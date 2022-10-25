Charlotte County allows residents to live on RVs while rebuilding after Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A new ruling out of Charlotte County will allow you to live in an RV outside of your house while you rebuild from Hurricane Ian. Normally, this is strictly prohibited. However, the county will lift enforcement of the ordinance for two years, starting November 4.

“We really want to remove barriers to be able to allow people to stay in their neighborhoods, it’s important,” assistant county administrator, Claire Jubb said.

More than 600 homes have been deemed either unsafe or destroyed, according to Jubb.

“We do anticipate that number to rise,” she said.

Those are the families who will benefit from this change in policy. The idea is to allow them to live on site and oversee repairs to their homes.

“We’re seeing people being relocated out of the county as far away as Orlando, which obviously isn’t good for the community, it isn’t good for them so we wanted to try to do something to help,” Jubb said.

A unanimous vote from the commission today will allow RVs on residential property from November 4 through November 3, 2024, giving folks a chance at normalcy.

“Not having to be displaced, moving away from schools, from medical treatment, things like that — that takes a huge weight off people’s minds so I hope they take advantage of this,” Jubb said.

Jeff Smithling has an orange sticker on his front porch signifying the county doesn’t believe it’s safe. He hopes to take advantage of this program once his insurance policy kicks in.

“I have an allotment for living expenses in my policy, so if they write me a check, I’ll go buy an RV. There’s my wash out, there’s my water, I have an electrician, 50 amp service. I will live there during the rebuild,” he said.

Having those hookups are part of the rules the county will require for anyone looking to live on their devastated properties. This decision will only apply to folks whose homes were damaged by the storm. You cannot just pull up a RV on vacant land that wasn’t previously developed.