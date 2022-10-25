Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Next front and chance for rain comes this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be beautiful across the board once again with mainly sunny skies! High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday as most locations top out in the upper 70s. We’ll begin Friday milder in the low to mid 50s and make it...
wdhn.com
Winds picking up tomorrow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be much warmer than last night with lows only dropping into the seasonable middle 50s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Friday as high top out in the middle and upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts of 15-20 mph.
wdhn.com
Another round of rain possible for Halloween Weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a little on the cool side as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 40s under clear skies. Thursday warms up quickly to the middle and upper 70s with mainly sunny skies. Friday will be almost picture perfect for out Friday high...
wdhn.com
Dry again until our next front moves in this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be cooler behind our front that moved through during the overnight hours as highs only reach the mid 70s. With high pressure settling in, we can expect mainly sunny skies to prevail area-wide. We’ll start off Thursday back on the chilly side in...
wdhn.com
Two cold fronts bringing rain chances this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect mostly sunny skies once again as we begin a new work week on a pretty pleasant note! After starting off the morning chilly, we’ll warm up nicely, rising into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Our first of two cold...
wdhn.com
Two fronts, two opportunities for rain this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — All eyes will be on our first front as it moves into the Southeast today. A line of showers and storms will be co-located with the frontal boundary and will progress eastward through Mississippi and into western Alabama by the afternoon hours. Ahead of it here in the Tri-State, we can expect increasing clouds throughout the day and only a couple showers. As we head into the latter part of the evening hours, we’ll see the line finally reach our area. It’ll move into our western counties first (Coffee and Geneva) during the 8-9 PM timeframe and overspread the rest of the area from there, reaching Dothan sometime between 11 PM and midnight. The line will finally exit Early County and the region as a whole to the east by 1 AM CT/2 AM ET early Wednesday morning. Even though the line will be in the process of weakening as it pushes through, a couple strong to severe storms will not be out of the question along its leading edge. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main threat with the strongest storms, but a very isolated, brief spin-up tornado is not out of the question as well. Make sure you’re paying attention to the weather tonight and stay tuned for further updates! Outside of the shower and storm chances today, it’ll be warm with highs in the low 80s once again.
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 27, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be beautiful across the board once again with mainly sunny skies! High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday as most locations top out in the upper 70s.
wdhn.com
Elba prepares for this Halloween’s pumpkins on the square
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — In four days, all roads will lead to Elba on Halloween Night for the chamber of commerce’s annual Pumpkins on the Square. This week, workers have been busy repainting Coffee County’s Courthouse which is 119 years old. Besides pumpkins around the courthouse, they’ll...
wtvy.com
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Weather Service In Tallahassee has determined that damage in Bonifay was caused by a brief, EF-0 tornado. The tornado struck shortly after 11:00pm and lifted up prior to reaching Holmes Co. High School. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area assessing the...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road and parking closures for ice rink construction
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— With the new Ice & Lights Skating Rink installation beginning for the 2022 winter season, certain downtown streets will be closed to all traffic and parking during the construction. The 200 block of North Foster Street and the 100 block of East Troy Street, which is...
wdhn.com
Peanut Festival setup underway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Setup at the Peanut Festival fairgrounds is already underway. Local vendors are preparing their stalls and even a few of the rides and bigger attractions are getting ready. The setup started about three days ago with over 100 people working between various stalls. One of...
wtvy.com
Ozark City Schools delay buses
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases. In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as...
wdhn.com
School in the Great Outdoors of Western Coffee Co.
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a totally different experience for hundreds of students in the Wiregrass, this week they’re enjoying time spent in nature. All thanks to the Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Forestry Advisory Committee, and the Coffee County Extension Office hosting “Wildlife Field Days” at the National Security Recreation Site outside of Elba.
wtvy.com
Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the high number of flu cases, Daleville City Schools will be remote on Friday, October 28. Staff reported on Facebook that they have been monitoring the flue cases and that excessive numbers of students are out. They are hopeful that the weekend will give...
wtvy.com
National Peanut Festival preparations underway!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We’re less than two weeks out from the National Peanut Festival!. Crews are hard at work prepping for all the festivities. We’ve got nine days till opening night, and people are excited. Over at the Fairgrounds, it’s all coming together little by little.
wdhn.com
Yellowstone guest star appearing at Dothan Pet and Equine Expo
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jeffers is having a Pet and Equine Expo with a special guest attending the event. On November 18-19, Jeffers will have a Pet and Equine Expo and tent sale from vendors across the country that will be sharing new products and information. Champion Barrel Racer,...
WEAR
Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
wtvy.com
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
opelikaobserver.com
OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
wdhn.com
Historic Enterprise water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A landmark in Enterprise’s history was taken down on Tuesday, making way for what city officials call “A sign of progress.”. The demolition, completed by Iseler Demolition, Inc of Port Hope, Michigan, started around 6:30 a.m. on the large 10-leg elevated water tower along Boll Weevil Circle.
