Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Sabres remain winless vs. Seattle, halt hot start with 5-1 loss to wrap road trip
SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Buffalo and San Jose are the only teams that have lost three times to the Kraken since they joined the NHL as an expansion franchise last season. Buffalo has never beaten the […]
Penguins Road Trip Mailbag: Crazy Trade Talk, D-men, & Jarry’s Contract
VANCOUVER, British Columbia. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two in a row and been overrun by Western Conference contenders. Minus a good start in Edmonton and an attacking second period against Calgary, the Penguins have been looking up at the scoreboard with unhappy faces. Jeff Carter told PHN...
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
Penguins Rocky Road Trip Woes, Lose to Calgary 4-1
CALGARY, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1) finally found their stride in western Canada, but their deficit was too great. Trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Penguins began peppering the Calgary Flames (5-1-0) with shots. In a twist of irony, Calgary scored two goals on four shots in the second period and beat the Penguins 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Canucks GM declares confidence in Bruce Boudreau amid winless start
The Vancouver Canucks have had the worst start to the season of any team in the NHL. In fact, Bruce Boudreau’s team has yet to win a game. They are the only team in the league without a victory. Despite the poor run, it doesn’t seem as if major...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, October 27 – Guest Keith Grondin
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, October 27 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest former college hockey player Keith Grondin (Twitter: @K_Gronds) preview and analyze the Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. NHL...
Yardbarker
Sabres Need to Move on From Casey Mittelstadt
The Buffalo Sabres concluded their western road trip with a record of 3-1-0 and showed a lot of promise along the way. The offense was dynamic, the goaltending was rock solid, and the defense was good enough for all except the last game against the Seattle Kraken. In that game, the Sabres were blown out 5-1 and it came from a combination of the defense falling apart, and the offense failing to convert on any of their chances. Late in the game, they had a goal called back on them which would have brought the game to 4-2 and changed the momentum in their favor. This would have been Jack Quinn’s first goal of the season, but the play was deemed offside due to a complete lack of effort from Casey Mittelstadt. He was not yet outside of the offensive zone before he stopped skating for a line change and then five minutes later, the Kraken sealed the win with a final goal from Matty Beniers.
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins
Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
Penguins Rebound? Game 7: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames (4-1-0) are a Stanley Cup contender and one of the teams with a legitimate chance to unseat the Colorado Avalanche as Western Conference champions. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1-) were thumped on Monday night by the Edmonton Oilers but have a chance to erase the sour taste quickly. The Penguins visit the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL SET TO PLAY FIRST NHL GAME IN 477 DAYS
For the first time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, veteran forward Eric Staal will suit up in a National Hockey League game. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Staal will make his Florida Panthers debut on Thursday night when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.
