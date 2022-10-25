Read full article on original website
Conservation groups intend to sue over Arctic grayling protections
Conservation groups have filed a notice of their intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over the protection status of Montana’s Arctic Grayling, the last population in the lower 48. Conservation groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project, and a resident of Butte, say...
Who owns the most water rights in Montana?
Our question this week comes from a listener in Helena named Bob Flipovich, who wants to know who owns the most water rights in Montana. Water rights determine who can take water out of our lakes and streams, and how much they can take. And that becomes especially important in times of water shortage. If you’re a rancher, this could literally mean your livelihood. If you’re an angler, who’s using all the water could affect how you recreate. If you’re in the water world, this stuff can be contentious.
