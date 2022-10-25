Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Then I just got mad,’ Homeowner refuses to let alleged burglar escape house after home invasion
Two homeowners fought back after a terrifying home invasion.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
News On 6
Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
News On 6
Tecumseh Police: Alleged Rape Suspect In Custody
A man accused of sexually assaulting two teens at knife point in Tecumseh is in custody, according to Tecumseh police. Police say Clifton Davila is believed to be the man who knocked on dozens of doors over the weekend before attacking the two teens. Police say he was the one...
KOCO
Tecumseh police say city can sleep easy after tips get dangerous criminal off streets
TECUMSEH, Okla. — Tecumseh police said the city can sleep easy after their tips got a dangerous criminal off the street. The urgent search for a man accused of raping two teenagers and targeting dozens more homes has come to an end. "Me and my officers, everybody involved but...
Tecumseh PD: Man arrested on drug charges now accused in string of burglaries, rapes after victims ID suspect
The Tecumseh Police Department says a man suspected of raping of two teens in their own homes is now in custody.
30+ bullet shell casings found outside NE OKC home after drive-by shooting, neighbors shaken up
An early morning drive-by shooting in a NE Oklahoma City neighborhood has left some residents feeling uneasy and fearful.
OKCPD: Suspect robs 76-year-old woman in driveway
According to police, a 76-year-old woman was robbed in her driveway over the weekend.
News On 6
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Jewelry thieves steal thousands of dollars from Edmond jewelry store
Edmond Police are on the lookout for three people they say made off with $23,000 from Fields Jewelry in downtown Edmond.
News On 6
Choctaw HS Student Accused Of Making Bomb, Hostage Threats Directed At Massachusetts High School
A bomb and hostage hoax directed at a high school in Easton, Massachusetts on Tuesday was traced back to a metro student, according to Choctaw police officials. A 15-year-old Choctaw High School student is now under investigation. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said the teenager told investigators he thought it...
Police: Man spotted drunk, asleep while his baby crawled around downtown OKC street
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers arrested a man who was allegedly too drunk to keep an eye on his son Sunday evening.
KOCO
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
okcfox.com
Ghostly knocking, rapes reported overnight in Tecumseh
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Tecumseh police say more than 40 residents reported loud knocking on their door or window Saturday night. In home security footage, you can hear the banging but no one is there. Police say the knocking was reported from homes along Jefferson Street. They also say...
KOCO
Man arrested after gun discharges during altercation outside The Village convenience store
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Police arrested a man after a gun discharged during a weekend altercation outside a convenience store in The Village. Authorities said a man tried to take an item from another customer Saturday outside Village Quality Foods near Hefner Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man then flashed his gun.
Police: Man shot 5 times in northwest OKC, search for suspect continues
Authorities are investigating after a victim was shot multiple times at a local auto parts store.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Residents in one northeast Oklahoma City community woke up to gunfire on Wednesday morning.
OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder
The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4. Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but...
ME report: May detainee death caused by fentanyl overdose
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office says an inmate's May 2022 death was caused by fentanyl toxicity.
Comments / 1