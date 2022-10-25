Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
FSU breaks ground on new business school
On Friday, Oct. 14, Florida State University’s College of Business held an invitation-only groundbreaking for its future home, Legacy Hall. Michael Hartline, the college’s dean who was the associate dean at the time, took over the initiative in 2011 after it was first conceived in 2010. It has been a significant undertaking for Hartline ever since.
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU proposes two-year plan to increase housing
Lack of housing has been an ongoing issue for Florida A&M University, and it hasn’t put the. institution in the best light. However, a two-year plan to remedy the situation is underway was. updated at the Oct. 6 Board of Trustees meeting. The demand for housing began with an...
thefamuanonline.com
Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer
Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU home to early voting site
Florida A&M University students registered to vote in Leon County now have easy access to early voting on campus. Registered voters in Leon County are encouraged to take advantage of early voting. And the Leon County Supervisor of Elections has set up a voting site on FAMU’s campus. The FAMU campus’s precinct, which is one of 10 early voting sites in the county, is located next to the student senate building just off the set. Early voting on FAMU’s campus, which started Monday, will be available until Sunday, Nov. 5. The site is open every day including on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
thefamuanonline.com
Student Senate greets new members
The senate held their annual Monday meeting on October 17. Seats were full due to the eight newly elected freshmen senators and two graduate senators. SGA President Zackery Bell swore in the senators and reminded them to remember why they ran and stay true to who they are. President Pro-Tempore,...
thefamuanonline.com
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Boosting safety measures ahead of big weekend in Tallahassee
As we prepare for a big weekend in Tallahassee, we want to know what's being done to make sure it's a safe one.
New Florida A&M Vice President, Director of Athletics arrives in Tallahassee
Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, FAMU's new Vice President and Director of Athletes, doesn't officially begin her new role until January, but she's already hit the ground running.
thefamuanonline.com
Local restaurants fail inspections
During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
Tallahassee Frenchtown community engagement event happening on Tuesday
City leaders are coming together on Tuesday for a community event to talk about crime prevention, safety, disaster preparedness…and the progress of the Neighborhood First Plan.
thefamuanonline.com
Food truck Tasty Love opens on campus
Last week, Rattlers and other Tallahassee residents had the chance to get a sneak peak of the. new food truck Tasty Love. Tasty Love hosted a soft opening on Robert and Trudie Perkins Way last Tuesday through. Saturday. Selling burgers, chicken, seafood and fries, owner Gabriel Lovett says it’s the...
WCTV
Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
violetskyadventures.com
This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens
A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
ecbpublishing.com
A Birthday to Remember: Dodie Anderson
Birthdays are a wonderful time to gather with family and friends to celebrate the passing of one more year in a special person’s life. Some of us have had more birthdays than others (though some of us would rather not admit this). There’s a special birthday coming up soon....
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
WCTV
Interview: Discussing gun violence in Tallahassee with Pastor Rudy Ferguson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - So far in 2022, WCTV has recorded 94 shootings within Tallahassee, with at least 86 shooting victims. Of those 94 incidents, local law enforcement confirms that at least 15 people have died directly from a shooting. In an effort to begin the conversation of why these...
ecbpublishing.com
New Lloyd business – My Gypsy Soul Boutique – smells like success
The community of Lloyd has a new aromatic business. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the doors of My Gypsy Soul Boutique opened. It is a cozy shop of vegan handmade oil soaps, goat milk soaps, body oils, bath bombs, candles, incense sticks, clothing, accessories and unique gifts. The aroma at the...
