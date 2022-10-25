Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff Villanueva provides update on Attorney General’s investigation
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference to provide a status on the investigation of the Attorney General on the search warrants that were served regarding the Peace over Violence investigation, and other relevant information. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)...
South LA blast: Man gets prison for transporting fireworks that led to botched LAPD detonation
A man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South L.A. backyard, leading to a massive explosion due to a botched LAPD detonation, has been sentenced to five months in prison.
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
signalscv.com
Former news stringer pleads ‘no contest’ to false emergency reports
A former Santa Clarita Valley news stringer pleaded no contest in court on Friday to charges that he made multiple false reports to the Los Angeles County Fire Department regarding fabricated emergency situations. Jose Trejo, 19, was arrested in January of this year. Detective David Nisenoff of the Santa Clarita...
yovenice.com
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: I’m with everybody
Los Angeles County District Attorney recently affirmed what embattled LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon accused him of when Gascon retorted, “Yes, I am with the Blacks.” T-Shirts are now popping up across LA. I have only one issue with Gascon’s virtue signaling – what about the rest of the community? As we near the election November 8th, I want to state very clearly – “I’m with everybody.”
Recall effort against LA City Councilmember Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The latest effort to recall embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is moving forward.The LA City Clerk's Office has accepted the notice of intent from a recall organizer.One of those organizers is Pauline Adkins, who dropped off her fourth notice of intent on Thursday.Bernie Mariscal is with the City Clerk's office and told me that the letter of intent has been accepted. "Once they acknowledge receipt that's when the time clock will begin," Mariscal said. De Leon's office has 21 days to acknowledge that notice.Once that happens, the recall organizer has to wait 28 days before signature gathering can begin.More 20...
Veteran L.A. County DA granted deposition of Gascón chief of staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón’s chief of staff, a judge ruled.
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Apprehended After Multi-Freeway Pursuit
Florence-Firestone, Los Angeles, CA: A call to authorities from a victim of a catalytic converter theft from their vehicle in Rowland Heights early Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, led to a pursuit and eventual apprehension of the suspects in the unincorporated area of Florence-Firestone in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County...
KTLA.com
Filmmakers seek return of stolen cameras after theft during East L.A. Classic
A young filmmaker was just looking to give back to his alma mater by doing what he learned during his time at Garfield High School: help capture footage of the East L.A. Classic last week. The rivalry game was intended to be captured by Mario Ramirez, who was invited by...
At least 2 detained in connection to string of arson fires in North Hollywood area
Nobody was hurt, but authorities believe it was part of a series of at least 10 other small fires that were set off in the area within the span of an hour.
knock-la.com
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
Police Officer Locates Man in Vehicle with Gunshot Wound to Neck
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A man was shot in the neck in his vehicle Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, around 1:34 a.m. at the intersection of E 41st Street and Naomi Avenue in the Central-Alameda neighborhood within South Los Angeles. The victim drove westbound on 41st Street to Central where he...
Deputies Catch Suspects in the Act of Second 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station deputies caught two suspects in the middle of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 8200 block of Norwalk Boulevard and Broadway Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the city of Whittier.
Driver booked for murder, bail set at $4 million after Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teenagers
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people.
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Hookah Lounge Shooting
Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to 12:15 a.m. reports of a shooting with two victims down in the 13000 block of… Read more "1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Hookah Lounge Shooting"
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Gardena gang member faces sentencing in federal racketeering case
LOS ANGELES- One of three members of a Gardena street gang charged in the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home faces sentencing Tuesday for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of three...
Newsom Condemns Antisemitic Hate in LA
Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued a statement of condemnation.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
