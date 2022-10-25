“Paint me like one of your French bulldogs,” said Reggie to the volunteer right before this photo was taken — well, he would have if he could. The black and white American Staffordshire Terrier is two years old and weighs 62 pounds. According to Broward County Animal Care, he arrived at the shelter in August. The staff said Reggie has a gentle spirit, listens well to commands, and is good with people.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO