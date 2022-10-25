Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star
Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi. Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting, Napoli 1-1 Rangers and more: Champions League clockwatch – as it happened
Harry Kane’s late goal was disallowed by a marginal offside decision when it looked like Tottenham had booked their place in the last 16
Tottenham could look to bring 27-goal ace back to the Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Roma striker Tammy Abraham. According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old striker as well and it will be interesting to see if they can convince him to return to the Premier League. Abraham left Chelsea...
We were robbed
ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
The 15 most miraculous Champions League group stage escapes
Barcelona seem intent on making the Champions League difficult this season – but history might offer them some encouragement
Champions League Matchday 5 Preview, Continued
4. Rangers4004-150 Matchday 5 Fixtures: Rangers at Napoli in Naples, Italy ; Liverpool at Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Rundown: One of the most dominant clubs in the world this year, Napoli, are unbeaten across all competitions through the season so far. In the Champions league they have been particularly great, boasting huge wins over the likes of Ajax and Liverpool, respectively. Napoli will host Rangers on Wednesday looking to continue their unbeaten streak and lock up 1st place in Group A. In the other matchup, Liverpool will travel to Ajax where they only need a draw to ensure qualification. As for Ajax qualification hopes, a win at home against an inconsistent Liverpool and a win against Rangers next week are entirely plausible. But, the issue for the Dutch side is that they are far behind Liverpool in goal differential.
When does the Premier League restart after the World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup will bring the Premier League to a halt, but when does the competition restart?
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United training, could make Europa League comeback
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to first-team training with Manchester United and is in contention to face FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday, sources have told ESPN. Ronaldo was dropped for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after refusing to come on as a substitute during the win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Pundit fires bleak transfer warning to Tottenham after Champions League struggles
Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has fired a warning to Tottenham over the future of star duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min after their struggles in the Champions League. Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Sporting Lisbon last night, meaning they will now be sweating...
Why the Gunners are fading after half-time
THERE are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.
EXCLUSIVE: Unai Emery offers respected former Liverpool assistant Pako Ayestaran the chance to be his Aston Villa No 2 in a move considered both important and shrewd
Unai Emery has made his first major decision since being named Aston Villa manager by offering Pako Ayestaran the opportunity to become his assistant. Emery is determined to make the most of this significant step in his career and the desire to have the respected Ayestaran by his side is both important and shrewd.
Manchester United linked with goalkeeper who has FIVE penalty saves and a Champions League assist in the last month
Manchester United are in for "the best penalty-saving goalkeeper in the world", in a bid to bolster Erik ten Hag's squad
Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend
Graham Potter returns to Brighton, crunch time again for a Leeds manager at Anfield and Forest eyeing another shock
PSV 2 Arsenal 0: Lacklustre Arsenal are given Ruud awakening
THERE have been warning signs that legs were becoming heavy and bodies had begun to ache. There have been matches recently when second halves have been about survival. Here in the Netherlands, however, Arsenal did not so much fade after the break. They collapsed. And the brutal truth? They had already ridden their luck by then and were fortunate to escape with a two-goal beating.
Klopp hit with £30k fine
JURGEN KLOPP has been fined £30,000 for his run-in with assistant referee Gary Beswick — but may yet face a touchline ban. Liverpool’s manager accepted his charge for his outburst during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City 12 days ago and has apologised for his actions, when he pursued Beswick in the 86th minute and roared in his face. Klopp was sent off by Anthony Taylor.
Football Digest: Conte is banned for Spurs decider
ANTONIO CONTE has been banned by UEFA for Tottenham’s crucial Champions League clash in Marseille on Tuesday and risks further sanctions after his furious post-match outburst on Wednesday night. The Spurs boss was sent off after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner against Sporting Lisbon was disallowed by VAR. And...
Chelsea make transfer enquiry for Premier League star, Todd Boehly has good connections with the club’s owners
Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry about a potential transfer deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazil international has been a joy to watch since he made the move from Lyon to St James’ Park in January, and it’s not too surprising to see that bigger clubs are now showing an interest.
Champions League roundup 26/10/22: Barcelona out; Liverpool through; Napoli goalscoring spree continues
Champions League roundup 26/10/22: Barcelona out; Liverpool through; Napoli goalscoring spree continues.
