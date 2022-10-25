Read full article on original website
Santa Clara County races to stop fentanyl overdoses
For one Santa Clara County supervisor, the fight against fentanyl addiction is personal. About a year ago, Supervisor Otto Lee lost a 29-year-old cousin to an overdose. Lee describes him as being bright and energetic. “It’s just very sad,” he told San José Spotlight. “It was truly an awakening moment...
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
KTVU FOX 2
Father, son suspected of underreporting $12M in San Jose workers comp scheme
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A father and son who are the owners of two commercial cleaning companies in San Jose were arrested this week after state officials allege they underreported $12 million in payroll to save on paying workers compensation insurance. Edgardo Cabrales Sr., 61, and his son, Edgar Cabrales...
ksro.com
RSV Cases Rise Among Bay Area Children
Parents across the Bay Area are on alert as more kids get sick. RSV cases are surging to the point a children’s hospital in Oakland is now out of beds. The respiratory illness is typically seen in babies and starts in the fall. But this year, it’s hitting early and now affecting children up to at least age three. Doctors say they’re also admitting and treating a high number of young patients testing positive for other respiratory viruses.
sanjoseinside.com
Father, Son Arrested for $12M Workers Comp Scam at San Jose Businesses
A father and son who are the owners of two commercial cleaning companies in San Jose were arrested this week after state officials allege they underreported $12 million in payroll to save on paying workers compensation insurance. Edgardo Cabrales Sr., 61, and his son, Edgar Cabrales Jr., 36, are charged...
kalw.org
Five million dollars pledged to help deal with Marin County’s homeless population
The Richardson’s Bay Regional Agency will receive $3 million to house people living illegally on boats anchored near Sausalito. The Marin Independent Journal reports Marin County and the cities of Sausalito, San Rafael and Novato will share the remaining two million dollars, receiving a half-million each to help them provide services and housing for their homeless populations.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City
The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver plows into grandmother, toddler in marked San Jose crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose grandmother was pushing a stroller in a marked crosswalk when a driver barreled through the intersection, knocking her and her three-year-old grandson over. The driver kept going. Home security cameras captured the incident, which occurred in the 3200 block of Sierra and Mauna...
Will new laws stop thieves from taking your catalytic converter?
Sue Feeley was asleep in her Crescent Park home in Palo Alto on Oct. 8 when the sound of grinding metal woke her at 2:30 a.m. — and it wasn't subtle. "The noise was insane, that's how loud it was," she recalled on Tuesday afternoon. Feeley ran out and...
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
Workers accuse San Francisco Boba Guys of illicit surveillance
In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to "listen more closely."
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies in Stabbing at West San Jose Home
A woman died Wednesday evening in a stabbing at a home in West San Jose, and officers arrested a man at the scene, according to police. At about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Daffodil Way in San Jose on reports of a stabbing, police said. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene, police said Thursday.
5.1 earthquake shakes Santa Cruz County, South Bay
Santa Cruzans felt a few seconds of shaking Tuesday morning as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay Area. No significant damages were reported in the immediate aftermath.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area
The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area. Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936. “Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner...
KTVU FOX 2
Men accused of killing DA Brooke Jenkins' relative want different prosecution
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men accused of killing a relative of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins want a judge to prevent her office from prosecuting their case. The defense attorney for the two men requested that the case be handed over to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s been over 24 hours since that 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Cruz County. This is the biggest earthquake in eight years in the Bay Area. Depending on where you were, you might not have felt it as much as someone else. United States Geological Survey Research Physicist Sarah Minson says The post San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
kalw.org
Oakland Police extend gun violence reduction program
While still too many, nine lives were lost to violence in the 30 days ending Oct. 25, compared with 17 in the previous 30 days. Officers arrested 120 people between Aug. 26 and Sept. 25 for shootings and violent crimes and recovered 82 guns, Armstrong said. The chief told a...
Respiratory syncytial virus on the rise in children
(KRON) — In addition to COVID-19 and the flu, there is something else for parents of young children to worry about. It is called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. It’s a respiratory virus that is common, but its hitting earlier this year and in bigger numbers. Both UCSF Benioff Children’s hospital in Oakland and Packard […]
KTVU FOX 2
Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander
SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
Where will the next big Bay Area earthquake shake?
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Predicting where and when the next “big one” will strike the San Francisco Bay Area is a tough task for seismologist. Five major fault lines cross the Bay Area: San Andreas, Calaveras, San Gregorio, Hayward and Rodgers Creek. A fault is defined by the U.S. Geological Survey as “a fracture or zone of […]
