ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements

Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Yardbarker

Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star

Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi. Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.
Yardbarker

Tottenham could look to bring 27-goal ace back to the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Roma striker Tammy Abraham. According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old striker as well and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to return to the Premier League. Abraham left Chelsea...
mailplus.co.uk

We were robbed

ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
The Game Haus

Champions League Matchday 5 Preview, Continued

4. Rangers4004-150 Matchday 5 Fixtures: Rangers at Napoli in Naples, Italy ; Liverpool at Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Rundown: One of the most dominant clubs in the world this year, Napoli, are unbeaten across all competitions through the season so far. In the Champions league they have been particularly great, boasting huge wins over the likes of Ajax and Liverpool, respectively. Napoli will host Rangers on Wednesday looking to continue their unbeaten streak and lock up 1st place in Group A. In the other matchup, Liverpool will travel to Ajax where they only need a draw to ensure qualification. As for Ajax qualification hopes, a win at home against an inconsistent Liverpool and a win against Rangers next week are entirely plausible. But, the issue for the Dutch side is that they are far behind Liverpool in goal differential.
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United training, could make Europa League comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to first-team training with Manchester United and is in contention to face FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday, sources have told ESPN. Ronaldo was dropped for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after refusing to come on as a substitute during the win over Tottenham Hotspur.
mailplus.co.uk

Why the Gunners are fading after half-time

THERE are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Unai Emery offers respected former Liverpool assistant Pako Ayestaran the chance to be his Aston Villa No 2 in a move considered both important and shrewd

Unai Emery has made his first major decision since being named Aston Villa manager by offering Pako Ayestaran the opportunity to become his assistant. Emery is determined to make the most of this significant step in his career and the desire to have the respected Ayestaran by his side is both important and shrewd.
mailplus.co.uk

PSV 2 Arsenal 0: Lacklustre Arsenal are given Ruud awakening

THERE have been warning signs that legs were becoming heavy and bodies had begun to ache. There have been matches recently when second halves have been about survival. Here in the Netherlands, however, Arsenal did not so much fade after the break. They collapsed. And the brutal truth? They had already ridden their luck by then and were fortunate to escape with a two-goal beating.
mailplus.co.uk

Klopp hit with £30k fine

JURGEN KLOPP has been fined £30,000 for his run-in with assistant referee Gary Beswick — but may yet face a touchline ban. Liverpool’s manager accepted his charge for his outburst during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City 12 days ago and has apologised for his actions, when he pursued Beswick in the 86th minute and roared in his face. Klopp was sent off by Anthony Taylor.
mailplus.co.uk

Football Digest: Conte is banned for Spurs decider

ANTONIO CONTE has been banned by UEFA for Tottenham’s crucial Champions League clash in Marseille on Tuesday and risks further sanctions after his furious post-match outburst on Wednesday night. The Spurs boss was sent off after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner against Sporting Lisbon was disallowed by VAR. And...

Comments / 0

Community Policy