3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly more involved in QB decisions, wants long-term solution
The Indianapolis Colts made the most surprising decision of the 2022 NFL season, benching quarterback Matt Ryan and turning the
Is Sam Ehlinger Ready to Run Colts' Offense?
Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady discusses how much will change on offense with Sam Ehlinger as the starter.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
Reggie Wayne's Old Comment On Matt Ryan Goes Viral
Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was excited about the team's acquisition of Matt Ryan during the 2022 offseason. In fact, Wayne paid Ryan the ultimate compliment back in May when he compared him to franchise great Peyton Manning. "It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds...
Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice
The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.
numberfire.com
Broncos add Marlon Mack to backfield
The Denver Broncos signed running back Marlon Mack to the active roster from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Mack traveled with the Broncos to London for their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will replace Mike Boone (ankle) as the No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray for at least the next four games while Boone is on injured reserve. Mack might sprinkle in for a few touches, but barring fumbling issues or an injury, most of the Broncos' backfield work will go to Gordon and Murray.
Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson: Who is the better franchise quarterback?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s a quest that every team has been on at one point or another, and one that isn’t guaranteed to produce results no matter how many years of effort are put into the task. But both the Browns and Bengals appear to have a...
Yardbarker
Five Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline
The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1 in the AFC South and will finish with a losing record in the division. With all of this poor play, it is bringing into question the credibility of the jobs being done by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.
3 Teams Reportedly Called Texans About Wide Receiver Trade
There's a chance that Brandin Cooks could be traded again before this year's NFL Trade Deadline. He's already been trading three times during his career and it makes sense that he could be dealt for a fourth time considering that the Houston Texans are 1-4-1 to start this season. According...
Veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill granted release by Texans
Per Wilson, Grugier-Hill was set to see a reduced role during the second half of the season, leading the player to ask for his release. The Texans acquiesced and have made the 28-year-old a free agent. Grugier-Hill re-signed with the Texans this past offseason and was playing on a one-year deal.
FOX43.com
Eagles trade for Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have made a deal ahead of next week's NFL trade deadline, adding pass-rushing defensive end Robert Quinn in a swap with the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. The Eagles sent a 4th-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Bears in exchange...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Colts change QBs, try to change direction against Commanders
WASHINGTON (3-4) at INDIANAPOLIS (3-3-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, FOX BETTING LINE: Colts by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Commanders 3-4, Colts 3-4.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-4. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana TE to retire from football due to repeated knee injuries
Tough news for Indiana fans. Former 3-star recruit Sam Daugstrup is retiring from football due to repeated injuries. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Cleveland was a member of the Hoosiers’ 2020 class. He was a three-year football letterwinner at St. Ignatius High School. “In light of tearing...
