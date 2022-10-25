ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County allows residents to live on RVs while rebuilding after Hurricane Ian

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A new ruling out of Charlotte County will allow you to live in an RV outside of your house while you rebuild from Hurricane Ian. Normally, this is strictly prohibited. However, the county will lift enforcement of the ordinance for two years, starting November 4.

“We really want to remove barriers to be able to allow people to stay in their neighborhoods, it’s important,” assistant county administrator, Claire Jubb said.

More than 600 homes have been deemed either unsafe or destroyed, according to Jubb.

“We do anticipate that number to rise,” she said.

Those are the families who will benefit from this change in policy. The idea is to allow them to live on site and oversee repairs to their homes.

“We’re seeing people being relocated out of the county as far away as Orlando, which obviously isn’t good for the community, it isn’t good for them so we wanted to try to do something to help,” Jubb said.

A unanimous vote from the commission today will allow RVs on residential property from November 4 through November 3, 2024, giving folks a chance at normalcy.

“Not having to be displaced, moving away from schools, from medical treatment, things like that — that takes a huge weight off people’s minds so I hope they take advantage of this,” Jubb said.

Jeff Smithling has an orange sticker on his front porch signifying the county doesn’t believe it’s safe. He hopes to take advantage of this program once his insurance policy kicks in.

“I have an allotment for living expenses in my policy, so if they write me a check, I’ll go buy an RV. There’s my wash out, there’s my water, I have an electrician, 50 amp service. I will live there during the rebuild,” he said.

Having those hookups are part of the rules the county will require for anyone looking to live on their devastated properties. This decision will only apply to folks whose homes were damaged by the storm. You cannot just pull up a RV on vacant land that wasn’t previously developed.

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads. Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon

The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money

The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota says debris collection efforts rolling

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota estimates that approximately 65% of Hurricane Ian storm debris in the city has been collected. Over the course of 21 days, crews with the City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc. have picked up over 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards. The City of Sarasota says that is three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center

Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience

The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
