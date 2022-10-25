Read full article on original website
Carlos Corberan appointed West Brom manager
Carlos Corberan has been appointed West Brom’s new head coach.The former Huddersfield boss, who will take his first training session on Wednesday, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this month.The Baggies are second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship after a dismal start to the season.Chief executive Ron Gourlay told the club’s official website: “Carlos is a coach of the highest quality and I am delighted to welcome him to the club.“Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Reds in rampant form in Amsterdam as three goals in just nine minutes either side of half-time from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott book Champions League last-16 spot
For Liverpool, now, the immediate objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season at home and in Europe, some kind of respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals...
England World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Expectations are high, and hopes even higher, that England can pull off another superb run at a major tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate has instilled a confidence in his squad which has brought a belief that England can finally win the World Cup again. That confidence is also reflected in the betting markets with the Three Lions third favourites to lift the trophy behind Brazil and France.Yet faith in Southgate and his squad is not as strong as it was after England stumbled through this...
mailplus.co.uk
We were robbed
ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
mailplus.co.uk
Klopp hit with £30k fine
JURGEN KLOPP has been fined £30,000 for his run-in with assistant referee Gary Beswick — but may yet face a touchline ban. Liverpool’s manager accepted his charge for his outburst during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City 12 days ago and has apologised for his actions, when he pursued Beswick in the 86th minute and roared in his face. Klopp was sent off by Anthony Taylor.
Newcastle ‘to offer red-hot Miguel Almiron new long-term contract’ after stunning form following Jack Grealish taunt
RED-HOT Miguel Almiron is set to be offered a new Newcastle contract, according to reports. The Paraguayan attacker, 28, was tipped to exit the club in the summer after failing to live up to his £25million price tag. But ever since Jack Grealish's derogatory mocking during Manchester City's title...
mailplus.co.uk
Why the Gunners are fading after half-time
THERE are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.
mailplus.co.uk
PSV 2 Arsenal 0: Lacklustre Arsenal are given Ruud awakening
THERE have been warning signs that legs were becoming heavy and bodies had begun to ache. There have been matches recently when second halves have been about survival. Here in the Netherlands, however, Arsenal did not so much fade after the break. They collapsed. And the brutal truth? They had already ridden their luck by then and were fortunate to escape with a two-goal beating.
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
SkySports
Man Utd 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol: Cristiano Ronaldo scores on return as United qualify for Europa League knockout stage
Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League as Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the side by scoring in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford. After being dropped for Saturday's Premier League draw with Chelsea due to his behaviour in last week's win...
Champions League Matchday 5 Preview, Continued
4. Rangers4004-150 Matchday 5 Fixtures: Rangers at Napoli in Naples, Italy ; Liverpool at Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Rundown: One of the most dominant clubs in the world this year, Napoli, are unbeaten across all competitions through the season so far. In the Champions league they have been particularly great, boasting huge wins over the likes of Ajax and Liverpool, respectively. Napoli will host Rangers on Wednesday looking to continue their unbeaten streak and lock up 1st place in Group A. In the other matchup, Liverpool will travel to Ajax where they only need a draw to ensure qualification. As for Ajax qualification hopes, a win at home against an inconsistent Liverpool and a win against Rangers next week are entirely plausible. But, the issue for the Dutch side is that they are far behind Liverpool in goal differential.
mailplus.co.uk
Football Digest: Conte is banned for Spurs decider
ANTONIO CONTE has been banned by UEFA for Tottenham’s crucial Champions League clash in Marseille on Tuesday and risks further sanctions after his furious post-match outburst on Wednesday night. The Spurs boss was sent off after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner against Sporting Lisbon was disallowed by VAR. And...
BBC
Folarin Balogun: England U21 striker open to Nigeria call-up
England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level - if the West African country came calling. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Arsenal, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has represented England at four different youth levels.
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for Premier League midfielder
Clubs across Europe are looking to pursue Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes in 2023. The Brazilian joined the Magpies in January 2022 and has made an instant impact to the squad. He is a creative, dominant midfielder who offers constant threat on the attack with his passing ability but is able to track back and contribute defensively.
mailplus.co.uk
Real plot Jude swoop
REAL MADRID will attempt to beat the Premier League’s top clubs to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, with Borussia Dortmund chiefs pessimistic about hanging on to the England midfielder. The Bundesliga side plan to offer Bellingham an improved deal in the coming months, despite his contract running until June...
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Blackburn Rovers Women: Match Preview and Prediction
Manchester City begin their defence of the Intercontinental Cup as they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Academy Stadium. The blues came from a goal down in the final in March to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Wimbledon to claim Gareth Taylor’s second major trophy as manager, and face Championship side Rovers in this season’s opening match.
