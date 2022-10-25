ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Related
Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Reggie Wayne's Old Comment On Matt Ryan Goes Viral

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was excited about the team's acquisition of Matt Ryan during the 2022 offseason. In fact, Wayne paid Ryan the ultimate compliment back in May when he compared him to franchise great Peyton Manning. "It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice

The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Broncos add Marlon Mack to backfield

The Denver Broncos signed running back Marlon Mack to the active roster from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Mack traveled with the Broncos to London for their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will replace Mike Boone (ankle) as the No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray for at least the next four games while Boone is on injured reserve. Mack might sprinkle in for a few touches, but barring fumbling issues or an injury, most of the Broncos' backfield work will go to Gordon and Murray.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Five Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline

The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1 in the AFC South and will finish with a losing record in the division. With all of this poor play, it is bringing into question the credibility of the jobs being done by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

3 Teams Reportedly Called Texans About Wide Receiver Trade

There's a chance that Brandin Cooks could be traded again before this year's NFL Trade Deadline. He's already been trading three times during his career and it makes sense that he could be dealt for a fourth time considering that the Houston Texans are 1-4-1 to start this season. According...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX43.com

Eagles trade for Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have made a deal ahead of next week's NFL trade deadline, adding pass-rushing defensive end Robert Quinn in a swap with the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports. The Eagles sent a 4th-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Bears in exchange...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-4. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana TE to retire from football due to repeated knee injuries

Tough news for Indiana fans. Former 3-star recruit Sam Daugstrup is retiring from football due to repeated injuries. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end out of Cleveland was a member of the Hoosiers’ 2020 class. He was a three-year football letterwinner at St. Ignatius High School. “In light of tearing...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

