ESPN

Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw

Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
Daily Mail

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Reds in rampant form in Amsterdam as three goals in just nine minutes either side of half-time from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott book Champions League last-16 spot

For Liverpool, now, the immediate objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season at home and in Europe, some kind of respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals...
Yardbarker

Man City could face huge injury blow as Erling Haaland suffers ‘knock’

Erling Haaland returned to the Signal Iduna Park to face his former side Borussia Dortmund in the blue of Manchester City last night. It was a short cameo by his standards as he only featured for 45 minutes before being replaced by Bernardo Silva at the interval. The Norwegian not only failed to get on the scoresheet, but he did not register a shot on target whilst on the pitch.
mailplus.co.uk

We were robbed

ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
Yardbarker

Freddy Adu Reflects On Sir Alex Ferguson Quote During Manchester United Trial

Freddy Adu was an American wonderkid who at the early stages of his career was a majorly sought after player. At the age of just 14 Adu was labeled as ‘the next Pele’. Just a few years later, Adu had signed with a side in the MLS before receiving an invitation for a trial at Manchester United. The attacking midfielder has spoken to Utd Transfer Room via Offers.Bet about his initial reactions to the news.
MARYLAND STATE
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Gundogan, Neves, Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Milinkovic-Savic, Kovacic

Paris St-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi's contract by an additional 12 months. The 35-year-old Argentina forward's current deal is set to expire in June 2023. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer. (90min)
Yardbarker

Manchester United to rival Real Madrid for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester United have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Endrick and have been encouraged to send scouts to watch the player in action. The 16-year-old became Palmeiras‘ youngest first-team goalscorer in the club’s history last night when he scored a brace to decide the clash with rivals Athletico.
SB Nation

Potter ‘delighted’ as Chelsea ‘take steps’ forward with ‘brilliant’ 2-1 win against RB Salzburg

Over the course of 90 minutes in Salzburg tonight, we saw a wide variety of play from Chelsea, a full-range performance if you will: from the woeful opening 22 minutes, to the most stellar next 23 minutes, to the early frustration of the second half, to the jaw-dropping elation of the winning goal (not to mention our first goal), and the suffering of the closing minutes.
Popculture

Pro Soccer Player Engaged to Teammate

A pro soccer player just revealed that she is engaged to her teammate. Jess Fishlock, a midfielder that plays for the OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, went to social media to announce that she and her girlfriend Tziarra King will be a married couple soon. The 35-year-old soccer star posted a series of photos on Instagram while writing the caption "For Life." In one photo, Fishlock is holding a card that says "You're en-gay-ged!" with King by her side. Another photo shows the two kissing underneath a "Love" balloon banner, and a video shows the happy couple celebrating their love with a drink.
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows

Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
mailplus.co.uk

Why the Gunners are fading after half-time

THERE are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.

