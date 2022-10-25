ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Dog of the Week: Reggie is a Photogenic Pup Looking for Forever Home

“Paint me like one of your French bulldogs,” said Reggie to the volunteer right before this photo was taken — well, he would have if he could. The black and white American Staffordshire Terrier is two years old and weighs 62 pounds. According to Broward County Animal Care, he arrived at the shelter in August. The staff said Reggie has a gentle spirit, listens well to commands, and is good with people.
Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online

With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WFLX at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream

Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Relearning to walk, talk at 34: Florida man inspires others while documenting recovery after brain surgery

BOCA RATON, Fla. – From paralyzed to walking — a Florida man is documenting his recovery after brain surgery on social media. Matt Friend, 34, is showing others that the social media app TikTok isn’t just about dancing and fun edits — it’s also a platform that can bring people together and provide information about health and fitness with a twist of humor. Because laughter is the best medicine after all, right?
South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed

Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise

Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
Soldier Rush Obstacle Course Race Returns to Parkland Nov. 12

This is not your typical 5K race. The eighth annual Soldier Rush is set for Saturday, November 12, at 7:30 a.m., at the Parkland Equestrian Center. The boot-camp-style, patriotic-themed race features multiple obstacles, including a low crawl under fake barbed wire, a farmer’s carry, monkey bars, and a rope climb. The course will also have 17 four-foot walls, one in honor of each of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims.
A look into brunch at the Biltmore’s Fontana Restaurant

In the heart of Coral Gables, Fla. lies the luxury Biltmore Hotel. Established in 1926, this grand property is known for its upscale hotel rooms and pristine golf course. While all of these extravagant features may seem inaccessible to UM students, college kids can still get the Biltmore experience through their dining options.
Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week

Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
Muse Tower: Luxury condos may beckon in Flagler Village

The name alone may inspire thoughts of how luxury condominium living could unfold in Flagler Village. The proposed Muse Tower would rise 30 floors above the city of Fort Lauderdale, bearing 112 condo units in a neighborhood previously known as a booming area for luxury apartment rentals. Plans for the tower, as outlined this week in an application before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review ...
