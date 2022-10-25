Florida A&M University students registered to vote in Leon County now have easy access to early voting on campus. Registered voters in Leon County are encouraged to take advantage of early voting. And the Leon County Supervisor of Elections has set up a voting site on FAMU’s campus. The FAMU campus’s precinct, which is one of 10 early voting sites in the county, is located next to the student senate building just off the set. Early voting on FAMU’s campus, which started Monday, will be available until Sunday, Nov. 5. The site is open every day including on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO