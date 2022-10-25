Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers resigned during a phone conversation Monday with county administrator John Norris.Akers made the decision for personal reasons. He was not asked to quit, Norris, told Axios.Why it matters: The medical examiner oversees autopsies and assists with death investigations.It could be a tough position to fill. The county has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Akers in May 2020.Catch up fast: The office has been in a state of transition for a few years, starting when the county fired Gregory Schmunk in early 2020 due to "ongoing personnel issues."Meanwhile, the office's main facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded and the county has been trying to relocate them.County and state officials have discussed sharing morgue facilities and some staff.State of play: County officials are still discussing the details with Akers but his last day on the job will likely be around Dec. 1, Norris said.Of note: Akers was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

1 DAY AGO