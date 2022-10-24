Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347...
valuethemarkets.com
Daily Stock Watch: Matador Resources (MTDR) Reports Earnings Beat
Matador has doubled its dividend, reduced debt, improved cash levels and boosted midstream assets. Is it time to buy shares in MTDR stock?. Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) reported its Q3 earnings yesterday and beat analyst expectations on both sales and earnings per share (EPS). FactSet analyst consensus had EPS pegged...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher on Fed Rate 'Pivot' Hopes; China Slumps As Xi Consolidates Power
Stocks finished higher Monday, while the dollar eased against its global peers and Treasury bond yields declined, as investors reacted to suggestions of a slowdown in Federal Reserve rate hikes to start what could be a make-or-break week for global stock markets. Bets on another jumbo rate hike from the...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher Despite Rising Treasury Yields
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.34%, 1.19%, and 1.06%, respectively. The materials sector (XLB) was the session’s laggard, as it fell 0.55%. Conversely, the healthcare sector (XLV) was the session’s leader, with...
mailplus.co.uk
China casts shadow over London stocks
COMPANIES on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) with large exposure to China face a potential drubbing as president Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on the country hits its domestic economy and threatens global growth. Earlier this week, stocks in Chinese companies plunged after a power grab by Xi at the...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
China's yuan tumbles amid fears about Xi's third term
China's yuan tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level in nearly 15 years on Tuesday as investors fled Chinese assets amid fears about Xi Jinping's dramatic move to tighten his grip on power in a major reshuffle of Communist Party leaders
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Agriculture Online
Live cattle futures hit over 7-year high on strong cash market
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle contracts rose on Tuesday and the front-month contract hit its highest in more than seven years on strength in the cash market, traders said. Hog futures were also firm, with chart-based buying after contracts broke through key technical resistance points...
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
gcaptain.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Fills Singapore Anchorage
By Elizabeth Low (Bloomberg) A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels...
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Best Ultra Short-Term Bond ETFs (Updated October 2022)
For most income investors, 2022 has been a year they'd like to forget. Not only has it been a bad year, it's been historically bad. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is down 36% year-to-date. This quote might sum it up best. This year is the most devastating...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
american-rails.com
GE "Evolution Series" Locomotives
The ES40DC, ES44DC, ES44AC, ES44C4, ET44AC, and ET44C4 were the final models cataloged by General Electric as part of its low emission, Evolution Series. On February 25, 2019 GE Transportation officially merged with Wabtec, forming Wabtec Freight. In the late 1980s GE surpassed long-time industry leader Electro-Motive (after EMD faltered with its SD50 line).
Nasdaq Drops Over 200 Points; Microsoft Shares Down After Q1 Results
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,825.65 while the NASDAQ fell 1.91% to 10,985.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,831.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
CNBC
Gold scales 2-week peak as dollar, yields slip on Fed relief hopes
Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped on expectations the Federal Reserve will temper its aggressive rate-hike stance starting December. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,665.09 per ounce after touching its highest since Oct. 13. U.S. gold futures settled up...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Renewed strength in the dollar has seen gold fall more than 20% since March peak
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 6.58%. Silver ETFs saw inflows last week for the first time in almost six months as short interest retreated from 10-year highs. The outflow of physical silver from vaults also continued in September with levels reaching record lows and down 26% since highs in June 2021. Global ETF holdings of 750 million ounces remain almost 30% off from 2020 highs, but well above pre-pandemic levels around 600 million ounces.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. has roughly 25 days of diesel supply left as winter looms
The U.S. has about 25 days of diesel supply left amid soaring demand and the lowest supply since 2008, which some fear will drive inflation and make for soaring fuel prices as winter looms. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. had 25 days of diesel supply. That level is...
