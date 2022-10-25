Read full article on original website
Adair City Council Reinstates Police Chief Brad Wendt
(Adair) The Adair City Council Reinstated Police Chief Brad Wendt on Wednesday night. In early September, the Council placed Chief Wendt on paid administrative leave after the FBI executed search warrants the previous week at his Adair City Office and at least one gun store he owns. Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter tells KSOM/KS95 News at a rescheduled meeting on Wednesday evening; the City Council voted to reinstate Wendt as the Adair Police Chief.
kjan.com
Dexter man arrested Wed., in connection w/a robbery in Dexter
(Adel, Iowa) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Dexter was arrested Wednesday, in connection with the robbery of the Casey’s General Store, in Dexter. Authorities say 21-year-old Phillip Andrew Dolezal was arrested on two Dallas County warrants, Failure to Appear, original charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Appear, original charge of Theft 3rd and Theft 4th. Wednesday morning, he was additionally charged with Robbery 2nd degree. Dolezal remains held in the Dallas County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa woman overdosed on heroin while child was in her care
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman is charged with child endangerment after police say she overdosed on heroin while a 7-year-old child was in her care. 27-year-old Denali Reid Samuelson is charged. According to court documents, Samuelson was found unresponsive back in September by her...
KCCI.com
Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery
DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines woman's family release statement after man charged in her death is acquitted
The family of Trisha Kunze has released a statement after Nathen Cameron was acquitted of murder in her death. Kunze died in February after falling from her third-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by Cameron. Cameron was found...
kniakrls.com
Vehicle has been Seized in Hit and Run
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office seized a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run accident Saturday. The hit and run involved a motor vehicle and a bicyclist east of Knoxville near the intersection of N Godfrey and T15 around 9:00 a.m. Multiple search warrants were obtained...
Polk County's medical examiner resigns
Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers resigned during a phone conversation Monday with county administrator John Norris.Akers made the decision for personal reasons. He was not asked to quit, Norris, told Axios.Why it matters: The medical examiner oversees autopsies and assists with death investigations.It could be a tough position to fill. The county has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Akers in May 2020.Catch up fast: The office has been in a state of transition for a few years, starting when the county fired Gregory Schmunk in early 2020 due to "ongoing personnel issues."Meanwhile, the office's main facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded and the county has been trying to relocate them.County and state officials have discussed sharing morgue facilities and some staff.State of play: County officials are still discussing the details with Akers but his last day on the job will likely be around Dec. 1, Norris said.Of note: Akers was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
KCCI.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
cbs2iowa.com
Des Moines PD press charges connected to Saturday's shooting
Des Moines — Monday night, the Des Moines Police Department (PD) announced they have charged a suspect involved in Saturday, October 22nd's shooting. At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Des Moines PD and Fire Department (FD) rescue personnel responded to investigate a report of a vehicle crash with injuries in the 1500 block of 11th Street.
Teamwork and hustle overcome chaotic first day for new DMPD officers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The term “All in a day’s work” took on new meaning Monday for Des Moines police officers on the day shift. “The day shift patrol usually doesn’t get that busy but it took nearly 300 calls for service,” said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek. While some rain in the metro […]
KCCI.com
Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
Des Moines Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday on south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
KCCI.com
Deputies in Marion County believe they are close to solving serious hit-and-run crash
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Marion County authorities are closer to making an arrest in a hit-and-run. Deputies said they have the vehicle involved in the crash that badly hurt a bicyclist over the weekend. You can see a picture of the mangled bicycle on your screen. Deputies are waiting...
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man shot near convenience store
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/24/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 10 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: TWO FIRES, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RETURN PHONE CALL, ONE JUVENILE, ONE RESCUE, ONE PARKING COMPLAINT, ONE ACCIDENT AND ONE REPORT OF DISTRURBING PEACE AND QUIET.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 25
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Shane Smith, 42, of 1309 W. Second St., Perry, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. A minor motorist was traveling in the 1300 block of 310th Street when the motorist lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch. The minor reported a minor injury to the finger but was not transported by Dallas County EMS. Damage was estimated at $4,000.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million
A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance. The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on […]
