Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Calls Drake 'Greatest Rapper Ever,' Suggests He Slept With Kris Jenner
Kanye West has implied that Drake once slept with Kris Jenner, the mother of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The bombshell claim came during Ye’s latest Drink Champs interview on Saturday (October 15), where he alluded to the OVO hitmaker having sex with the reality TV star, who is 31 years his senior.
Kanye West's hits keep coming: Here are the companies that have cut ties with him
Companies from Balenciaga to CAA to Adidas have cut ties with Ye amid antisemitic tirades. Now his Donda Academy is closing until next school year.
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Why I’ve Finally Given Up on Kanye West
Unlike artists like Michael Jackson or R.Kelly, whose controversies sat in the shadows until they were outed, Kanye West has, for years, been airing out his dirty laundry on a public clothesline. In the last month or so, Kanye broke a streak of social media silence by appearing at Paris...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Popculture
thesource.com
Kanye Says That Jay-Z Broke Up Fight Between Diddy And Drake
Trouble-laden mogul Kanye West was recently a guest on a podcast and claimed that Hov once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy. Ye made his guest appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast yesterday (October 24) and said that at his 2015 Yeezy fashion show in NYC, ye revealed that jay had to play referee between the Bad Boy head honcho and the Certified Lover Boy.
Kanye West dropped from Forbes billionaire list
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes. This comes after Adidas announced it ended its partnership with the “DONDA” rapper after he made controversial and antisemitic comments. While the partnership doesn’t count for all of Ye’s wealth, it did...
Here’s Who Has Defended and Opposed Kanye West Following His Most Recent Controversies
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for the last month. On Oct. 3, his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show was just the beginning of the tumultuous days head. At the event in Paris, he donned a shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which is officially part of the new collection. Subsequent anti-Semetic comments, thoughts on his relationship with the late Virgil Abloh and disputing the cause of George Floyd’s death came after. Understandably so, West has ignited outrage among fellow celebrities and musicians.
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Just Cost Him His Billionaire Status: All the Brands That Have Dropped Him
What is Kanye West's new net worth now that Adidas and a handful of other brands have cut off all ties with him?
Popculture
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff
In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.” “Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25. The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its...
T.J. Maxx Won’t Purchase or Sell Kanye West’s Yeezy Line
Kanye West's controversial comments continue to affect his bottom line. Now, department store T.J. Maxx has announced it won't be doing business with Ye. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), TJX, the parent company of the popular retail distributor, announced they won't be selling Ye's wildly sought after apparel line due to his recent anti-Semitic rhetoric.
NME
Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam
Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
Kanye West Mocks Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory
For the past few days Ye’s been making headlines for his divisive point of views that are akin to that of a White Nationalist and now he seems to be taking shots at Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory. Page Six is reporting that recently the artist formerly known...
