Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynbc5.com
Last call for witnesses and evidence in Aita Gurung trial
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday morning was the final day for the prosecution and defense to call witnesses and present evidence in the Aita Gurung trial. It was a surprising start to the day when the defense chose not to cross-examine forensic psychiatrist Dr. Catherine Lewis. They instead called on...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police charge suspect in July homicide investigation
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police filed affidavits on Wednesday, charging Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, 19 with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Hussein Mubarak, 21. Mr. Mubarak was shot and killed on July 7 on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park in Burlington. Police say Abdhikadir also shot into the...
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
Lawsuit in road rage case targets former Orange County deputy sheriff, with sheriff named as co-defendant
The lawsuit brought by Nathan Lyonnaise and Kevin Goodale stems from an incident in October 2019 when William Pine, an off-duty deputy sheriff, fired gunshots into their Jeep Wrangler. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lawsuit in road rage case targets former Orange County deputy sheriff, with sheriff named as co-defendant.
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?
After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigate school threat in Swanton
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a threatening statement made on social media by a student in Swanton. Troopers said they were notified of the threatening post just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. According to state police, the threat was made by a student at Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School in Swanton.
mynbc5.com
Driver who got tractor-trailer stuck on Notch road cited for cocaine possession
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A commercial driver who got stuck on the Notch road on Tuesday is scheduled to appear in court for cocaine possession in addition to receiving a hefty fine for failing to heed warning signs along the roadway. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old Kevin Foster of Philadelphia...
mychamplainvalley.com
19-year-old charged with murder for fatal shooting in Old North End
A 19-year-old man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Burlington’s Old North End in July. Police say Abdiaziz Abdhikadir shot 21-year-old Hussein Mubarak in the head on Luck Street, near Roosevelt Park, on July 7, 2022. Abdhikadir also faces charges on eight counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting into Mubarak’s apartment in February. There were six children and two adults inside at the time.
mynbc5.com
Franklin County Vermont Sheriff's Race — What you need to know
FRANKLIN, Vt. — Franklin County residents have a big decision to make this year after the Franklin County Sheriff's race became one of the most closely-watched and controversial local races in the state. In August, a widely-circulated video showed Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Capt. John Grismore kick a handcuffed...
Hinesburg man tried to run over girlfriend: Police
Police said the couple began exchanging blows while driving in South Burlington
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with burglary in Newbury
NEWBURY — Police say they have made an arrest following an investigation into a burglary that occurred in Newbury earlier this month. The incident took place on Scotch Hollow Road sometime between October 1, at 7:00 a.m and October 2, at 5:00 p.m. Police allege that Christopher Carle, 44,...
suncommunitynews.com
Margaret St. hit-and-run remains under investigation
Accident left one transferred to UVM and another under evaluation. PLATTSBURGH | Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in the investigation into an Oct. 21 crash on Margaret Street that left one person transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center. New York State Police said the...
willistonobserver.com
Town Cobbler calls it a career
A hand-written sign on the front door marks the end of the cobbler era in Chittenden County as the area’s last remaining shoe repairman closes up shop this week at Williston’s Taft Corners Shopping Center. Owner John Welsh said in a 2020 letter to the Observer that the...
mynbc5.com
Becca Balint, Liam Madden to debate on Wednesday in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The candidates running for Vermont's lone U.S. Congressional seat with face off on the NBC5 debate stage on Oct. 26. You can watch Democrat Becca Balint and independent Liam Madden as they look to sway voters ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
vtcynic.com
Over the counter cannabis: How dispensaries are changing UVM drug culture
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont for consumers aged 21 and older Oct. 1. On the first day of sales, UVM students and area residents flocked to newly-opened Burlington dispensaries to get in on legal weed. For some, it was a week-long trend, and for others, an opportunity to permanently...
suncommunitynews.com
West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation
PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont
The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the last few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
mynbc5.com
Hinesburg man arrested after allegedly trying to run over woman with his truck
WILLISTON, Vt. — A Hinesburg man is behind bars after police say he tried to run a woman over with his truck in a parking lot. South Burlington Police said 42-year-old Rocky Racicot was driving with a woman on Tuesday near Williston Road and Kennedy Drive when the two got into a physical fight.
mynbc5.com
Vermont students attend class in an old Macy's while voters decide whether to fund new building
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Voters in Vermont’s largest city are considering a ballot question this election season related to the future of their high school. The question asks whether the Burlington School District should be able to borrow up to $165 million to pay for a new high school and tech center.
Comments / 0