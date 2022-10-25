Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tim Paine: Cricket South Africa says ball-tampering allegations 'unfortunate' in timing
Cricket South Africa says it is "unfortunate" ex-Australia captain Tim Paine's claims that South Africa tampered with the ball in 2018 did not emerge "at the appropriate time". Australians Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year and Cameron Bancroft nine months for their parts in tampering with...
mailplus.co.uk
Sorry, but I fancy the three Aussie quicks to rattle England
I did say I feared that the La Nina weather pattern we are experiencing here in Australia would have an impact on this World Cup. What it has done so far is help produce upsets, with the lesser sides having more of a chance, particularly in shortened games. It would...
BBC
'A World Cup of upsets' - reaction as Zimbabwe shock Pakistan
That's just about it from us after an absolutely remarkable game as this T20 World Cup continues to provide shocks at every turn. I'll leave you with Zimbabwe's incredible winning moment and be sure to read Ffion Wynne's report to help digest what just happened in Perth!. The action continues...
mailplus.co.uk
Lock your doors to stop migrants sneaking inside
RESIDENTS in Dover are being told to lock their doors to stop runaway Channel migrants slipping into homes to demand money, phones and getaway cars. In an extraordinary letter, Dover district council warned tenants at a retirement complex to take security ‘precautions’ after a panicking young Albanian walked from the beach into a lone woman’s flat and hid in her bedroom this weekend.
France 24
India's cricket stars bite back over World Cup sandwiches
The team went through an optional training session on Tuesday ahead of their Super 12 match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. They were unhappy with the fare on offer afterwards. "The team told the ground authorities about the meal we got," the source said on...
ESPN
Netherlands braced for their biggest test as they take on India
Thursday will be the first instance of India and Netherlands contesting in a T20 international. While India will enter as clear favourites, they will also be the first to point out the danger that Scott Edwards' team poses. Netherlands are the only Associates in the Super 12s. They have worked hard to earn their place and now their players want to enjoy playing alongside the big boys, a long-cherished dream. India, Pakistan and South Africa are in their group, and the Dutch want to ensure they push themselves to create an upset.
Ange Postecoglou reveals just how easy it was to convince Aussie star Aaron Mooy to join Celtic…and backs the veteran Socceroo to make an impact at the World Cup
Ange Postecoglou has revealed it didn't take long to convince Aaron Mooy to join him at Celtic - and backed the Socceroos star to excel at the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mooy, 32, boldly opted to train alone, outside of China earlier this year, so he could feature in Australia's eventual play-off victories over the UAE and Peru in June.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie hails 'emotional' win over England
Ireland captain and player of the match Andrew Balbirnie hailed his side's T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne as "amazing and emotional". His 62 runs helped Ireland post 157 and superb bowling saw them win by five on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with England 105-5 when rain stopped play.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli on song again as India beat Netherlands
India 179-2 (20 overs): Kohli 62* (44), Rohit 53 (39), Suryakumar 51* (25) Netherlands 123-9 (20 overs): Pringle 20 (15), Bhuvneshwar 2-9, Axar 2-18 Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten 62 as India cruised to a 56-run win over Netherlands in the Men's T20 World Cup. Following on from his...
Cricket-Stoinis blitz propels Australia to seven wicket win over Sri Lanka
PERTH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned Australia's fastest T20 half-century on Tuesday as his side crushed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to secure their first win at the Twenty20 World Cup.
mailplus.co.uk
Boom or bust for Buttler!
JOS BUTTLER is not known for raising his voice. But he was said to be ‘seething’ in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG’s Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them today playing for their World Cup lives.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe shock Pakistan with thrilling one-run victory
Zimbabwe 130-8 (20 overs): Williams 31; M Wasim 4-24 Pakistan's World Cup hopes suffered further damage with a shock one-run defeat by Zimbabwe in Perth. An inspired performance from the Zimbabwean bowlers ensured Pakistan finished on 129-8, chasing 131 to win. Shan Masood looked to be steering Pakistan out of...
REVEALED: England were read the riot act by a 'seething' Jos Buttler after shock defeat by Ireland - as they teeter on the brink of T20 World Cup elimination ahead of crucial Australia showdown
Jos Buttler is not known for raising his voice but was said to be 'seething' in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG's Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them on Friday playing for their World Cup lives. Buttler was...
Sporting News
Netherlands vs. India T20 World Cup result: Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav combine to blow away the Dutch
India put on a comprehensive display to blow away the Netherlands with a dynamic partnership between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav lighting up the SCG. Yadav's half-century off 25 balls handed him man-of-the-match honours, while the bowling attack proved far too strong for the Dutch as they strangled them into submission to record a 56-run victory.
Yardbarker
Vikramjit Singh clean bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar
After bowling a maiden in the first over his eighth in T20Is, Bhuvneshwar broke through. Left-handed Vikramjit Singh looked to pull a length ball but missed and the ball struck the bails. Netherlands are one down for just 11. Rohit Sharma scored a half-century, Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on 62...
SkySports
Ireland beat England at T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan and Andrew Balbirnie on an 'amazing and emotional' result
Eoin Morgan said Ireland upsetting England at the T20 World Cup is one of their greatest results considering the strength of the opposition, with winning captain Andrew Balbirnie reflecting on a "special" victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ireland secured a five-run win over Jos Buttler's side on DLS after...
mailplus.co.uk
Will the Sunaks appreciate the decor?
■ WHICH of the Downing Street media pack will be first to shout ‘Are you gonna resign, Prime Minister?’. CHRIS MOFFAT, Cullompton, Devon. ■ WILL the wallpaper be OK for the Sunaks? After all, they have expensive tastes. JOHN GILMORE, Chelmsford, Essex. ■ JUST Stop Oil? You might as...
mailplus.co.uk
Willis: Wasps demise stunned us all
JACK WILLIS broke off from England training yesterday to reveal the emotional trauma caused by the collapse of Wasps, which left him, brother Tom and so many others unemployed. Ten days after the meeting which confirmed the club’s demise — with administration leaving all employees redundant — it was still...
Kangaroos out to teach Italy harsh lesson at Rugby League World Cup | Angus Fontaine
Without minnows’ exposure to elite sides like Australia a more level global playing field will never be achieved
England rejig backline for World Cup quarter-final test against Australia
The coach Simon Middleton has changed his first-choice backline against Australia while captain Sarah Hunter is set to become England’s most capped player
Comments / 0