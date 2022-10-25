Read full article on original website
ESPN
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Reds in rampant form in Amsterdam as three goals in just nine minutes either side of half-time from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott book Champions League last-16 spot
For Liverpool, now, the immediate objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season at home and in Europe, some kind of respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals...
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
Juventus ‘promised to pay Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo £17m as secret documents leaked with Italian club investigated’
JUVENTUS allegedly promised to pay Cristiano Ronaldo £17million during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to bombshell secret documents. The Italian giants confirmed their players would take significant salary reductions when the world went into lockdown. That included the squad agreeing to waive four months of wages from March 2020. But...
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both score twice as French giants run riot at the Parc des Princes to surge into the last-16 of the Champions League
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored twice with Neymar also on target as the French club's fearsome attack tore apart Maccabi Haifa in a 7-2 win to send them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. The irrepressible trio were too much for...
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to ...
Yardbarker
Man City could face huge injury blow as Erling Haaland suffers ‘knock’
Erling Haaland returned to the Signal Iduna Park to face his former side Borussia Dortmund in the blue of Manchester City last night. It was a short cameo by his standards as he only featured for 45 minutes before being replaced by Bernardo Silva at the interval. The Norwegian not only failed to get on the scoresheet, but he did not register a shot on target whilst on the pitch.
Man Utd star Casemiro hails ‘exceptional person’ Cristano Ronaldo for helping him and Antony following summer transfers
MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Casemiro has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an "exceptional person" after helping him and fellow summer signing Antony settle in at Old Trafford. Casemiro, 30, worked with Ronaldo, 37, at Real Madrid, where they won one LaLiga title and four Champions Leagues together. And the Brazil star...
mailplus.co.uk
We were robbed
ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Makes It Look Easy With a Stunning Champions League Goal vs. Maccabi Haifa
Lionel Messi simply continues to rack up goals in his second campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Messi was able to make something out of nothing during the first half of PSG’s UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa. As Kylian Mbappe was unable to get a shot...
Yardbarker
Freddy Adu Reflects On Sir Alex Ferguson Quote During Manchester United Trial
Freddy Adu was an American wonderkid who at the early stages of his career was a majorly sought after player. At the age of just 14 Adu was labeled as ‘the next Pele’. Just a few years later, Adu had signed with a side in the MLS before receiving an invitation for a trial at Manchester United. The attacking midfielder has spoken to Utd Transfer Room via Offers.Bet about his initial reactions to the news.
Xavi labels Bayern Munich defeat a 'disgrace'
Xavi labels Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich last month a disgrace.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Gundogan, Neves, Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Milinkovic-Savic, Kovacic
Paris St-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi's contract by an additional 12 months. The 35-year-old Argentina forward's current deal is set to expire in June 2023. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer. (90min)
Yardbarker
Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid
Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
The 15 most miraculous Champions League group stage escapes
Barcelona seem intent on making the Champions League difficult this season – but history might offer them some encouragement
SB Nation
Potter ‘delighted’ as Chelsea ‘take steps’ forward with ‘brilliant’ 2-1 win against RB Salzburg
Over the course of 90 minutes in Salzburg tonight, we saw a wide variety of play from Chelsea, a full-range performance if you will: from the woeful opening 22 minutes, to the most stellar next 23 minutes, to the early frustration of the second half, to the jaw-dropping elation of the winning goal (not to mention our first goal), and the suffering of the closing minutes.
Popculture
Pro Soccer Player Engaged to Teammate
A pro soccer player just revealed that she is engaged to her teammate. Jess Fishlock, a midfielder that plays for the OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, went to social media to announce that she and her girlfriend Tziarra King will be a married couple soon. The 35-year-old soccer star posted a series of photos on Instagram while writing the caption "For Life." In one photo, Fishlock is holding a card that says "You're en-gay-ged!" with King by her side. Another photo shows the two kissing underneath a "Love" balloon banner, and a video shows the happy couple celebrating their love with a drink.
Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows
Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
mailplus.co.uk
Why the Gunners are fading after half-time
THERE are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.
