Dog of the Week: Reggie is a Photogenic Pup Looking for Forever Home
“Paint me like one of your French bulldogs,” said Reggie to the volunteer right before this photo was taken — well, he would have if he could. The black and white American Staffordshire Terrier is two years old and weighs 62 pounds. According to Broward County Animal Care, he arrived at the shelter in August. The staff said Reggie has a gentle spirit, listens well to commands, and is good with people.
Pet suffocation warning gaining traction online
With National Pet Suffocation Awareness Week coming up in November, the pet suffocation awareness movement is gaining traction online. “This is Boone and this is Blainey,” Laura Levine told WFLX at the City Paws Dog Park in West Palm Beach. “They’re my children. The children that will never leave home.”
12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream
Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
Sakura Ramen Looks to Be Headed to Coral Springs
Sakura Ramen may be expanding its South Florida footprint
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Volunteers Needed at Chabad of Coral Springs Next Free Food Distribution Oct 26
Rabbi Avraham Friedman of Chabad of Coral Springs thanks volunteers who help fill cars with donated food. The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of struggling residents are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the...
Relearning to walk, talk at 34: Florida man inspires others while documenting recovery after brain surgery
BOCA RATON, Fla. – From paralyzed to walking — a Florida man is documenting his recovery after brain surgery on social media. Matt Friend, 34, is showing others that the social media app TikTok isn’t just about dancing and fun edits — it’s also a platform that can bring people together and provide information about health and fitness with a twist of humor. Because laughter is the best medicine after all, right?
South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Showcases Jamaican Culture in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – After a two-year break, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival returns to South Florida with plenty on its plate. Eddy Edwards, who co-founded the event 20 years ago, told South Florida Caribbean News that there is plenty to celebrate. The show takes place November 13 at Miramar...
Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed
Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise
Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
Soldier Rush Obstacle Course Race Returns to Parkland Nov. 12
This is not your typical 5K race. The eighth annual Soldier Rush is set for Saturday, November 12, at 7:30 a.m., at the Parkland Equestrian Center. The boot-camp-style, patriotic-themed race features multiple obstacles, including a low crawl under fake barbed wire, a farmer’s carry, monkey bars, and a rope climb. The course will also have 17 four-foot walls, one in honor of each of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims.
Deputies: Beloved French bulldog survived after being dragged behind truck
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Palm Beach County man was arrested after deputies said he was seen dragging a dog behind his pickup truck. A witness called police earlier this month and said he saw a red Toyota Tacoma dragging a white dog, which was tied to the pickup, eastbound on Lantana Road.
A look into brunch at the Biltmore’s Fontana Restaurant
In the heart of Coral Gables, Fla. lies the luxury Biltmore Hotel. Established in 1926, this grand property is known for its upscale hotel rooms and pristine golf course. While all of these extravagant features may seem inaccessible to UM students, college kids can still get the Biltmore experience through their dining options.
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
Anthony Rizzo Is Back in Parkland for his ‘11th Annual Walk-Off for Cancer’
Anthony Rizzo’s Walk-Off for cancer in 2019. The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation’s annual walk-off for cancer is back, and fans can join the three-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion in the 5k walk. The in-person walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, and is at...
Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week
Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
Broward man gets 7 years for mailing hitman $10K to kill ex’s new boyfriend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Pembroke Pines man to seven years in prison Wednesday after prosecutors accused him of mailing a hitman $10,000 in a foiled attempt to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed in 2021. Ryan Hadeed, 43, pleaded guilty to using the...
Muse Tower: Luxury condos may beckon in Flagler Village
The name alone may inspire thoughts of how luxury condominium living could unfold in Flagler Village. The proposed Muse Tower would rise 30 floors above the city of Fort Lauderdale, bearing 112 condo units in a neighborhood previously known as a booming area for luxury apartment rentals. Plans for the tower, as outlined this week in an application before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review ...
