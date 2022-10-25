On 15 November 2004, Sydney artist Paul Delprat strode into Mosman Town Hall. For more than a decade the 1996 Mosman Citizen of the Year had waged a one-man battle against his local government in the affluent harbourside suburb. The saga stretched back to 1993, when Delprat first lodged an application to build a 25-metre driveway through a bushland reserve to improve access to his home. His application was approved, but a change to the council’s local environment plan to protect the bush overrode his approval. The land was rezoned, and the driveway plans were shelved.

