home faces sentencing Tuesday for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of three...
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers
Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
Whistleblower's lawsuit over LASD K-9's death highlights alleged discrepancies in investigation
In the aftermath of a Los Angeles County sheriff's K-9's hot car death, a whistleblower's lawsuit has highlighted alleged discrepancies into the investigation.
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
signalscv.com
Acton resident arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property
An Acton resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property with an outstanding no-bail warrant, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, after deputies with the Crime Impact Team became aware of a man with an outstanding no bail warrant, they contacted him at his residence on the 5000 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Monday.
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove
Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
