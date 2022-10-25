ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sheriff Villanueva provides update on Attorney General’s investigation

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference to provide a status on the investigation of the Attorney General on the search warrants that were served regarding the Peace over Violence investigation, and other relevant information. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)...
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: I’m with everybody

Los Angeles County District Attorney recently affirmed what embattled LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon accused him of when Gascon retorted, “Yes, I am with the Blacks.” T-Shirts are now popping up across LA. I have only one issue with Gascon’s virtue signaling – what about the rest of the community? As we near the election November 8th, I want to state very clearly – “I’m with everybody.”
Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office

The latest effort to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is moving forward.The LA City Clerk's Office has accepted the notice of intent from a recall organizer.One of those organizers is Pauline Adkins, who dropped off her fourth notice of intent on Thursday.Bernie Mariscal is with the City Clerk's office and told me that the letter of intent has been accepted. "Once they acknowledge receipt that's when the time clock will begin," Mariscal said.   De Leon's office has 21 days to acknowledge that notice.Once that happens, the recall organizer has to wait 28 days before signature gathering can begin.More 20...
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles

A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Gardena gang member faces sentencing in federal racketeering case

LOS ANGELES- One of three members of a Gardena street gang charged in the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home faces sentencing Tuesday for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of three...
Newsom Condemns Antisemitic Hate in LA

Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued a statement of condemnation.
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
