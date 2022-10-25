Read full article on original website
Related
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
iheart.com
Child Respiratory Virus Spreads Nationwide
(Atlanta, GA) -- Respiratory illnesses among children is quickly rising in at least 32 states. That's according to CDC data. The Respiratory Syncytial [[ Sin-cis-ial ]] Virus, known as R-S-V, frequently infects children under two. However, doctors say cases are appearing earlier in the season and more rapidly than usual, putting a strain on hospitals. It tends to cause mild, cold-like symptoms, but people with weaker lungs like infants and older adults may develop severe infections such as pneumonia.
Respiratory illness outbreak overwhelms children’s hospitals across U.S.
A surging respiratory illness is overwhelming hospitals across the country as patients suffering from other infections like the flu, coronavirus and rhinovirus are admitted, according to Axios. Driving the news: Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common virus that usually peaks during wintertime — but this year, it began...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
KEYT
RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know
In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
Is it a cold, flu or Covid? Key symptoms as Omicron cases surge in new wave
AS we head into the depths of October, it's likely you'll start to hear a few more coughs and sniffles. Respiratory illnesses are common during the winter months as the temperature drops. While Covid isn't as prominent as it was this time last year, it's still circulating. Millions have already...
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?
As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Flu off to an early start as CDC warns about potentially severe season
Reports of flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We've noted that flu activity is starting to increase across much of the country," especially in the Southeast...
WSVN-TV
Common respiratory virus spreading at unusually high levels, overwhelming children’s hospitals
(CNN) — When Amber Sizemore and her family went out of state to celebrate her birthday last week, she had hoped her toddler daughter, Raegan, would try swimming. But the 15-month-old, normally energetic and adventurous, wasn’t herself on Saturday. “She hated it, and she normally loves water,” Sizemore...
Doctors warn of possible triple virus threat this winter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new warning is being issued from doctors about a possible triple threat of viruses headed our way. We have three respiratory viruses circulating and one is causing problems for young children right now, but doctors say everyone could be at risk soon. The season is already...
Flu, RSV, other viruses surging in young kids, catching doctors 'off guard'
An unseasonal early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers has caught doctors off guard and worried about the coming months. Pediatricians and children's hospitals were prepared for a bad flu season. They were not ready for a multitude of viruses to come all at once and earlier than expected.
Health experts urge parents to take precautions as nation sees surge in pediatric RSV cases
Doctors say the surge in illnesses among children is putting a strain on pediatric hospitals.
YAHOO!
Over 70% of pediatric hospital beds in US full amid surge of respiratory illnesses
As the surge in children's respiratory illnesses, including rhinovirus and enterovirus, continues across the country, one children's hospital is considering installing a field tent to deal with the influx of patients. Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford confirmed to ABC News it is considering working with the National Guard and...
Mass. hospitals struggle with rising cases of RSV in children
A surge of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in Massachusetts and across the country has health experts concerned about overwhelming hospitals in the following months. Doctors are saying viruses more common in the winter are arriving earlier this year, with RSV and similar respiratory viruses sending children to pediatric intensive units at unprecedented rates for early fall, according to the Boston Globe and other outlets reporting on the trend.
Warning Signs to Watch For as RSV Cases Surge in Kids in Illinois, Several States
With RSV and other respiratory illnesses surging in the Chicago area, sending many children to the hospital, what are the warning signs parents should watch for if their child becomes ill?. The earlier-than-normal rise in cases has put hospitals on high alert as beds rapidly fill with children. "The region...
Hundreds of students call out sick with flu-like symptoms at Virginia high school
Hundreds of students at a high school in Virginia called in sick after contracting flu-like symptoms. Out of a student body of 2,100, "a number" tested positive for influenza, and 670 students attending Stafford High School were absent on Monday, school officials said, according to NBC Washington. On Friday, over half of the student body reported flu-like symptoms, leading to a quick cancellation of sports events and school activities in an effort to combat the spread.
'Triple-threat' illnesses causing kids to pack hospitals nationwide, prompts warning from Dr. Fauci
The CDC is reporting the age group most impacted by flu-like illnesses are children under five.
Comments / 0