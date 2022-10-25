ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Disputes over officer discipline between CPD, COPA rise under David Brown, records show

CHICAGO — There was a familiar refrain during last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Chicago Police Board. After the roll call, President Ghian Foreman turned the board’s attention to two pending police misconduct cases. One involved two officers accused of failing to activate their bodyworn cameras as they pursued a stolen vehicle that later crashed into a home on […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Family of Adam Toledo to speak at CPD headquarters

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of Adam Toledo, the teen shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in Little Village in March last year, is expected to speak Wednesday. The Toledo family along with activists are speaking at 6 p.m. at CPD headquarters.This comes days after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended officer Eric Stillman be fired.CPD Supt. David Brown disagrees with the ruling - recommending that Stillman be suspended for no more than five days.The teen's family also wants Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to file criminal charges against Stillman.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Who Attacked, Tried To Assault Postal Worker Arrested, Police Say

CHICAGO — Police have arrested a man who they say kidnapped and attempted to sexually assault a postal worker Saturday. Cesar Ramirez, 44, has been charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery of a government employee and vehicular hijacking, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said during a Wednesday morning news conference.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen beaten by Oak Lawn police during arrest in July due in court Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Oak Lawn teen who was seen on video being attacked by two police officers will appear in court.Hadi Abuatelah, 17, is facing weapons charges stemming from the July incident.Dashcam video showed the teen running away from officers during a traffic stop. Oak Lawn police say they found a gun inside his bag. Abuatelah is expected to appear in a status hearing this morning at 10 a.m.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS News

Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday. Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun. Incident time and location:. · October 25, 2022,...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Guns officially allowed as signs and stickers once banning firearms come off Kenosha County buildings

Guns and electronic control devices are now allowed in most Kenosha County buildings with signs and stickers quietly removed over the last week. On July 5, the County Board voted 14-7 to repeal a more than decade old ban on weapons on county properties. The decision also included the removal of signs on the buildings on or before January.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man armed with gun robs mail carrier in Matteson: officials

MATTESON, Ill. - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in suburban Chicago earlier this month. On October 13, around 2:45 p.m., officials say a USPS letter carrier was robbed...
MATTESON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police

CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves woman, 25, dead in Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.The woman was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street near Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:54 p.m., when she was shot in the head and left leg by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

