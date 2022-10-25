Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Related
Watchdog: Overlooking Chicago cop's ties to far-right group sets 'dangerous precedent'
Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg said the Chicago Police Department overlooked incriminating evidence while looking into a cop’s ties to the far-right Proud Boys, and failed to consider whether he should be fired for lying to investigators.
Disputes over officer discipline between CPD, COPA rise under David Brown, records show
CHICAGO — There was a familiar refrain during last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Chicago Police Board. After the roll call, President Ghian Foreman turned the board’s attention to two pending police misconduct cases. One involved two officers accused of failing to activate their bodyworn cameras as they pursued a stolen vehicle that later crashed into a home on […]
CPD officer facing felony charges in 2021 Taser incident on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer was charged with two felonies Thursday, more than a year after he allegedly used a Taser on an unarmed man who was cooperating with the officer’s orders. Marco Simonetti, 58, was arrested Wednesday night at the CPD’s First District station in the South Loop, according to court records. He […]
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
Family of Adam Toledo to speak at CPD headquarters
CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of Adam Toledo, the teen shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in Little Village in March last year, is expected to speak Wednesday. The Toledo family along with activists are speaking at 6 p.m. at CPD headquarters.This comes days after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended officer Eric Stillman be fired.CPD Supt. David Brown disagrees with the ruling - recommending that Stillman be suspended for no more than five days.The teen's family also wants Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to file criminal charges against Stillman.
fox32chicago.com
Former Teamsters boss John Coli gets 19 months in prison for illegal payments from Cinespace Studios
CHICAGO - A federal judge Wednesday sentenced former Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. to 19 months in prison for illegally pocketing $325,000 in secret cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. The longtime labor leader conceded in 2019 that he had threatened to call a strike and shut down...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Who Attacked, Tried To Assault Postal Worker Arrested, Police Say
CHICAGO — Police have arrested a man who they say kidnapped and attempted to sexually assault a postal worker Saturday. Cesar Ramirez, 44, has been charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery of a government employee and vehicular hijacking, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said during a Wednesday morning news conference.
Relatives say Chicago landlord tried multiple times to remove tenant now charged with her murder
As relatives of Frances Walker prepare to lay her to rest, they tell ABC7 Eyewitness News she had tried to remove the tenant accused of her murder many times.
‘We're All Extremely Concerned:' North Side Residents Meet With CPD After String of Violent Crime
Residents and business owners of Chicago's 19th district this week will have the opportunity to address police directly through a series of community conversations after a string of recent violent crime -- from carjackings, to armed robberies, to abductions -- has left the neighborhood on edge. "Like anyone that lives...
Teen beaten by Oak Lawn police during arrest in July due in court Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Oak Lawn teen who was seen on video being attacked by two police officers will appear in court.Hadi Abuatelah, 17, is facing weapons charges stemming from the July incident.Dashcam video showed the teen running away from officers during a traffic stop. Oak Lawn police say they found a gun inside his bag. Abuatelah is expected to appear in a status hearing this morning at 10 a.m.
CBS News
Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday. Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun. Incident time and location:. · October 25, 2022,...
Hammond bank robber stole ‘unknown amount of money,’ implied they were armed, police say
Police in Hammond, Ind., have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery that took place Monday afternoon. Police said they received a call at approximately 2:35 p.m. regarding a bank robbery at Centier Bank.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Guns officially allowed as signs and stickers once banning firearms come off Kenosha County buildings
Guns and electronic control devices are now allowed in most Kenosha County buildings with signs and stickers quietly removed over the last week. On July 5, the County Board voted 14-7 to repeal a more than decade old ban on weapons on county properties. The decision also included the removal of signs on the buildings on or before January.
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs mail carrier in Matteson: officials
MATTESON, Ill. - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in suburban Chicago earlier this month. On October 13, around 2:45 p.m., officials say a USPS letter carrier was robbed...
fox32chicago.com
Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police
CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
Waukegan substitute teacher arrested, fired after alleged physical altercation with student
WAUKEGAN, Ill — A substitute teacher in Waukegan was arrested and fired after an alleged physical altercation with a student in a classroom. The Chicago Tribune reports the teacher was arrested Tuesday and more details about the incident are expected to be provided by police Wednesday. Lawyers for 14-year-old Brandon Cole said the altercation happened […]
Chicago shooting leaves woman, 25, dead in Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.The woman was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street near Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:54 p.m., when she was shot in the head and left leg by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
North Side Residents Share Concerns With Police Amid Rash of Violent Crime
Chicago police from the 19th district are hosting "conversations with a commander" to gather public input and develop a strategic plan for next year as highly-publicized crimes impact the North Side. At a meeting in Lincoln Park on Tuesday, community members were invited to ask questions and provide feedback to...
Hazel Crest police looking for men seen on video at playground with guns
Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.
In the Fight for Racial Justice, Our History Demands a Guaranteed Income | Opinion
I call on Congress to follow the lead of local governments across the country. If we want to ensure a stable future for all our citizens, a guaranteed income for everyone who needs it represents the best path forward.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0