ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Adair City Council Reinstates Police Chief Brad Wendt

(Adair) The Adair City Council Reinstated Police Chief Brad Wendt on Wednesday night. In early September, the Council placed Chief Wendt on paid administrative leave after the FBI executed search warrants the previous week at his Adair City Office and at least one gun store he owns. Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter tells KSOM/KS95 News at a rescheduled meeting on Wednesday evening; the City Council voted to reinstate Wendt as the Adair Police Chief.
ADAIR, IA
kjan.com

Dexter man arrested Wed., in connection w/a robbery in Dexter

(Adel, Iowa) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Dexter was arrested Wednesday, in connection with the robbery of the Casey’s General Store, in Dexter. Authorities say 21-year-old Phillip Andrew Dolezal was arrested on two Dallas County warrants, Failure to Appear, original charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear, original charge of Theft 3rd and Theft 4th. Wednesday morning, he was additionally charged with Robbery 2nd degree. Dolezal remains held in the Dallas County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
DEXTER, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery

DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Polk County's medical examiner resigns

Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers resigned during a phone conversation Monday with county administrator John Norris.Akers made the decision for personal reasons. He was not asked to quit, Norris, told Axios.Why it matters: The medical examiner oversees autopsies and assists with death investigations.It could be a tough position to fill. The county has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Akers in May 2020.Catch up fast: The office has been in a state of transition for a few years, starting when the county fired Gregory Schmunk in early 2020 due to "ongoing personnel issues."Meanwhile, the office's main facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded and the county has been trying to relocate them.County and state officials have discussed sharing morgue facilities and some staff.State of play: County officials are still discussing the details with Akers but his last day on the job will likely be around Dec. 1, Norris said.Of note: Akers was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
KCCI.com

Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer

DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Des Moines PD press charges connected to Saturday's shooting

Des Moines — Monday night, the Des Moines Police Department (PD) announced they have charged a suspect involved in Saturday, October 22nd's shooting. At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Des Moines PD and Fire Department (FD) rescue personnel responded to investigate a report of a vehicle crash with injuries in the 1500 block of 11th Street.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday on south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man shot near convenience store

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/24/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 10 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: TWO FIRES, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RETURN PHONE CALL, ONE JUVENILE, ONE RESCUE, ONE PARKING COMPLAINT, ONE ACCIDENT AND ONE REPORT OF DISTRURBING PEACE AND QUIET.
MARION COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 25

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Shane Smith, 42, of 1309 W. Second St., Perry, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. A minor motorist was traveling in the 1300 block of 310th Street when the motorist lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch. The minor reported a minor injury to the finger but was not transported by Dallas County EMS. Damage was estimated at $4,000.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million

A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy