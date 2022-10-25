Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Yardbarker
Manchester United confident of beating Chelsea to world class transfer guru
Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards ahead of rivals Chelsea. The Red Devils could do with more expertise in their recruitment department after some struggles in recent transfer windows, and Edwards has a terrific record from recent spell at Anfield. Edwards was instrumental...
Yardbarker
Freddy Adu Reflects On Sir Alex Ferguson Quote During Manchester United Trial
Freddy Adu was an American wonderkid who at the early stages of his career was a majorly sought after player. At the age of just 14 Adu was labeled as ‘the next Pele’. Just a few years later, Adu had signed with a side in the MLS before receiving an invitation for a trial at Manchester United. The attacking midfielder has spoken to Utd Transfer Room via Offers.Bet about his initial reactions to the news.
Yardbarker
Mark Bosnich urges Manchester United to move on from Ronaldo incident
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says the Reds must ‘move on’ from the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old, who has two goals to his name this season, was dropped from the team following his refusal to come off the bench in last Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.
Manchester United are hit with ANOTHER FA charge for failing to control their players against Chelsea, less than a week after being reprimanded for a similar incident during frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle
Manchester United have been handed yet another FA charge for failing to control their players during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, less than a week after receiving a similar punishment against Newcastle. Casemiro's 94th minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge rescued a point for the Red Devils, who fell behind after...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores on return to team as Manchester United see off Sheriff
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Manchester United side and back in the goals too. And even if the five-time Ballon d’Or winner does not believe the second tier of European football competition is befitting of his genius, it felt a lot better than where he was a week ago. This time, when the final whistle sounded at Old Trafford, he was not washed, changed and already halfway home but with his team-mates, celebrating passage to the knock-out stages of the Europa League.There is still more than pride for United to play for away to Real Sociedad next week, though....
Yardbarker
Napoli not keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo after fantastic start to the season
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is far from certain, with the 37-year-old involved in one dramatic incident after another this season. Ronaldo tried to engineer a move away from the club over the summer but a lack of suitable offers for the player and United meant that he would be remaining for at least half of the 2022/23 season.
Man Utd news LIVE: Rangnick claims board DENIED Haaland, Diaz, Gvardiol signings, Sheriff build up
FORMER Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has claimed that he had efforts to sign Erling Haaland and other names blocked during his time at Old Trafford. The Austria boss was supposed to move into a senior role at the club but instead opted to join the national team. He has...
Yardbarker
Talks today: Man United boss Ten Hag and star player Ronaldo set for crucial meeting
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly hold important talks with Cristiano Ronaldo today to discuss the player’s situation at Old Trafford. This will be their first meeting since Ronaldo was banished from the Man Utd squad for walking out early from their 2-0 win over Tottenham, according to the Manchester Evening News.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward must adapt to squad role as Erik ten Hag establishes authority
Twenty-five minutes before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, as the players put the finishing touches on their warm-up, the pitch-side conversation was dominated by an absent presence. Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance in the dying minutes against Tottenham last Wednesday meant he was not part of United's matchday squad against Chelsea at the...
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores A Header As Liverpool Go Two Up Away To Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez's incredible header to double Liverpool's lead away to Ajax in the Champions League.
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to ...
Carrick chatted with Sir Alex Ferguson before taking Middlesbrough job
Michael Carrick has revealed he sought the advice of “angry Scotsman” Sir Alex Ferguson before accepting Middlesbrough’s offer to be their head coach. The 41-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder was unveiled on Tuesday, a day after agreeing to launch his managerial career, as Steve McClaren, Gareth Southgate and Aitor Karanka have done before him, at the Riverside Stadium.
mailplus.co.uk
Real plot Jude swoop
REAL MADRID will attempt to beat the Premier League’s top clubs to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, with Borussia Dortmund chiefs pessimistic about hanging on to the England midfielder. The Bundesliga side plan to offer Bellingham an improved deal in the coming months, despite his contract running until June...
mailplus.co.uk
PSV 2 Arsenal 0: Lacklustre Arsenal are given Ruud awakening
THERE have been warning signs that legs were becoming heavy and bodies had begun to ache. There have been matches recently when second halves have been about survival. Here in the Netherlands, however, Arsenal did not so much fade after the break. They collapsed. And the brutal truth? They had already ridden their luck by then and were fortunate to escape with a two-goal beating.
Antony: Erik ten Hag explains decision to substitute Man Utd star after ‘spin skill’
Erik ten Hag insists Antony’s half-time substitution was “more or less planned” despite the Brazilian’s spinning skill in the first half of the 3-0 win over Sheriff. The United winger picked up possession in the 38th minute, dragging the ball around his body for two full turns before passing the ball straight out of play for a goal kick.Robbie Savage described the move as “embarrassing”, with Paul Scholes insisting, “that’s just being a clown”.Antony was taken off at half-time with Marcus Rashford entering the game, and Ten Hag revealed the decision was mostly due to a preconcieved idea to change...
mailplus.co.uk
Tottenham 1 Sporting 1: Kane denied glory at the death
MATHEMATICALLY, nothing has changed for Tottenham Hotspur. They still need one win to make it to the last 16 of the Champions League. In reality, though, everything is now different. Those final points will have to come in the hostile environs of Marseille’s Stade Velodrome next Tuesday. This was...
mailplus.co.uk
Klopp hit with £30k fine
JURGEN KLOPP has been fined £30,000 for his run-in with assistant referee Gary Beswick — but may yet face a touchline ban. Liverpool’s manager accepted his charge for his outburst during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City 12 days ago and has apologised for his actions, when he pursued Beswick in the 86th minute and roared in his face. Klopp was sent off by Anthony Taylor.
mailplus.co.uk
Why the Gunners are fading after half-time
THERE are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.
