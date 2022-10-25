ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Child Respiratory Virus Spreads Nationwide

(Atlanta, GA) -- Respiratory illnesses among children is quickly rising in at least 32 states. That's according to CDC data. The Respiratory Syncytial [[ Sin-cis-ial ]] Virus, known as R-S-V, frequently infects children under two. However, doctors say cases are appearing earlier in the season and more rapidly than usual, putting a strain on hospitals. It tends to cause mild, cold-like symptoms, but people with weaker lungs like infants and older adults may develop severe infections such as pneumonia.
RSV in children: Symptoms, treatment and what parents should know

In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts.
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19

Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Mass. hospitals struggle with rising cases of RSV in children

A surge of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in Massachusetts and across the country has health experts concerned about overwhelming hospitals in the following months. Doctors are saying viruses more common in the winter are arriving earlier this year, with RSV and similar respiratory viruses sending children to pediatric intensive units at unprecedented rates for early fall, according to the Boston Globe and other outlets reporting on the trend.
Hundreds of students call out sick with flu-like symptoms at Virginia high school

Hundreds of students at a high school in Virginia called in sick after contracting flu-like symptoms. Out of a student body of 2,100, "a number" tested positive for influenza, and 670 students attending Stafford High School were absent on Monday, school officials said, according to NBC Washington. On Friday, over half of the student body reported flu-like symptoms, leading to a quick cancellation of sports events and school activities in an effort to combat the spread.
