Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
Smartphone shipments in China fall 11% y-o-y in q3 2022 -Canalys
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Smartphone shipments in China fell 11% year-on-year in Q3 2022, with privately-owned Vivo taking the top spot, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday. Apple Inc grew shipments 36% over the period, from 8.3 million to 11.3 million. (This story has been corrected to change Apple’s shipment...
Verizon profit drops 23% as pricier plans result in subscriber loss
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) posted a 23% slide in third-quarter profit and missed market estimates for wireless subscriber additions on Friday, as several customers opted for cheaper plans from rivals AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O).
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
Meta Platforms beats estimates for quarterly revenue
(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its dominance of the online ad market helped it attract a steady stream of business from recession-wary companies looking to reach a wider audience. Revenue in the third quarter fell for a second straight time...
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
Intel cuts annual revenue forecast for second time this year
(Reuters) – Chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday cut its 2022 revenue forecast for the second time this year as a slump in PC demand looks set to worsen and recession fears muddy the outlook for the data center market. The company now expects annual revenue of about $63 billion...
Poor Corporate Report Cards in U.S., Asia Point to Economic Pain
(Reuters) -U.S. companies from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft to GE and toymaker Mattel reported big slowdowns in growth or warned things were going to get worse, fanning recession fears and driving down stocks. The gloomy reports spilled into Asia on Wednesday, with South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc saying...
Amazon forecasts fourth-quarter sales below estimates
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc projected current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as decades-high inflation and intense competition from rivals such as Walmart weigh on its retail business. Shares of the world’s largest e-commerce company fell nearly 19% in trading after the bell. After recording blistering growth...
Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns
SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%.
Apple revenue and profit top Wall Street targets but iPhones light
(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Thursday reported revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets, although iPhone sales were not as strong as some analysts had targeted. Apple’s saving grace were Mac sales of $11.5 billion, far head of analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Apple’s results showed some...
SK Hynix May Have to Stop Manufacturing Memory Chips in China
Memory maker SK Hynix is facing up to the reality that it may need to pull out of China and find somewhere else to manufacture its chips. As the Associated Press reports, the recent round of US export restrictions targeted at China aren't just negatively impacting Chinese companies. SK Hynix, which has a manufacturing operation in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi, is now preparing for a future where it leaves the country. That's because the advanced machines (extreme ultraviolet lithography systems) required to manufacture its products potentially won't be available within China.
SK Hynix profits slump 60%, says US export restrictions could force Chinese plant closure
What just happened? Another memory chip giant is suffering the effects of "unprecedented deterioration" in consumer demand and US sanctions against China. SK Hynix said it would slash investment after third-quarter profits fell 60%, warning that the Biden Administration's restrictions could force it to close or sell a major plant in China.
Beiersdorf ups 2022 sales forecast on strong demand for skin care, Tesa products
BERLIN (Reuters) – Nivea maker Beiersdorf on Thursday raised its sales guidance for the full year after strong demand for its personal care and skin care as well as its Tesa products lifted group sales organically by 11.1% in the first nine months. The group now expects organic sales...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver as Microsoft, Google earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks gyrated Wednesday morning after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pared early losses as the index traded nearly flat by midday. Both the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the...
Mexico’s breadmaker Bimbo sees 50.77% rise in Q3 net profit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo posted on Thursday a 50.77% increase in its third quarter net profit from the year-ago period. Bimbo’s net profit rose to 6.06 billion pesos ($301 million). Company revenues climbed 20% to 102.8 billion pesos in the quarter. ($1 = 20.1271...
Gold prices holding at session highs as U.S. consumer confidence drops to 102.5
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding at session highs as rising inflation continues to take its toll on U.S. consumer confidence. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 102.5 this month, down from September’s reading at 107.8. The data significantly missed expectations as economists were looking for a reading of around 105.9.
Apple's Revenue and Profit Edge up Despite Slowing Economy
Apple managed to boost both its sales and profit during a summertime quarter that depressed the fortunes of most other major tech companies, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the iPhone maker will be immune to a potential recession. Even though Apple fared reasonably well, the July-September results released Thursday...
French retailer Casino posts higher quarterly net sales
(Reuters) – French retailer Casino posted a marginal rise in its quarterly net sales on Thursday, supported by growth in domestic and Latin American markets against an inflationary backdrop. The group’s total consolidated net sales in the third quarter rose 5.4% from a year earlier on a same-store basis....
