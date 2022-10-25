ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mailplus.co.uk

Sorry, but I fancy the three Aussie quicks to rattle England

I did say I feared that the La Nina weather pattern we are experiencing here in Australia would have an impact on this World Cup. What it has done so far is help produce upsets, with the lesser sides having more of a chance, particularly in shortened games. It would...
BBC

'A World Cup of upsets' - reaction as Zimbabwe shock Pakistan

That's just about it from us after an absolutely remarkable game as this T20 World Cup continues to provide shocks at every turn. I'll leave you with Zimbabwe's incredible winning moment and be sure to read Ffion Wynne's report to help digest what just happened in Perth!. The action continues...
mailplus.co.uk

Lock your doors to stop migrants sneaking inside

RESIDENTS in Dover are being told to lock their doors to stop runaway Channel migrants slipping into homes to demand money, phones and getaway cars. In an extraordinary letter, Dover district council warned tenants at a retirement complex to take security ‘precautions’ after a panicking young Albanian walked from the beach into a lone woman’s flat and hid in her bedroom this weekend.
France 24

India's cricket stars bite back over World Cup sandwiches

The team went through an optional training session on Tuesday ahead of their Super 12 match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. They were unhappy with the fare on offer afterwards. "The team told the ground authorities about the meal we got," the source said on...
ESPN

Netherlands braced for their biggest test as they take on India

Thursday will be the first instance of India and Netherlands contesting in a T20 international. While India will enter as clear favourites, they will also be the first to point out the danger that Scott Edwards' team poses. Netherlands are the only Associates in the Super 12s. They have worked hard to earn their place and now their players want to enjoy playing alongside the big boys, a long-cherished dream. India, Pakistan and South Africa are in their group, and the Dutch want to ensure they push themselves to create an upset.
Daily Mail

Ange Postecoglou reveals just how easy it was to convince Aussie star Aaron Mooy to join Celtic…and backs the veteran Socceroo to make an impact at the World Cup

Ange Postecoglou has revealed it didn't take long to convince Aaron Mooy to join him at Celtic - and backed the Socceroos star to excel at the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mooy, 32, boldly opted to train alone, outside of China earlier this year, so he could feature in Australia's eventual play-off victories over the UAE and Peru in June.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli on song again as India beat Netherlands

India 179-2 (20 overs): Kohli 62* (44), Rohit 53 (39), Suryakumar 51* (25) Netherlands 123-9 (20 overs): Pringle 20 (15), Bhuvneshwar 2-9, Axar 2-18 Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten 62 as India cruised to a 56-run win over Netherlands in the Men's T20 World Cup. Following on from his...
mailplus.co.uk

Boom or bust for Buttler!

JOS BUTTLER is not known for raising his voice. But he was said to be ‘seething’ in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG’s Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them today playing for their World Cup lives.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe shock Pakistan with thrilling one-run victory

Zimbabwe 130-8 (20 overs): Williams 31; M Wasim 4-24 Pakistan's World Cup hopes suffered further damage with a shock one-run defeat by Zimbabwe in Perth. An inspired performance from the Zimbabwean bowlers ensured Pakistan finished on 129-8, chasing 131 to win. Shan Masood looked to be steering Pakistan out of...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: England were read the riot act by a 'seething' Jos Buttler after shock defeat by Ireland - as they teeter on the brink of T20 World Cup elimination ahead of crucial Australia showdown

Jos Buttler is not known for raising his voice but was said to be 'seething' in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG's Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them on Friday playing for their World Cup lives. Buttler was...
Yardbarker

Vikramjit Singh clean bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After bowling a maiden in the first over his eighth in T20Is, Bhuvneshwar broke through. Left-handed Vikramjit Singh looked to pull a length ball but missed and the ball struck the bails. Netherlands are one down for just 11. Rohit Sharma scored a half-century, Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on 62...
mailplus.co.uk

Will the Sunaks appreciate the decor?

■ WHICH of the Downing Street media pack will be first to shout ‘Are you gonna resign, Prime Minister?’. CHRIS MOFFAT, Cullompton, Devon. ■ WILL the wallpaper be OK for the Sunaks? After all, they have expensive tastes. JOHN GILMORE, Chelmsford, Essex. ■ JUST Stop Oil? You might as...
mailplus.co.uk

Willis: Wasps demise stunned us all

JACK WILLIS broke off from England training yesterday to reveal the emotional trauma caused by the collapse of Wasps, which left him, brother Tom and so many others unemployed. Ten days after the meeting which confirmed the club’s demise — with administration leaving all employees redundant — it was still...

